High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - February 17, 2026

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2026 Michigan high school basketball season continues on February 17

Robin Erickson

Waverly faces off against Mason on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
Waverly faces off against Mason on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. / Scott Hasse

There are 225 games scheduled across Michigan on Tuesday, February 17. You can follow every game live on our Michigan high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as the Muskegon Big Reds travel to take on Hudsonville at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Menominee faces off against Kingsford in a Division 2 showdown.

Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Tuesday, February 17

With several games featuring some of the top teams in Michigan, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball season rolls on.

MHSAA Division 1 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 17

There are 69 games scheduled in Division 1 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 17, highlighted by Rochester taking on Adams. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 1 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 1 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 2 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 17

There are 94 games scheduled in Division 2 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 17, highlighted by Adrian taking on Chelsea. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 2 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 2 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 3 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 17

There are 88 games scheduled in Division 3 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 17, highlighted by Pine River Area taking on McBain. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 3 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 3 Scoreboard

MHSAA Division 4 High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 17

There are 76 games scheduled in Division 4 MHSAA action on Tuesday, February 17, highlighted by Pickford taking on Cedarville. You can follow every game on our MHSAA Division 4 High School Basketball Scoreboard.

View full MHSAA Division 4 Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan