Vote: Who is the top defensive back in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season? (8/26/2024)
With the Michigan high school football season around the corner, High School on SI has highlighted some of the top defensive backs entering the 2024 season. You can vote in a poll on who you think is the best.
>>Read through the nominees here<<
There are many worthy names on the list, so please read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will close on September 5 at 11:59 p.m.
READ: MICHIGAN PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player who may not be mentioned in our poll.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X