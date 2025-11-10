High School

Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 10, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

East Kentwood takes on Hudsonville on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in a Division 1 regional matchup.
The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14, with 8-Man going into the semifinal round and 11-Man going into the regional round of action.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the Michigan high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 22 for 8-Man and November 30 for 11-Man.

8-Man Division 2 Bracket

Semifinal

Onekama vs. North Dickinson - 11/15 at 1 p.m.

Deckerville vs. St. Patrick - 11/15 at 1 p.m.

8-Man Division 1 Bracket

Semifinal

Montabella vs. Norway - 11/15 at 1 p.m.

Kingston vs. Martin - 11/15 at 1 p.m.

Division 8 Bracket

Regional

Glen Lake vs. Bark River-Harris - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Harbor Beach vs. Beal City - 11/15 at 1 p.m.

Springport vs. Hudson - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Cabrini vs. Madison - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Division 7 Bracket

Regional

Shelby vs. Menominee - 11/15 at 12 p.m.

Ithaca vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Hanover-Horton vs. Schoolcraft - 11/15 at 1 p.m.

Millington vs. Clinton - 11/15 at 1 p.m.

Division 6 Bracket

Regional

Reed City vs. Kingsley - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Montrose vs. Kent City - 11/15 at 1 p.m.

Ida vs. Lumen Christi Catholic - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Almont vs. Edison Academy - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Division 5 Bracket

Regional

Ogemaw Heights vs. Swan Valley - 11/15 at 1:00 p.m.

Hackett Catholic Prep vs. West Catholic - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Jefferson vs. Michigan Center - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Notre Dame Prep vs. Frankenmuth - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 4 Bracket

Regional

Unity Christian vs. Big Rapids - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Vicksburg vs. Portland - 11/15 at 2:00 p.m.

Goodrich vs. Williamston - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Harper Woods vs. Divine Child - 11/15 at 12:00 p.m.

Division 3 Bracket

Regional

East Grand Rapids vs. Mt. Pleasant - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Lowell vs. Zeeland West - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Fenton vs. DeWitt - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

De La Salle Collegiate vs. Martin Luther King - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.

Division 2 Bracket

Regional

Portage Central vs. Traverse City Central - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

St. Mary's Prep vs. Dow - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Carlson vs. Dexter - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Lakeview vs. Groves - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 1 Bracket

Regional

East Kentwood vs. Hudsonville - 11/15 at 1:00 p.m.

Clarkston vs. Detroit Catholic Central - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Cass Tech vs. Saline - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

Romeo vs. Adams - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

*Game times are subject to change

Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

