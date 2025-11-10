Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 10, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14, with 8-Man going into the semifinal round and 11-Man going into the regional round of action.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the Michigan high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 22 for 8-Man and November 30 for 11-Man.
Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 14-15, 2025
8-Man Division 2 Bracket
Semifinal
Onekama vs. North Dickinson - 11/15 at 1 p.m.
Deckerville vs. St. Patrick - 11/15 at 1 p.m.
8-Man Division 1 Bracket
Semifinal
Montabella vs. Norway - 11/15 at 1 p.m.
Kingston vs. Martin - 11/15 at 1 p.m.
Division 8 Bracket
Regional
Glen Lake vs. Bark River-Harris - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Harbor Beach vs. Beal City - 11/15 at 1 p.m.
Springport vs. Hudson - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Cabrini vs. Madison - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Division 7 Bracket
Regional
Shelby vs. Menominee - 11/15 at 12 p.m.
Ithaca vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Hanover-Horton vs. Schoolcraft - 11/15 at 1 p.m.
Millington vs. Clinton - 11/15 at 1 p.m.
Division 6 Bracket
Regional
Reed City vs. Kingsley - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Montrose vs. Kent City - 11/15 at 1 p.m.
Ida vs. Lumen Christi Catholic - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Almont vs. Edison Academy - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Division 5 Bracket
Regional
Ogemaw Heights vs. Swan Valley - 11/15 at 1:00 p.m.
Hackett Catholic Prep vs. West Catholic - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Jefferson vs. Michigan Center - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Notre Dame Prep vs. Frankenmuth - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Division 4 Bracket
Regional
Unity Christian vs. Big Rapids - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Vicksburg vs. Portland - 11/15 at 2:00 p.m.
Goodrich vs. Williamston - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Harper Woods vs. Divine Child - 11/15 at 12:00 p.m.
Division 3 Bracket
Regional
East Grand Rapids vs. Mt. Pleasant - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Lowell vs. Zeeland West - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Fenton vs. DeWitt - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
De La Salle Collegiate vs. Martin Luther King - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Division 2 Bracket
Regional
Portage Central vs. Traverse City Central - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
St. Mary's Prep vs. Dow - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Carlson vs. Dexter - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Lakeview vs. Groves - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Division 1 Bracket
Regional
East Kentwood vs. Hudsonville - 11/15 at 1:00 p.m.
Clarkston vs. Detroit Catholic Central - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Cass Tech vs. Saline - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Romeo vs. Adams - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
*Game times are subject to change