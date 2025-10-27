High School

Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - October 26, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

Detroit Catholic Central faces off against Hartland in the district semifinals on Friday night.
Detroit Catholic Central faces off against Hartland in the district semifinals on Friday night. / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs begin on Friday, October 31, with 64 games in the district semifinal round.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the Michigan high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 22 for 8-Man and November 30 for 11-Man.

Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - October 26, 2025

8-Man Division 2 Bracket

Regional Semifinal

North Dickinson vs. LaSalle - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lake Linden-Hubbell vs. North Central - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Onekama vs. Hillman - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Mio-Au Sable vs. St. Mary Cathedral - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

St. Patrick vs. Marion - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Mendon vs. Sacred Heart Academy - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Britton Deerfield vs. Pittsford - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Deckerville vs. Morrice - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

8-Man Division 1 Bracket

Regional Semifinal

Norway vs. Bessemer - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Inland Lakes vs. Pickford - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Montabella vs. Breckenridge - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Merrill vs. Central Lake - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Martin vs. Marcellus - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Gobles vs. Climax-Scotts - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Kingston vs. All Saints Central - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Brown City vs. Capac - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 8 Bracket

District Semifinal

Bark River-Harris vs. West Iron County - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Iron Mountain vs. L'Anse - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Glen Lake vs. Mancelona - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

East Jordan vs. Frankfort - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Beal City vs. Sacred Heart Academy - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Nouvel Catholic Central vs. Michigan Lutheran Seminary - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Harbor Beach vs. Reese - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Unionville-Sebewaing vs. Genesee - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hudson vs. Centreville - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Decatur vs. White Pigeon - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Springport vs. Manchester - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

New Lothrop vs. Fowler - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Madison vs. Oakland Christian - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Our Lady of the Lakes vs. Everest Collegiate - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Melvindale ABT vs. Richard - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Cabrini vs. Bradford Academy - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 7 Bracket

District Semifinal

Menominee vs. Manton - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Charlevoix vs. McBain - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Harrison vs. Morley Stanwood - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Pine River Area vs. Shelby - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Ravenna - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

North Muskegon vs. Saranac - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Valley Lutheran vs. Ithaca - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Laker vs. Cass City - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Schoolcraft vs. Galesburg-Augusta - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lawton vs. Constantine - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hanover-Horton vs. Union City - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Bronson vs. Jonesville - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Leslie - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Clinton vs. Whiteford - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Millington vs. Bendle - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Detroit Community vs. Lutheran Northwest - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 6 Bracket

District Semifinal

Kingsley vs. Calumet - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

St. Francis vs. Boyne City - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Reed City vs. Meridian - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Central Montcalm vs. Montague - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Belding vs. Ovid-Elsie - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Olivet vs. Kent City - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Montrose vs. New Standard Academy - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hamady vs. Durand - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lumen Christi Catholic vs. Onsted - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Napoleon vs. Buchanan - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Ecorse vs. Madison - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Ida vs. Robichaud - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Edison Academy vs. Detroit Central - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Pershing vs. Michigan Collegiate - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Almont vs. Clintondale - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Marine City vs. Clawson - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 5 Bracket

District Semifinal

Ogemaw Heights vs. Negaunee - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Kingsford vs. Gladwin - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Swan Valley vs. Clare - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Whitehall vs. Tri County Area - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Kelloggsville - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

West Catholic vs. Oakridge - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hackett Catholic Prep vs. Hopkins - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Berrien Springs vs. Dowagiac - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Gabriel Richard vs. Cody - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Michigan Center vs. Romulus - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Summit Academy vs. Collegiate Prep - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Jefferson vs. Flat Rock - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Notre Dame Prep vs. Hazel Park - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Southeastern vs. Denby - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Frankenmuth vs. Yale - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Richmond vs. Armada - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 4 Bracket

District Semifinal

Escanaba vs. Freeland - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Ludington vs. Big Rapids - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Unity Christian vs. Holland Christian - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Godwin Heights vs. Spring Lake - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Harper Creek vs. Christian - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Portland vs. South Christian - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Paw Paw vs. Three Rivers - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Edwardsburg vs. Vicksburg - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Williamston vs. Sexton - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Haslett vs. St. Johns - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Goodrich vs. Lake Fenton - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Chelsea vs. Fowlerville - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Divine Child vs. Tecumseh - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lamphere vs. Redford Union - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Harper Woods vs. Lutheran North - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Chandler Park Academy vs. Center Line - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 3 Bracket

District Semifinal

Mt. Pleasant vs. Bay City Western - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Gaylord vs. Marquette - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Kenowa Hills vs. Coopersville - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

East Grand Rapids vs. Cedar Springs - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Niles vs. Zeeland West - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

St. Joseph vs. Zeeland East - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lowell vs. Coldwater - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hastings vs. Thornapple Kellogg - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

DeWitt vs. Owosso - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Mason vs. Linden - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Adrian vs. Lincoln - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Fenton vs. Holly - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Martin Luther King vs. Riverview - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Trenton vs. Thurston - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Fitzgerald vs. De La Salle Collegiate - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Port Huron vs. Marysville - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 2 Bracket

District Semifinal

Muskegon vs. Mona Shores - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Traverse City West vs. Traverse City Central - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Portage Central vs. Everett - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Byron Center vs. Portage Northern - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Dow vs. Mott - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lakeland vs. East Lansing - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Walled Lake Western vs. Brother Rice - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

North Farmington vs. St. Mary's Prep - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

South Lyon vs. South Lyon East - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Dexter vs. Franklin - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Carlson vs. Lincoln Park - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Allen Park vs. Bedford - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Groves vs. Mott - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Cousino vs. Seaholm - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Grosse Pointe South vs. Roseville - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Port Huron Northern vs. Lakeview - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Division 1 Bracket

District Semifinal

Hudsonville vs. Jenison - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Rockford vs. Grandville - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Howell vs. Kalamazoo Central - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

East Kentwood vs. Grand Ledge - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Hartland - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

West Bloomfield vs. Brighton - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Clarkston vs. Davison - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Grand Blanc vs. Oxford - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Saline vs. Salem - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Belleville vs. Woodhaven - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Cass Tech vs. Northville - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Farmington vs. Fordson - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Adams vs. Rochester - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Stoney Creek vs. Utica Eisenhower - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Romeo vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Utica vs. Dakota - 10/31 at 7:00 p.m. ET

*Game times are subject to change

More Coverage from High School on SI

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan