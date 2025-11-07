Mental Health At Forefront of Marshawn Kneeland Tragedy
The death of a former Michigan high school standout who made his way to the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys has brought mental health once again into the headlines.
Marshawn Kneeland, who starred for Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Michigan before making his way to the NFL, killed himself on November 5 at the age of 24 years old.
Kneeland was found with a gunshot wound after a police pursuit the night before. The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that officers lost sight of Kneeland’s vehicle, only to find it later following a crash.
The vehicle had been abandoned, and Kneeland was found nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule Offers Thoughts on Marshawn Kneeland Tragedy
Hours after the tragic incident, Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule made it a point to discuss Kneeland and his mental health during his weekly press conference.
“Our generation of kids - my kids - they all just say, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’m straight.’ You really gotta unearth it,” Rhule said. “That young man scored a touchdown just a couple days ago, and to the outside world, you’d think he’s at the pinnacle. But he was dealing with something - I don’t know what it was - but I pray for him and his family.”
Former Godwin Heights Star Made Sudden Climb to NFL Prospect, Draftee
As a standout competing for Godwin Heights, Kneeland recorded 110 tackles with eight sacks on defense as a linebacker. He also caught 20 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns on offense as a tight end.
That production helped Kneeland catch the attention of Western Michigan University coaches, where he committed to play football over offers from Grand Valley State and Western Illinois.
He was an all-MAC selection in 2023, finishing his career at Western Michigan with 149 tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defended.
Despite his lack of recruitment and decision to play at the lower FBS level, Kneeland was invited to the NFL’s scouting combine. There, he again caught the attention of executives and coaches, as the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the second round at the 56th overall pick.
Marshawn Kneeland Scored his First NFL Touchdowns Days Before Incident
Kneeland played in 11 games for the Cowboys as a rookie in 2024, recording 14 combined tackles with a pass defended. He had played in seven games this past season, including three starts, tallying 12 tackles on the year.
This past week vs. the Arizona Cardinals, Kneeland recovered a fumble - the second of his career - and scored for the first time as an NFL player.
Kneeland suffered a tragedy back in February 2024 when his mother unexpectedly died of an undisclosed illness. To remember her, he carried her ashes with him in a necklace.
The Dallas Cowboys will honor Kneeland with a special tribute set up outside their headquarters. The NFL also held a moment of silence for Kneeland during the Thursday night game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.