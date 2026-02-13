High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 13, 2026

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Michigan high school basketball season continues on February 13

Robin Erickson

Zeeland West travels to take on Spring Lake on Friday night at 6:00 p.m.
Zeeland West travels to take on Spring Lake on Friday night at 6:00 p.m.

There are 234 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Hudsonville Eagles travel to take on the Grandville Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m. Later, Hart takes on North Muskegon at 7:00 p.m in a Division 2 matchup.

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, February 13

With games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys season rolls on.

MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 86 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Mt. Pleasant taking on Heritage. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 1 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 86 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Lee taking on Tri-Unity Christian. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 2 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 81 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Friday, February 13, highlighted by Hart taking on North Muskegon. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 3 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13

There are 66 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Friday, February 6, highlighted by Concord taking on Springport. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 4 Scoreboard

Published
Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

