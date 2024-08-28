Michigan high school football: Predicting winners of top games from week one (8/28/2024)
Michigan high school football begins its 2024 season on Thursday, and there are a handful of top-25 matchups to watch in the opening week.
Division 1 takes the stage in week one with five of those top-25 matchups, and many of these games are between teams who could face each other in the MHSAA playoffs later this season.
Here are predictions from High School on SI on some of the top games in Michigan high school football in week one.
No. 7 De La Salle vs. No. 4 Davison
Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m.
A matchup on a neutral field between two teams looking for a 2024 MHSAA title, De La Salle and Davison will clash at the Xenith Kickoff Classic.
Davison is full of talented players with Division I collegiate offers. Senior running back AJ Hill runs behind a quality offensive line and will continue to have an impressive highlight reel in 2024.
De La Salle is coming off a loss in the Division 2 MHSAA title game. A matchup against a top MHSAA Division 1 team in the first week of the season will help the Pilots win or lose. The Pilots can push the Cardinals defense with senior quarterback Sante Gasperoni.
Prediction: Davison 28, De La Salle 14
No. 3 Cass Tech at No. 5 Rockford
Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m.
These are two teams that could meet in late November.
Cass Tech has multiple playmakers, including top junior Corey Sadler Jr. He played defensive back and quarterback for Cass Tech last season, as well as special teams returner. The Technicians have another talented team in 2024, and their secondary is stacked.
Rockford rolled through 2023 until it fell to Davison in the MHSAA quarterfinals. The Rams are perennial winners and will likely be again this season, but Cass Tech is fighting for the top spot in the state.
Prediction: Cass Tech 24, Rockford 10
No. 20 Chippewa Valley vs No. 6 West Bloomfield
Thursday, August 29 at 7 p.m.
West Bloomfield has MHSAA Division 1 title aspirations after falling short in the semifinals to eventual champion Southfield A&T. Kamren Flowers (WR, Toledo) and Jay Gardenhire (OT, Colorado) lead an offense that adds Detroit Catholic Central transfer quarterback Beau Jackson for a spark as well.
West Bloomfield will have to cover star Chippewa Valley wide receiver Deshaun Lanier. The Big Reds also fell to Southfield A&T in the playoffs, and a win over West Bloomfield would show they’re contenders in 2024.
Prediction: West Bloomfield 31, Chippewa Valley 21
Other Michigan high school football games to watch
(Predicted winners in bold)
No. 1 Belleville vs. No. 11 Clarkston
No. 21 Lake Orion vs. No. 12 Northville
No. 24 Walled Lake Western vs. Waterford Mott
Divine Child vs. Parma Western
Portage Central vs. No. 23 East Lansing
Goodrich vs. Frankenmuth
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X