Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 2, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with the 8-Man going into the Regional Final round and 11-Man going into the District Finals.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the Michigan high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 22 for 8-Man and November 30 for 11-Man.
Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 7-8, 2025
8-Man Division 2 Bracket
Regional Final
North Dickinson vs. Lake Linden-Hubbell - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Onekama vs. St. Mary Cathedral - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
St. Patrick vs. Mendon - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Britton Deerfield vs. Deckerville - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
8-Man Division 1 Bracket
Regional Final
Norway vs. Pickford - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Montabella vs. Merrill - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Martin vs. Climax-Scotts - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Kingston vs. Capac - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Division 8 Bracket
District Final
Bark River-Harris vs. Iron Mountain - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Glen Lake vs. East Jordan - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Beal City vs. Nouvel Catholic Central - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Harbor Beach vs. Unionville-Sebewaing - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Hudson vs. White Pigeon - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Springport vs. New Lothrop - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Madison vs. Everest Collegiate - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Melvindale ABT vs. Cabrini - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Division 7 Bracket
District Final
Menominee vs. McBain - 11/08 at 11:00 a.m. EST
Harrison vs. Shelby - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. North Muskegon - 11/08 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Ithaca vs. Laker - 11/08 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Schoolcraft vs. Lawton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Hanover-Horton vs. Bronson - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Clinton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Millington vs. Lutheran Northwest - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Division 6 Bracket
District Final
Kingsley vs. St. Francis - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Reed City vs. Montague - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Belding vs. Kent City - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Montrose vs. Durand - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Lumen Christi Catholic vs. Napoleon - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Ecorse vs. Ida - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Edison Academy vs. Michigan Collegiate - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Almont vs. Marine City - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Division 5 Bracket
District Final
Ogemaw Heights vs. Kingsford - 11/08 at 12:00 p.m. EST
Swan Valley vs. Whitehall - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. West Catholic - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Hackett Catholic Prep vs. Berrien Springs - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Gabriel Richard vs. Michigan Center - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Summit Academy vs. Jefferson - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Notre Dame Prep vs. Denby - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Frankenmuth vs. Richmond - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Division 4 Bracket
District Final
Escanaba vs. Big Rapids - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Unity Christian vs. Spring Lake - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Christian vs. Portland - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Three Rivers vs. Vicksburg - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Williamston vs. Haslett - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Goodrich vs. Chelsea - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Divine Child vs. Lamphere - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Harper Woods vs. Chandler Park Academy - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Division 3 Bracket
District Final
Fenton vs. Petoskey - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Cadillac vs. Grand Rapids West - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Coopersville vs. Hamilton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Gull Lake vs. Plainwell - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
DeWitt vs. Mason - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Linden vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Riverview vs. Grosse Ile - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Walled Lake Western vs. Airport - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Division 2 Bracket
District Final
Muskegon vs. Traverse City Central - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Portage Central vs. Byron Center - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Dow vs. East Lansing - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Brother Rice vs. St. Mary's Prep - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
South Lyon vs. Dexter - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Carlson vs. Bedford - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Groves vs. Cousino - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Grosse Pointe South vs. Lakeview - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Division 1 Bracket
District Final
Hudsonville vs. Rockford - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Howell vs. East Kentwood - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Detroit Catholic Central vs. Brighton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Clarkston vs. Grand Blanc - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Saline vs. Woodhaven - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Cass Tech vs. Fordson - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Adams vs. Stoney Creek - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Romeo vs. Dakota - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST
*Game times are subject to change