Michigan high school football 2024 all-state defense
The 2024 Michigan high school football season is over, and High School on SI has compiled the top talent into the state onto an all-classification team. We start with the first and second tam all-state offense.
First Team All-State Defense
Defensive Line
Bobby Kanka, Sr., Howell
Howell was a standout for the Highlanders on defense. He had 79 tackles, 11.5 sacks and one interception. Kanka is signed to Michigan.
Lamar Fairfax, Sr., Belleville
Fairfax was great for the Tigers with 105 tackles and nine tackles in 2024. Fairfax is signed to Memphis.
Logan Criteser, Sr., Macomb Dakota
A fantastic 16 sacks this season, Critester was a school-record setter for the Cougars. He also had 23 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
Xavier Newsom, Sr., Detroit King
Newsom had six sacks in 2024 as well as 46 tackles for the Crusaders.
Linebacker
Lex Willson, Sr., Grosse Pointe South
Willson was everywhere for Michigan’s defense. He had 144 tackles in 2024.
Nathan Gersh, Jr., Dexter
Gersh had an astounding 120 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks in his junior season.
Di’Mari Malone Sr., Macomb Dakota
Malone had 53 tackles, 11 for a loss, and six pass breakups in his senior season. He is signed to Michigan State.
Defensive Back
Trey Sloothaak, Sr., Zeeland West
Sloothaak had 72 tackles and two interceptions for the Division 3 champions Zeeland West
Jaden Pydyn, Sr, Detroit Catholic Central
Pydyn, a cornerback, had three interceptions and 34 tackles for an MHSAA Division 1 semifinalist.
Alex Graham, Sr., Cass Tech
Graham is one of the best athletes in the state, and he was a playmaker for the MHSAA Division 1 champions.
Elijah Dotson, Sr., Belleville
Dotson played everywhere for the Tigers, and this athleticism made him one of the top safeties in Michigan high school football.
Second Team All-State
Defensive Line
Jack McHugh, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Logan Howell, Sr., Detroit Cass Tech
Darrin Strey, Sr., Paw Paw
Keaton Abraham, Sr., Gaylord
Linebackers
Justin Jones, Sr., Howell
Darekeo Speech, Sr., Muskegon
Isaac VanderZwaag, Sr., Zeeland West
Defensive Backs
Drew Esper, Jr., Traverse City West
Chris Coates, Sr., Orchard Lake St Mary’s
Haden Janes, Sr., Petoskey
Nate Stallworth, Jr., River Rouge
