Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 2, 2025

Clarkston faces off against Grand Blanc on Friday night in the District Final round of MHSAA playoffs.
The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with the 8-Man going into the Regional Final round and 11-Man going into the District Finals.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the Michigan high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 22 for 8-Man and November 30 for 11-Man.

8-Man Division 2 Bracket

Regional Final

North Dickinson vs. Lake Linden-Hubbell - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Onekama vs. St. Mary Cathedral - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

St. Patrick vs. Mendon - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Britton Deerfield vs. Deckerville - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

8-Man Division 1 Bracket

Regional Final

Norway vs. Pickford - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Montabella vs. Merrill - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Martin vs. Climax-Scotts - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Kingston vs. Capac - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 8 Bracket

District Final

Bark River-Harris vs. Iron Mountain - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Glen Lake vs. East Jordan - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Beal City vs. Nouvel Catholic Central - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Harbor Beach vs. Unionville-Sebewaing - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hudson vs. White Pigeon - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Springport vs. New Lothrop - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Madison vs. Everest Collegiate - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Melvindale ABT vs. Cabrini - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 7 Bracket

District Final

Menominee vs. McBain - 11/08 at 11:00 a.m. EST

Harrison vs. Shelby - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. North Muskegon - 11/08 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Ithaca vs. Laker - 11/08 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Schoolcraft vs. Lawton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hanover-Horton vs. Bronson - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Clinton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Millington vs. Lutheran Northwest - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 6 Bracket

District Final

Kingsley vs. St. Francis - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Reed City vs. Montague - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Belding vs. Kent City - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Montrose vs. Durand - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lumen Christi Catholic vs. Napoleon - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Ecorse vs. Ida - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Edison Academy vs. Michigan Collegiate - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Almont vs. Marine City - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 5 Bracket

District Final

Ogemaw Heights vs. Kingsford - 11/08 at 12:00 p.m. EST

Swan Valley vs. Whitehall - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. West Catholic - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hackett Catholic Prep vs. Berrien Springs - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Gabriel Richard vs. Michigan Center - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Summit Academy vs. Jefferson - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Notre Dame Prep vs. Denby - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Frankenmuth vs. Richmond - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 4 Bracket

District Final

Escanaba vs. Big Rapids - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Unity Christian vs. Spring Lake - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Christian vs. Portland - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Three Rivers vs. Vicksburg - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Williamston vs. Haslett - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Goodrich vs. Chelsea - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Divine Child vs. Lamphere - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Harper Woods vs. Chandler Park Academy - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 3 Bracket

District Final

Fenton vs. Petoskey - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Cadillac vs. Grand Rapids West - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Coopersville vs. Hamilton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Gull Lake vs. Plainwell - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

DeWitt vs. Mason - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Linden vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Riverview vs. Grosse Ile - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Walled Lake Western vs. Airport - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 2 Bracket

District Final

Muskegon vs. Traverse City Central - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Portage Central vs. Byron Center - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Dow vs. East Lansing - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Brother Rice vs. St. Mary's Prep - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

South Lyon vs. Dexter - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Carlson vs. Bedford - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Groves vs. Cousino - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Grosse Pointe South vs. Lakeview - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 1 Bracket

District Final

Hudsonville vs. Rockford - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Howell vs. East Kentwood - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Brighton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Clarkston vs. Grand Blanc - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Saline vs. Woodhaven - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Cass Tech vs. Fordson - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Adams vs. Stoney Creek - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Romeo vs. Dakota - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. EST

*Game times are subject to change

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences.

