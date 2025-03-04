Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (3/4/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Greg Grays Jr., Brother Rice
Junior guard Greg Grays Jr. led Brother Rice to a D1 district final win against Birmingham Groves, 64-61. Grays Jr. would convert a three-pointer with six seconds left to finish with 27 points.
Ethan Esse, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
Junior guard Ethan Esse had a great performance for Allen Park Inter-City Baptist as they defeated Southfield Christian, 70-50, in the D4 district final. Esse finished the game with 35 points and seven assists.
Carson Vis, South Christian
Senior guard Carson Vis notched a double-double as he scored 24 points and added 11 assists in South Christian’s D2 district final win over Grand Rapids Christian, 73-50.
Brad Coleman, Millington
Senior guard Brad Coleman had a career night in Millington’s D3 district semifinal win against Vassar, 72-59. Coleman finished with 24 points as he exceeded 2,000 career points.
John Simpson, Birmingham Groves
Senior forward John Simpson finished with 28 points to notch 1,000 career points in Birmingham Groves’ 74-50 win against Bloomfield Hills.
Kara Bayton, Traverse City
Sophomore Kara Bayton had a dominant performance to lead her team to a win over Traverse City Christian, 41-22. Bayton notched a triple-double as she finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks while adding five steals and two assists.
Rennie Huff, Jackson Christian
Junior guard/forward Rennie Huff finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals in Jackson Christian’s 40-28 loss to Napoleon.
Averie Zinn, Genesee
Junior guard Averie Zinn continued to shine despite Genesee’s loss to Caro, 71-30. Zinn finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist.
Izzy Wotlinski, Lake Orion
Senior guard/forward Izzy Wotlinski notched a double-double as she finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds while adding five steals and four assists in Lake Orion’s win against Stoney Creek.
Ayden Cook, Flint Powers Catholic
Junior forward Ayden Cook was stellar on the ice for Flint Powers Catholic in their 5-4 win over Marquetter in the state quarterfinals. Cook finished with four goals and one assist.
Nolan Kaminski, Salem
Senior forward Nolan Kaminski completed the hat trick and then some as he finished with four goals and one assist in Salem’s state quarterfinals win against Brighton, 7-4.
Recommended Article