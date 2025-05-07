High School

Macomb Dakota high school 2025 football schedule

See who the Cougars play in the upcoming 2025 football season

Jack Butler

Macomb Dakota Brady Hammy (8) celebrates his touchdown with Justin Bell (72) during the second half of the district finals at Dakota high school in Macomb, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Macomb Dakota Brady Hammy (8) celebrates his touchdown with Justin Bell (72) during the second half of the district finals at Dakota high school in Macomb, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Macomb Dakota football schedule is out, and the Cougars hope to emulate the success of last season. 

The Cougars went 8-1 in the regular season with their only loss to Utica Eisenhower by seven points. They fell to the eventual Division 1 champion Cass Tech in the regional finals. 

Here is the full schedule below. 

2025 Macomb Dakota football schedule

August 27

Vs. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

September 4

At L’Anse Creuse North 

September 11

At Anchor Bay 

September 18

Vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson 

September 25

At Chippewa Valley 

October 2

At Romeo

October 9

Vs. Utica Eisenhower

October 16 

Vs. Utica

October 23

Vs. Oxford

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan