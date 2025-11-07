Mental Health At Forefront of Marshawn Kneeland Tragedy

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule took 3 minutes today to talk about mental health following the tragic death of #Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland:



“Our generation of kids — my kids — they all just say, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’m straight.’ You really gotta unearth it. … That young man scored a… https://t.co/eR5zGGRp4D pic.twitter.com/0uuvOuMSwR