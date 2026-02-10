Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 10, 2026
There are 235 games scheduled across Michigan on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as Hudsonville travels to take on East Kentwood at 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, South Haven takes on the Gobles Tigers in a Division 2 matchup.
Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, February 10
With several games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball season rolls on.
MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 77 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Rockford taking on Grandville. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 1 Scoreboard
MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 90 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Adrian taking on South Lyon. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 2 Scoreboard
MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 90 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Brandywine taking on Michigan Lutheran. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 3 Scoreboard
MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 70 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Pickford taking on Newberry. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full MHSAA Division 4 Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.