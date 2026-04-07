Michigan High School Athletic Association Announces 2026-27 School Year Classifications

The MHSAA announced the upcoming 2026-27 classifications on Tuesday. Twenty schools will move up a classification, and 18 schools will move down. The MHSAA also posted updated postseason divisions to its website.

The MHSAA describes classifications as: "Traditional classes (A, B, C, D) – formerly used to establish tournament classifications – are used only for MHSAA elections. To determine traditional classifications, after all counts are submitted, tournament-qualified member schools are ranked according to enrollment and then split as closely into quarters as possible. For 2026-27, there are 188 member schools in Class A and 189 each in Class B, Class C and Class D."

Classifications are based on second semester enrollment.

Postseason tournaments are still determined by divisions. Divisions are determined by enrollment size and number of schools within a division. For example, 11-player football has eight divisions with 61 to 63 schools per division. To view updated divisions, go to the MHSAA website and select the sport and then select the "assignments" tab.

In its press release, the MHSAA listed notable teams that will move into a different division for the upcoming season.

"Five MHSAA Finals champions from fall and winter this school year will change divisions for 2026-27, including a few which have dominated over the first half of this decade.

Whitmore Lake’s girls cross country team will compete in Lower Peninsula Division 3 this upcoming fall coming off three straight Division 4 titles, and Farmington Hills Mercy’s girls swimming & diving team will be moving to Division 3 after winning the last three Division 2 championships. Allen Park’s competitive cheer team, which has won the last three Division 2 championships, will compete in Division 1 next winter. Reigning LPD4 girls golf champion Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian will move into Division 3 this fall, and Division 3 girls volleyball champion Kingsley will be moving into Division 2.

Among spring sports teams currently competing, Pickford’s boys track & field team won the last three Upper Peninsula Division 2 titles and will move to Division 3 for 2027 after competing in Division 2 again this spring, while Newberry – winners of the last two UP Division 3 titles – will move into Division 2 in 2027 after competing in Division 3 this season. The Pickford and Newberry girls teams, both coming off Finals championships last spring as well, will make the same switches for 2027. Powers North Central boys golf, which won the last two UP Division 3 titles, will compete in Division 3 again this spring but move to Division 2 next year."

Moving Up from Class B to Class A

Battle Creek Harper Creek

Chelsea

Harper Woods

Linden

Parma Western

Pontiac

Wayland

Moving Down from Class A to Class B

Adrian

Bay City John Glenn

Fruitport

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills

Marysville

Owosso

Stevensville Lakeshore

Moving Up from Class C to Class B

Detroit Communication Media Arts

Detroit The School at Marygrove

Ecorse

Fennville

Lake City

Ovid-Elsie

Moving Down from Class B to Class C

Flint Hamady

Manistee

Napoleon

Taylor Prep

Waterford Oakside Prep

Moving Up from Class D to Class C

Brimley

Coldwater Pansophia Academy

Ishpeming

Jackson Prep

Newberry

Petersburg Summerfield

Vestaburg

Moving Down from Class C to Class D

Fulton

Kalamazoo Phoenix

Mayville

Taylor Trillium Academy

Traverse City Greenspire

Vandercook Lake

New Postseason-Eligible Tournament Schools in 2026-27

Calumet Copper Island

Interlochen New Covenant Christian

West Branch Alternative Education Academy

Jackson da Vinci

Enrollment Breaks by Classes – 2026-27

(Number of schools in parentheses)

Class A: 783 and above (188 schools)

Class B: 358 – 782 (189)

Class C: 167 – 357 (189)

Class D: 166 and below (189)