Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (3/30/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for March 23-29. Voting closes on Sunday, April 5 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Milania Farrow of Haley Preisler of East Bernard (Texas) softball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Preisler tossed a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts while going 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run and three runs scored in a 15-0 shutout of Boling. Later in the week, the freshman struck out all nine batters she faced in a three-inning perfect game in a 17-0 win over Hempstead. At the plate against Hempstead, Preisler went 4 for 4 with three inside-the-park homers and six RBIs.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Eguonome Akpobassa, sr., Bridgeland (Texas) track

Akpobassa took home individual gold medals in the 200 meters (24.11 seconds), long jump (19 feet, 8.5 inches) and triple jump (42-5.5) at the 47th Victor Lopez Classic. The senior’s triple jump mark ranks second in the country this spring.

2. Bria Bosiljevac, sr., Shaler (Pennsylvania) softball

Bosiljevac tossed her third no-hitter of the season in a 4-0 victory over Plum. The Indiana signee fanned 17 with two walks.

3. Kennedy Bradley, sr., Melissa (Texas) softball

Bradley, a Florida signee, went 3 for 3 with two home runs and seven RBIs in a 15-0 victory over Greenville.

4. Braelyn Combe, sr., Corona Santiago (California) track

Combe set new meet records in the 1,600 (4.40.01) and 800 (2:04.52) at The TEN High School Invitational. Both times rank No. 1 nationally this season.

5. McKena Harvey, sr., Chico (California) softball

Harvey, a San Diego State signee, whirled a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 6-1 victory over Lassen.

6. Ka’Ryn Henderson, sr., Warren Central (Mississippi) flag football

Henderson ran for three touchdowns in a 31-0 shutout of Greenville.

7. Ila Hughes, so., Lincolnview (Ohio) softball

Hughes threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts while blasting two home runs with four RBIs in a 10-0 shutout of Hicksville.

8. Ava Koenig, sr., Palo Verde (Nevada) softball

Koenig tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Palo Verde blanked Doral Academy, 3-0. Koenig is a Boston University signee.

9. Lila Manfredonia, so., Independence (Ohio) softball

In Independence’s season-opener, Manfredonia broke her own school record with 25 strikeouts in a 5-3, nine-inning victory over Chalker. Manfredonia scattered five hits and surrendered three unearned runs.

10. Mia Mangano, sr., Shoreham-Wading River (New York) flag football

Mangano finished with 233 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in a 52-20 rout of East Hampton.

11. Phoenix Phillips, sr., Summer Creek (Texas) track

Phillips, an Arizona State signee, won the 300 hurdles at the 47th Victor Lopez Classic with a time of 40.94, the top time in the country this spring.

12. Emily Rocha, so., East Valley (Washington) softball

Rocha went a combined 7 for 7 with three homers and 10 runs scored in a pair of victories over North Central.

13. Emma Smith, jr., Delcambre (Louisiana) track

Smith cleared 6 feet in the high jump for the first time in her high school career at the Panther Relays. Her 6-foot clearance is tied for the nation’s best this season.

14. Gina Tedrow, sr., Waynesburg (Pennsylvania) softball

Tedrow threw a no-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 6-0 shutout of Woodbridge. Later in the day, she fanned 18 with a two-run double at the plate in a 4-3 win over Kenston. The junior finished the day with 35 strikeouts.

15. Emily Wash, sr., Davenport (Texas) soccer

Wash netted a hat trick in an 8-0 Class 4A state playoff victory over Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway.

16. Lily Wray, sr., Sherando (Virginia) softball

Wray tossed a perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 1-0 victory over Skyline.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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