Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 17, 2026
There are 225 games scheduled across Michigan on Tuesday, February 17. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Muskegon Big Reds travel to take on Hudsonville at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Menominee faces off against Kingsford in a Division 2 showdown.
Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, February 17
With several games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball season rolls on.
MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 17
There are 69 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 17, highlighted by Rochester taking on Adams. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 17
There are 94 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 17, highlighted by Adrian taking on Chelsea. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 17
There are 88 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 17, highlighted by Pine River Area taking on McBain. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 17
There are 76 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 17, highlighted by Pickford taking on Cedarville. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.
