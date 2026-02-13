Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 13, 2026
There are 234 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Hudsonville Eagles travel to take on the Grandville Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. Later, Hart takes on North Muskegon at 7:00 p.m in a Division 2 matchup.
Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, February 13
With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.
MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 86 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Mt. Pleasant taking on Heritage. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 86 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Lee taking on Tri-Unity Christian. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 81 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Hart taking on North Muskegon. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13
There are 66 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, February 6, highlighted by Concord taking on Springport. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
