Live score updates: De La Salle vs. Davison in week one of Michigan high school football season (8/28/2024)
The No. 4 Davison Cardinals face the No. 7 De La Salle Collegiate Pilots at the Xenith Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University in the opening week of the 2024 Michigan high school football season.
The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Davison vs. De La Salle Live Score Updates
HALFTIME: Davison 3, De La Salle 0
Second Quarter Updates
FIELD GOAL DAVISON! The Cardinals hit a 25-yard field goal on the last play of the first half for a 3-0 lead.
This one continues to be a defensive game. It remains tied at zero with four minutes remaining in the half.
Davison gets inside the 10-yard line, but the Pilots force a fumble and recover it. Eight minutes, 30 seconds remain in the second quarter.
END OF 1ST QUARTER: Davison 0, De La Salle 0
First Quarter Updates
De La Salle drives to inside the Davison 10-yard line, but the Pilots can't convert. Davison takes over with six minutes reminaing in the quarter.
Davison catches the opening kick and we're underway.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X