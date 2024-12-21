High School

Michigan high school football 2024 all-state defense

See who the top performers were in the 2024 Michigan high school football season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Brighton's Jaden Rogers (right) and Howell's Bobby Kanka battle in the trenches during a rivalry football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Brighton's Jaden Rogers (right) and Howell's Bobby Kanka battle in the trenches during a rivalry football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. / Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Michigan high school football season is over, and High School on SI has compiled the top talent into the state onto an all-classification team. We start with the first and second tam all-state offense.

You'll have a chance to cast your vote for the top players in the state with High School on SI's top players by classification polls to be published in the coming weeks.

First Team All-State Defense

Defensive Line

Bobby Kanka, Sr., Howell

Howell was a standout for the Highlanders on defense. He had 79 tackles, 11.5 sacks and one interception. Kanka is signed to Michigan. 

Lamar Fairfax, Sr., Belleville

Fairfax was great for the Tigers with 105 tackles and nine tackles in 2024. Fairfax is signed to Memphis. 

Logan Criteser, Sr., Macomb Dakota

A fantastic 16 sacks this season, Critester was a school-record setter for the Cougars. He also had 23 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. 

Xavier Newsom, Sr., Detroit King

Newsom had six sacks in 2024 as well as 46 tackles for the Crusaders.

Detroit King Michigan high school football
Detroit King's Xavier Newsom sacks Birmingham Brother Rice quarterback Blake Marrogy during the first half of the Division 3 regional championship game in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker

Lex Willson, Sr., Grosse Pointe South

Willson was everywhere for Michigan’s defense. He had 144 tackles in 2024. 

Zeeland West Michigan high school football
The Zeeland West football team faced Detroit MLK in the Division 3 state finals on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit. / Lenny Padilla/Sentinel Contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nathan Gersh, Jr., Dexter

Gersh had an astounding 120 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks in his junior season. 

Di’Mari Malone Sr., Macomb Dakota

Malone had 53 tackles, 11 for a loss, and six pass breakups in his senior season. He is signed to Michigan State. 

Defensive Back

Trey Sloothaak, Sr., Zeeland West

Sloothaak had 72 tackles and two interceptions for the Division 3 champions Zeeland West

Jaden Pydyn, Sr, Detroit Catholic Central

Pydyn, a cornerback, had three interceptions and 34 tackles for an MHSAA Division 1 semifinalist. 

Alex Graham, Sr., Cass Tech

Graham is one of the best athletes in the state, and he was a playmaker for the MHSAA Division 1 champions. 

Elijah Dotson, Sr., Belleville

Dotson played everywhere for the Tigers, and this athleticism made him one of the top safeties in Michigan high school football. 

Detroit Catholic Central Michigan high school football
Detroit Catholic Central's Jaden Pydyn rushes for a TD during the 52nd annual Prep Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Team All-State

Defensive Line

Jack McHugh, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Logan Howell, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech

Darrin Strey, Sr., Paw Paw

Keaton Abraham, Sr., Gaylord

Detroit Cass Tech Michigan high school football
Detroit King quarterback Darryl Flemister (3), left, fights Detroit Cass Tech defensive tackle Logan Howell (56) during the second half of PSL championship at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebackers

Justin Jones, Sr., Howell

Darekeo Speech, Sr., Muskegon

Isaac VanderZwaag, Sr., Zeeland West

Defensive Backs

Drew Esper, Jr., Traverse City West

Chris Coates, Sr., Orchard Lake St Mary’s

Haden Janes, Sr., Petoskey

Nate Stallworth, Jr., River Rouge

