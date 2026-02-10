High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 10, 2026

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Michigan high school basketball season continues on February 10

Robin Erickson

Waverly travels to take on Grand Ledge on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
Waverly travels to take on Grand Ledge on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. / Scott Hasse

There are 235 games scheduled across Michigan on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as Hudsonville travels to take on East Kentwood at 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, South Haven takes on the Gobles Tigers in a Division 2 matchup.

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, February 10

With several games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball season rolls on.

MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10

There are 77 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Rockford taking on Grandville. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 1 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10

There are 90 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Adrian taking on South Lyon. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 2 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10

There are 90 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Brandywine taking on Michigan Lutheran. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 3 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10

There are 70 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Pickford taking on Newberry. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 4 Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan