Michigan high school football 2024 all-state offense

See who the top performers were in the 2024 Michigan high school football season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

East Lansing's Jace Clarizio runs for a touchdown against Grand Ledge during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at East Lansing High School.
East Lansing's Jace Clarizio runs for a touchdown against Grand Ledge during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at East Lansing High School. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Michigan high school football season is over, and High School on SI has compiled the top talent into the state onto an all-classification team. We start with the first and second tam all-state offense.

You'll have a chance to cast your vote for the top players in the state with High School on SI's top players by classification polls to be published in the coming weeks.

First Team All-State Offense

Quarterback

Bryce Underwood, Sr., Belleville

Underwood finished a strong career with over 3,000 total yards and 30 passing touchdowns in 2024. Underwood signed with Michigan after he flipped from LSU.

Bryce Underwood Michigan high school football
Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood keeps the ball and runs against Saline during the second half of district final at Belleville High School in Belleville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running Back

Jace Clarizio, Sr., East Lansing

Clarizio ran for over 1,600 yards with 28 touchdowns as East Lansing made it to the MHSAA Division 2 semifinals. 

Kadale Williams, Sr., Jackson Lumen Christi

Even with two games missed, Williams ran for 2,578 yards in 2024. He also set an MHSAA title game record with 314 rushing yards and tied the record with five rushing touchdowns. 

Kadale Williams Jackson Lumen Christi Michigan high school football
Jackson Lumen Christi's Kadale Williams is emotional after beating Menominee in the Division 7 state final on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide Receiver

Corey Sadler Jr., Jr., Cass Tech

Sadler is a big play waiting to happen. He helped Cass Tech win the MHSAA Division 1 title with two receiving touchdowns in the title game. 

Samson Gash, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central

Gash had 45 catches for 800 yards and 12 touchdowns as Detroit Catholic Central made it to the state semifinal. 

Cass Tech Corey Sadler Jr. Michigan high school football
Detroit Cass Tech WR Corey Sadler Jr. catches a touchdown pass, while being covered by Hudsonville Ty Ykema in the second quarter, during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight End

Lincoln Keys, Jr., Saline

Keys finished with 49 catches for 966 yards and eight touchdowns. He is committed to Georgia.

Offensive Line

Derrick Simmons, Sr., Frankenmuth

At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Simmons dominated and helped Frankenmuth reach the Division 5 state championship.

JJ Hirdes, Sr., Coopersville

Hirdes pushed defenders around all season in 2024 from his tackle position. He signed with Illinois. 

Avery Gach, Sr., Groves

Gach was a major reason why Groves made it to the MHSAA Division 2 semifinals. He signed with Michigan. 

N-Kye Wynn, Sr., Muskegon

Wynn signed to play for Rutgers, and his talent showed all season at tackle for the Big Reds. 

Ben Nichols, Jr., Davison

Nichols is a top junior in the state, and he helped Davison to a strong season on offense. He holds offers from multiple top Division I schools. 

Avery Gach Michigan high school football Groves
Birmingham Groves' Avery Gach blocks during the Division 2 football regional final on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Team All-State Offense

Quarterback

Elliot Larner, Sr., DeWitt

Running Back

Jayden Terry, Jr., Grandville

Justin Jones, Sr., Howell

Wide Receiver 

Elijah Dotson, Sr., Belleville

Jamison Pelt, Jr., Swan Valley

Tight End

Kyle McGowan, Sr., Cadillac

Offensive Line

Antonio Johnson, Sr., OLSM

Khalief Canty, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech

Danilo Guberinich, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Gregory Patrick, Jr., Portage Northern

Cam Clark, Sr., Dexter

