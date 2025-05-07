Macomb Dakota high school 2025 football schedule
See who the Cougars play in the upcoming 2025 football season
The 2025 Macomb Dakota football schedule is out, and the Cougars hope to emulate the success of last season.
The Cougars went 8-1 in the regular season with their only loss to Utica Eisenhower by seven points. They fell to the eventual Division 1 champion Cass Tech in the regional finals.
Here is the full schedule below.
2025 Macomb Dakota football schedule
August 27
Vs. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
September 4
At L’Anse Creuse North
September 11
At Anchor Bay
September 18
Vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson
September 25
At Chippewa Valley
October 2
At Romeo
October 9
Vs. Utica Eisenhower
October 16
Vs. Utica
October 23
Vs. Oxford
