Michigan high school football 2024 all-state offense
The 2024 Michigan high school football season is over, and High School on SI has compiled the top talent into the state onto an all-classification team. We start with the first and second tam all-state offense.
You'll have a chance to cast your vote for the top players in the state with High School on SI's top players by classification polls to be published in the coming weeks.
First Team All-State Offense
Quarterback
Bryce Underwood, Sr., Belleville
Underwood finished a strong career with over 3,000 total yards and 30 passing touchdowns in 2024. Underwood signed with Michigan after he flipped from LSU.
Running Back
Jace Clarizio, Sr., East Lansing
Clarizio ran for over 1,600 yards with 28 touchdowns as East Lansing made it to the MHSAA Division 2 semifinals.
Kadale Williams, Sr., Jackson Lumen Christi
Even with two games missed, Williams ran for 2,578 yards in 2024. He also set an MHSAA title game record with 314 rushing yards and tied the record with five rushing touchdowns.
Wide Receiver
Corey Sadler Jr., Jr., Cass Tech
Sadler is a big play waiting to happen. He helped Cass Tech win the MHSAA Division 1 title with two receiving touchdowns in the title game.
Samson Gash, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
Gash had 45 catches for 800 yards and 12 touchdowns as Detroit Catholic Central made it to the state semifinal.
Tight End
Lincoln Keys, Jr., Saline
Keys finished with 49 catches for 966 yards and eight touchdowns. He is committed to Georgia.
Offensive Line
Derrick Simmons, Sr., Frankenmuth
At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Simmons dominated and helped Frankenmuth reach the Division 5 state championship.
JJ Hirdes, Sr., Coopersville
Hirdes pushed defenders around all season in 2024 from his tackle position. He signed with Illinois.
Avery Gach, Sr., Groves
Gach was a major reason why Groves made it to the MHSAA Division 2 semifinals. He signed with Michigan.
N-Kye Wynn, Sr., Muskegon
Wynn signed to play for Rutgers, and his talent showed all season at tackle for the Big Reds.
Ben Nichols, Jr., Davison
Nichols is a top junior in the state, and he helped Davison to a strong season on offense. He holds offers from multiple top Division I schools.
Second Team All-State Offense
Quarterback
Elliot Larner, Sr., DeWitt
Running Back
Jayden Terry, Jr., Grandville
Justin Jones, Sr., Howell
Wide Receiver
Elijah Dotson, Sr., Belleville
Jamison Pelt, Jr., Swan Valley
Tight End
Kyle McGowan, Sr., Cadillac
Offensive Line
Antonio Johnson, Sr., OLSM
Khalief Canty, Jr., Detroit Cass Tech
Danilo Guberinich, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Gregory Patrick, Jr., Portage Northern
Cam Clark, Sr., Dexter
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App