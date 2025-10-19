Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Picture: Who is in? Who is on the bubble entering the final week?
The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs are approaching, and with one week remaining in the regular season, here is the current playoff picture.
For Division 1 through Division 8, the top 32 seeds make the playoffs. The following information is from the MHSAA's Playoff Point Summary and ranked by playoff points. Here is how the MHSAA determines playoff points.
Division 1 Playoff Point Summary
1. Clarkston: 7-1, 83.125
2. Hudsonville: 8-0, 82.000
3. Detroit Catholic Central: 8-0, 76.661
4. Grand Blanc: 8-0, 76.625
5. Saline: 7-1, 75.875
6. Belleville: 7-1, 74.500
7. Howell: 7-1, 72.875
8. Rochester Adams: 6-2, 72.875
9. Rockford: 6-2, 72.875
10. Detroit Cass Tech: 8-0, 72.500
11. Brownstown Woodhaven: 7-1, 70.750
12. Oxford: 6-2, 70.000
13. Romeo: 6-2, 69.875
14. Brighton: 6-2, 68.250
15. West Bloomfield: 6-2, 67.750
16. Davison: 7-1, 67.375
17. East Kentwood: 6-2, 67.000
18. Dearborn Fordson: 6-2, 66.250
19. Farmington: 6-2, 65.875
20. Macomb Dakota: 6-2, 64.625
21. Northville: 6-2, 63.750
22. Utica: 6-2, 63.375
23. Grand Ledge: 6-2, 62.000
24. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek: 5-3, 58.750
25. Utica Eisenhower: 5-3, 57.375
26. Sterling Heights Stevenson: 5-3, 57.125
27. Grandville: 4-4, 54.125
28. Jenison: 4-4, 53.375
29. Hartland: 4-4, 52.500
30. Dearborn: 4-4, 50.500
31. Salem: 4-4, 50.250
32. Ann Arbor Huron: 4-4, 49.625
Outside of the Playoffs
33. Rochester: 4-4, 48.875
34. Kalamazoo Central: 5-3, 48.500
35. Caledonia: 3-5, 44.286
36. Novi: 3-5, 44.250
37. Ann Arbor Pioneer: 3-5, 43.750
38. Livonia Stevenson: 3-5, 43.625
39. Holt: 4-4, 43.250
40. Walled Lake Northern: 3-5, 42.375
41. Westland John Glenn: 3-5, 41.250
42. Troy Athens: 3-5, 40.000
43. Holland West Ottawa: 2-6, 39.125
44. Troy: 3-5, 38.750
45. New Baltimore Anchor Bay: 2-6, 37.875
46. Utica Ford: 3-5, 37.250
47. Grand Haven: 2-6, 34.375
48. Lake Orion: 1-7, 33.875
49. Plymouth: 2-6, 33.750
50. Bloomfield Hills: 2-6, 32.625
51. Okemos: 2-6, 31.125
52. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley: 1-7, 30.875
53. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix: 3-5, 30.500
54. Fraser: 2-6, 29.750
55. Monroe: 1-7, 25.375
56. Taylor: 1-7, 25.375
57. Wayne Memorial: 1-7, 25.000
58. Macomb L'Anse Creuse North: 0-8, 24.750
59. Ann Arbor Skyline: 2-6, 24.125
60. Dearborn Edsel Ford,: 0-8, 20.375
61. Canton, 0-8: 19.500
62. Detroit Western: 1-7, 17.250
63. Grand Rapids Union: 0-8, 15.875
Division 2 Playoff Point Summary
1. South Lyon: 8-0, 75.875
2. Dexter: 7-1, 73.875
3. Gibraltar Carlson: 8-0, 73.375
4. Portage Central: 8-0, 72.500
5. Grosse Pointe South: 7-1, 70.125
6. Midland Dow: 7-1, 67.196
7. Walled Lake Western: 6-2, 65.875
8. Port Huron Northern: 6-2, 65.625
9. Livonia Franklin: 6-2, 64.750
10. White Lake Lakeland: 6-2, 64.375
11. Muskegon: 6-2, 64.268
12. St Clair Shores Lakeview: 6-2, 61.125
13. Byron Center: 5-3, 59.625
14. North Farmington: 5-3, 59.500
15. Portage Northern: 6-2, 59.179
16. Warren Cousino: 6-2, 59.125
17. Orchard Lake St Mary's: 5-2, 58.893
18. Birmingham Groves: 5-3, 55.000
18. Birmingham Seaholm: 5-3, 55.000
20. Lansing Everett: 5-3, 54.875
20. Traverse City Central: 5-3, 54.875
22. Lincoln Park: 5-3, 53.500
23. Allen Park: 5-3, 53.250
24. Traverse City West: 4-4, 52.500
25. Roseville: 4-4, 52.000
25. Temperance Bedford: 4-4, 52.000
27. Muskegon Mona Shores: 5-3, 51.875
28. Waterford Mott: 4-4, 51.000
29. East Lansing: 3-5, 49.000
30. Grand Rapids Northview: 5-3, 48.875
31. Milford: 4-4, 47.250
32. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice: 4-4, 47.161
Outside of the Playoffs
33. South Lyon East: 4-4, 47.125
34. Warren Mott: 4-4, 46.875
35. Midland: 4-4, 45.000
36. Dearborn Heights Crestwood: 5-3, 44.375
37. Saginaw Heritage: 3-5, 43.000
38. Ferndale: 4-4, 41.875
39. Flushing: 4-4, 41.857
40. Southgate Anderson: 3-5, 41.750
41. Battle Creek Central: 4-4, 41.625
42. Berkley: 4-4, 41.625
43. Oak Park: 3-5, 41.625
44. Wyandotte Roosevelt: 2-6, 40.250
45. Detroit Martin: 3-5, 39.375
46. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern: 3-5, 39.125
47. Lapeer: 2-6, 38.286
48. Mattawan: 2-6, 38.000
49. Detroit Renaissance: 2-6, 36.875
50. Saginaw United: 2-6, 34.250
51. Royal Oak: 4-4, 34.000
52. Livonia Churchill: 2-6, 33.000
53. Walled Lake Central: 2-6, 30.625
54. Hamtramck: 4-4, 30.375
55. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer: 2-6, 29.625
56. Southfield Arts & Technology: 1-7, 29.500
57. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse: 1-7, 27.875
58. Battle Creek Lakeview: 0-8, 24.500
58. Wyoming: 2-6, 24.500
60. Alpena: 1-7, 22.250
61. Detroit U of D Jesuit: 0-8, 19.845
62. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills: 0-8,16.875
63. Flint Carman-Ainsworth: 0-8, 16.250
64. Sterling Heights: 0-8, 13.25-
Division 3 Playoff Point Summary
1. DeWitt: 8-0, 76.458
2. Mount Pleasant: 8-0, 75.000
3. Gaylord: 8-0, 65.625
4. Niles: 8-0, 65.000
5. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills: 7-1, 64.750
6. Warren Fitzgerald: 7-1, 63.750
7. Adrian: 7-1, 58.500
8. East Grand Rapids: 6-2, 58.500
9. Detroit Martin Luther King: 5-3, 57.667
10. Cedar Springs: 7-1, 57.500
11. Ypsilanti Lincoln: 6-2, 56.875
12. Port Huron: 5-3, 56.250
13. Hastings: 6-2, 56.000
14. Lowell: 6-2, 56.000
15. Fenton: 5-2, 55.804
16. Mason: 5-3, 53.625
17. St Joseph: 5-3, 53.625
18. Zeeland West: 6-2, 53.125
19. Holly: 5-3, 52.857
20. Marysville: 6-2, 51.125
21. Redford Thurston: 6-2, 50.625
22. Zeeland East: 5-3, 50.250
23. Linden: 6-2, 49.482
24. Coldwater: 6-2, 49.375
25. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg: 5-3, 49.125
26. Trenton: 4-4, 48.250
27. Marquette: 5-3, 48.000
28. Riverview: 6-2, 45.750
29. Coopersville: 4-4, 45.500
30. Warren De La Salle Collegiate: 3-5, 44.929
31. Dowagiac: 5-3, 44.786
32. Bay City John Glenn: 5-3, 42.625
Outside of the Playoffs
33. Bay City Western: 3-5, 41.375
34. Truskport: 4-4, 40.875
35. Petoskey: 4-4, 40.125
36. Stevensville Lakeshore: 3-5, 38.000
37. Ypsilanti Community: 3-5, 37.500
38. Jackson Northwest: 3-5, 36.125
39. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central: 2-6, 35.375
40. River Rouge: 2-6, 35.125
41. Grosse Pointe North: 2-6, 32.875
42. Garden City: 3-5, 32.750
43. Plainwell: 3-5, 31.875
44. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood: 4-4, 30.250
45. Jackson: 2-6, 29.500
46. Swartz Creek: 2-6, 29.482
47. New Boston Huron: 3-5, 29.375
49. Cadillac: 2-6, 28.625
50. Greenville: 2-6, 27.500
51. Auburn Hills Avondale: 1-7, 26.500
52. Holland: 2-6, 26.375
53. Waterford Kettering: 1-7, 26.000
54. St Clair River Lake Shore: 1-7, 25.125
55. Bay City Central: 1-7, 24.000
56. Detroit University Prep Science & Math: 2-6, 21.625
57. Flint Kearsley: 1-7, 20.482
58. Melvindale: 1-7, 18.625
58. Richland Gulf: 0-8, 18.652
58. Sturgis: 0-8, 18.625
61. Lansing Waverly: 0-8, 18.125
61. Warren Woods Tower: 1-7, 18.125
Division 4 Playoff Point Summary
1. Harper Woods: 8-0, 84.750
2. Williamston: 8-0, 65.375
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian: 8-0, 64.750
4. Chelsea: 7-1, 63.750
5. Battle Creek Harper Creek: 7-1, 61.625
6. Goodrich: 7-0, 61.214
7. Haslett: 6-2, 58.571
8. Escanaba: 7-1, 57.750
9. Dearborn Divine Child: 7-1, 57.042
10. Portland: 8-0, 56.000
11. Ludington: 8-0, 54.375
12. Redford Unio: 6-2, 52.625
13. Wyoming Godwin Heights: 7-1, 52.375
14. Madison Heights Lamphere: 5-3, 51.875
15. Center Line: 7-1, 51.250
15. Paw Paw: 5-3, 51.250
17. Big Rapids: 7-1, 51.125
18. Edwardsburg: 6-2, 50.375
19. Vicksburg: 5-3, 48.875
20. Grand Rapids South Christian: 4-4, 47.625
21. Freeland: 6-2, 47.375
22. Tecumseh: 5-3, 47.000
23. Macomb Lutheran North: 7-1, 45.625
24. Grand Rapids Christian: 5-3, 45.292
25. Harper Woods Chandler Park: 6-2, 44.250
26. Spring Lake: 5-3, 43.750
26. Three Rivers: 4-4, 43.750
28. St Johns: 4-4, 42.500
29. Lansing Sexton: 5-3, 42.250
30. St Clair: 5-3, 41.750
31. Ortonville Brandon: 4-4, 38.911
32. Fowlerville: 4-4, 38.875
Outside of the Playoffs
33. Holland Christian: 4-4, 38.750
34. Detroit Henry Ford: 4-4, 37.500
35. Lake Fenton: 3-5, 37.286
36. Croswell-Lexington: 4-4, 36.750
37. Clio: 4-4, 35.786
38. Otsego: 3-5, 35.542
39. Charlotte: 4-4, 35.500
40. Sparta: 3-5, 34.500
41. Ada Forest Hills Eastern: 3-5, 33.750
42. Parma Western: 2-6, 33.000
43. Detroit County Day: 3-5, 31.679
44. Marshall: 3-5, 31.125
45. Detroit East English: 2-6, 30.750
46. Hamilton: 2-6, 28.000
47. North Branch: 2-6, 27.625
48. Wayland: 2-6, 26.125
49. Allendale: 1-7, 25.000
50. Eastpointe: 1-7, 23.250
51. Redford Westfield Prep: 4-4, 22.750
52. Pinckney: 1-7, 21.875
53. Detroit Lincoln-King: 2-6, 21.625
Division 5 Playoff Point Summary
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central: 8-0, 72.725
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic: 7-1, 56.625
3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep: 6-2, 55.375
4. Frankenmuth: 7-1, 55.161
5. Romulus Summit Academy North: 7-1, 54.375
6. Saginaw Swan Valley: 7-1, 53.500
7. Richmond: 7-1, 53.125
8. Ogemaw Heights: 7-1, 52.250
9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard: 8-0, 51.625
10. Monroe Jefferson: 7-1, 51.625
11. Detroit Southeastern: 6-2, 50.250
12. Armada: 6-2, 46.750
13. Whitehall: 5-3, 45.000
14. Clare: 6-2, 44.000
15. Michigan Center: 8-0, 43.875
16. Berrien Springs: 5-1, 43.375
17. Kingsford: 6-2, 43.000
18. Detroit Denby: 6-2, 42.286
19. Flat Rock: 5-3, 41.750
20. Gladwin: 5-3, 41.500
21. Howard City Tri County: 5-3, 40.875
22. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep: 6-2, 40.542
23. Muskegon Oakridge: 5-3, 40.250
24. Dowagiac: 5-3, 40.167
25. Romulus: 4-4, 39.500
26. Negaunee: 5-3, 38.750
27. Detroit Cody: 5-3, 38.250
28. Wyoming Kelloggsville: 5-3, 37.375
29. Whitmore Lake: 6-2, 36.125
29. Yale: 4-4, 36.125
31. Shepherd: 5-3, 36.000
32. Hopkins: 4-4, 35.625
Outside the Playoffs
33. Hazel Park: 5-3, 35.375
34. Detroit Voyageur College Prep: 4-4, 34.625
35. Lake Odessa Lakewood: 3-5, 32.125
36. Muskegon Orchard View: 4-4, 31.375
37. Alma: 3-5, 30.750
38. Cheboygan: 3-5, 30.750
39. Midland Bullock Creek: 4-4, 30.500
40. Birch Run: 4-4, 29.125
41. South Haven: 4-4, 28.625
42. Essexville Garber: 3-5, 27.375
43. Comstock Park: 2-6, 27.125
44. Livonia Clarenceville: 3-5, 27.000
45. Battle Creek Pennfield: 2-6, 26.875
46. Remus Chippewa Hills: 3-5, 26.500
47. Grosse Ile: 2-6, 25.875
48. Grayling: 2-6, 24.018
49. Corunna: 1-7, 23.661
50. Imlay City: 2-6, 23.500
51. Warren Lincoln: 2-6, 23.125
52. Dundee: 2-6, 22.250
53. Houghton: 2-6, 22.214
54. Milan: 1-7, 20.250
55. Detroit University Prep: 3-5, 20.125
56. Grant: 2-6, 19.875
57. Fremont: 1-7, 19.750
58. Allegan: 2-6, 18.625
Division 6 Playoff Point Summary
1. Almont: 8-0, 59.375
2. Jackson Lumen Christi: 5-3, 55.958
3. Detroit Edison: 7-1, 53.000
4. Belding: 7-1, 52.375
5. Olivet: 7-1, 49.625
6. Kent City: 8-0, 48.500
7. Marine City: 6-2, 48.500
8. Montrose: 8-0, 45.750
9. Reed City: 6-2, 45.500
10. Kingsley: 6-2, 45.000
11. Traverse City St Francis: 6-2, 43.446
12. Flint Hamady: 6-2, 42.375
13. Ecorse: 6-2, 41.875
14. Dearborn Heights Robichaud: 5-3, 41.125
15. Ovid-Elsie: 6-2, 39.625
16. Boyne City: 5-3, 39.000
17. Calumet: 6-2, 38.786
18. Durand: 6-2, 38.625
19. Ida: 6-2, 37.750
20. Detroit Pershing: 5-3, 37.375
21. Clawson: 5-3, 34.875
21. Napoleon: 6-2, 34.875
23. Warren Michigan Collegiate: 4-4, 34.250
24. Central Montcalm: 6-2, 34.000
25. Montague: 4-4, 33.500
26. Flint New Standard Academy: 7-1, 32.750
27. Buchanan: 5-3, 32.333
28. Adrian Madison: 5-3, 32.250
28. Detroit Central: 5-3, 32.250
30. Sanford Meridian: 5-3, 30.875
31. Brooklyn Columbia Central: 5-3, 29.500
32. Clinton Township Clintondale: 4-4, 29.250
Outside of Playoffs
33. Kalkaska: 5-3, 29.143
34. Lansing Catholic: 2-6, 29.000
35. Hart: 4-4, 28.375
36. St Clair Shores South Lake: 3-5, 28.250
37. Gladstone: 3-5, 28.000
38. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic: 5-3, 27.125
39. Onsted: 3-5, 27.000
40. Mason County Central: 4-4, 26.625
41. Elk Rapids: 4-4, 25.750
42. Detroit Communication Media Arts: 4-4, 25.625
43. Manistee: 2-6, 24.875
43. Caro: 4-4, 24.375
45. Harbor Springs: 4-4, 24.018
46. Parchment: 2-6, 22.917
47. Mt Morris: 2-6, 22.750
48. Detroit Osborn: 2-6, 21.375
49. Hartford: 3-5, 20.625
50. Lutheran Westland: 1-7, 18.375
51. Chesaning: 1-7, 17.875
52. Newaygo: 3-8, 17.625
52. Pinconning: 2-6, 17.625
54. Watervliet: 2-6, 17.000
Division 7 Playoff Point Summary
1. Menominee: 8-0, 53.107
2. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central: 7-1, 51.000
3. Charlevoix: 8-0, 43.250
4. Millington: 7-1, 41.000
5. Pewamo-Westphalia: 7-0, 40.893
6. Schoolcraft: 7-1, 40.125
7. Clinton: 6-2, 39.500
8. Constantine: 6-2, 39.250
9. Saginaw Valley Lutheran: 8-0, 38.125
10. Hanover-Horton: 6-2, 37.500
11. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker: 6-2, 37.250
12. Cass City: 6-2, 36.625
12. Lawton: 6-2, 36.625
14. North Muskegon: 6-2, 35.571
15. Ottawa Lake Whiteford: 7-1, 34.875
16. Bronson: 7-1, 34.625
17. McBain: 6-2, 34.375
18. Ithaca: 6-2, 33.250
19. Harrison: 6-2, 31.500
20. Saranac: 6-2, 30.321
21. LeRoy Pine River: 5-3, 29.375
22. Ravenna: 4-4, 29.125
23. Detroit Community: 5-3, 29.000
24. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest: 4-4, 28.625
25. Union City: 5-3, 27.875
26. Shelby: 5-3, 27.500
27. Jonesville: 5-3, 26.750
27. Leslie: 4-4, 26.750
29. Martin: 5-3, 26.500
30. Burton Bendle: 5-3, 26.250
31. Galesburg Augusta: 4-4, 25.625
32. Burton Atherton: 4-4, 25.250
Outside of the Playoffs
33. Morley Stanwood: 3-5, 24.500
34. Quincy: 5-3, 24.000
35. Stockbridge: 4-4, 23.250
36. Coloma: 3-5, 23.125
37. Houghton Lake: 3-5, 22.500
38. Detroit Northwestern: 2-6, 22.250
39. Otisville LakeVille Memorial: 2-6, 22.125
40. Bath: 4-4, 21.946
41. Beaverton: 3-5, 20.375
41. Sandusky: 3-6, 20.375
43. Benzie Central: 2-6, 19.750
44. Laingsburg: 3-5, 19.321
45. Detroit Loyola: 1-7, 19.125
46. Lakeview: 2-6, 17.750
46. Saugatuck: 2-6, 17.750
48. Delton Kellogg: 2-6, 17.500
49. Blissfield: 1-7, 17.125
Division 8 Playoff Point Summary
1. Hudson: 8-0, 46.000
2. Clarkston-Hillsdale Academy for Business & Tech: 8-0, 44.625
3. Madison Heights Madison: 7-1, 43.375
4. Harbor Beach: 8-0, 40.000
5. Beal City: 8-0, 39.675
6. Maple City Glen Lake: 6-1, 38.554
7. Allen Park Cabrini: 8-0, 37.750
8. Springport: 8-0, 36.250
9. Decatur: 6-2, 35.000
10. Fowler: 6-2, 34.571
11. New Lothrop: 5-3, 34.500
12. Bark River-Harris: 6-1, 34.161
13. White Pigeon: 6-2, 32.750
14. Unionville-Sebewaing: 6-2, 32.375
15. Southfield Bradford Academy: 5-3, 31.375
16. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central: 6-2, 31.250
17. Mancelona: 5-3, 29.250
17. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary: 5-3, 29.250
19. East Jordan: 5-3, 28.696
20. Genesee: 4-4, 28.250
20. Manchester: 5-3, 28.250
22. Iron Mountain: 5-2, 28.018
23. Frankfort: 5-3, 27.893
24. Clarkston Everest Collegiate: 5-3, 27.875
25. Centreville: 4-4, 27.625
26. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes: 4-4, 27.375
27. Riverview Gabriel Richard: 3-5, 26.625
28. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian: 5-3, 25.500
29. Reese: 4-4, 24.500
30. L'Anse: 5-3, 24.429
31. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart: 4-4, 23.000
32. Petersburg Summerfield: 4-4, 22.875
Outside of the Playoffs
33. Muskegon Catholic Central: 3-5, 22.375
34. Reading: 3-5, 22.000
35. Ubly: 3-5, 21.750
36. West Iron County: 3-4, 21.304
37. Farwell: 3-5, 20.750
38. St Louis: 2-6, 20.750
39. Vassar: 2-6, 18.500
40. Vermontville Maple Valley: 2-6, 18.375
41. Burton Bentley: 2-6, 17.625
41. Evart: 2-6, 17.625
43. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian: 3-5, 17.125
44. Vandercook Lake: 3-5, 17.000
45. Johannesburg-Lewiston: 1-7, 16.143
46. White Cloud: 1-7, 16.125
47. Homer: 2-6, 15.250
48. Addison: 1-7, 14.125
49. Marlette: 1-7, 12.875
50. Hesperia: 1-7, 12.250
8-Player Division 1 Playoff Point Summary
1. Norway: 8-0, 37.696
2. Martin: 8-0, 37.000
3. Blanchard Montabella: 8-0, 35.125
4. Indian River Inland Lakes: 8-0, 34.375
5. Kingston: 7-1, 32.750
6. Pickford: 6-1, 31.179
7. Bessemer: 7-1, 30.929
8. Gobles: 6-2, 30.857
9. Bay City All Saints: 6-2, 30.268
10. Central Lake: 5-3, 30.250
11. Capac: 6-2, 29.625
11. Merrill: 6-2, 29.625
13. Brown City: 6-2, 29.250
13. Climax-Scotts: 6-2, 29.250
15. Breckenridge: 5-3, 28.643
16. Newberry: 5-2, 28.500
Outside of the Playoffs
17. Marcellus: 5-3, 26.232
18. Concord: 4-4, 24.875
19. Colon: 5-3, 24.625
20. Fulton: 4-4, 24.500
21. Dryden: 4-4, 24.393
22. Rogers City: 4-4, 23.589
23. Brimley: 3-5, 22.393
24. Alcona: 3-5, 21.589
25. Eau Claire: 4-4, 21.500
26. Coleman: 3-5, 21.000
26. Ontonagon: 3-5, 21.000
26. St Charles: 3-5, 21.000
29. Onaway: 3-5, 20.250
30. Pellston: 3-5, 19.607
31. Potterville: 3-5, 19.125
32. Rudyard: 2-6, 18.518
33. Holton: 1-7, 18.125
34. Bellevue: 3-5, 17.625
35. Atlanta: 3-5, 17.196
36. Byron: 2-6, 17.125
37. Muskegon Heights Academy: 2-6, 16.750
38. Ishpeming: 2-6, 16.000
39. Suttons Bay: 1-7, 15.875
40. Carson City-Crystal: 1-7, 14.750
41. North Adams-Jerome: 2-6, 13.667
42. Mayville: 1-7, 12.875
43. Whittemore-Prescott: 1-7, 12.714
44. Munising: 0-8, 12.643
45. New Haven Merritt Academy: 1-7, 10.839
46. Carney-Nadeau: 1-6, 7.000
47. Fife Lake Forest Area: 0-8, 6.804
8-Player Division 2 Playoff Point Summary
1. Onekama: 8-0, 36.250
2. Portland St Patrick: 8-0, 35.607
3. Mendon: 8-0, 34.750
4. Britton Deerfield: 7-1, 34.625
5. Deckerville: 7-1, 33.875
6. Felch North Dickinson: 8-0, 33.304
7. Grand Ledge Sackett Heart: 7-1, 33.232
8. Pittsford: 7-1, 32.375
9. Mio: 7-1, 31.143
10. Monroe: 7-1, 30.875
11. Powers North Central: 6-2, 30.375
12. Cedarville: 6-2, 29.732
13. Lake Linden-Hubbell: 6-2, 29.625
14. Gaylord St Mary: 7-1, 29.000
15. Marion: 6-2, 28.125
16. Hillman: 5-3, 26.714
Outside of the Playoffs
17. Adrian Lenawee Christian: 5-3, 26.125
17. Au Gres-Sims: 5-3, 26.125
19. St Ignace: 5-3, 26.018
20. Waldron: 5-3, 25.964
21. Kinde North Huron: 5-2, 25.357
22. Bear Lake: 6-2, 24.750
23. Peck: 5-3, 24.089
24. Brethren: 4-4, 23.375
25. Stephenson: 3-5, 22.554
26. Camden-Frontier: 4-4, 21.125
27. Litchfield: 4-4, 20.375
28. Rapid River: 3-5, 19.982
29. Huron-Engrave: 3-5, 19.714
30. Burt Oak: 3-5, 18.375
31. Morenci: 2-6, 17.875
32. Eben Junction Superior Central: 3-5, 17.571
33. Mesick: 2-6, 16.375
34. Caseville: 3-5, 15.589
35. Bellaire: 1-7, 15.125
36. Engadine: 2-5, 13.571
37. Crystal Falls Forest Park: 1-7, 12.875
38. Lawrence: 0-8, 11.304
39. Baldwin: 0-8, 9.804
40. Athens: 0-7, 9.000
41. Battle Creek St Philip: 0-7, 8.625
41. Tekonsha: 0-8, 8.625
43. Carsonville-Port Sanilac: 0-8, 7.339
Information via MHSAA Playoff Point Summary
