High School

Michigan High School Football 2025 Playoff Picture: Who is in? Who is on the bubble entering the final week?

See the MHSAA playoff points with one week remaining in the regular season

Jack Butler

Scott Hasse

The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs are approaching, and with one week remaining in the regular season, here is the current playoff picture.

For Division 1 through Division 8, the top 32 seeds make the playoffs. The following information is from the MHSAA's Playoff Point Summary and ranked by playoff points. Here is how the MHSAA determines playoff points.

Division 1 Playoff Point Summary

1. Clarkston: 7-1, 83.125

2. Hudsonville: 8-0, 82.000

3. Detroit Catholic Central: 8-0, 76.661

4. Grand Blanc: 8-0, 76.625

5. Saline: 7-1, 75.875

6. Belleville: 7-1, 74.500

7. Howell: 7-1, 72.875

8. Rochester Adams: 6-2, 72.875

9. Rockford: 6-2, 72.875

10. Detroit Cass Tech: 8-0, 72.500

11. Brownstown Woodhaven: 7-1, 70.750

12. Oxford: 6-2, 70.000

13. Romeo: 6-2, 69.875

14. Brighton: 6-2, 68.250

15. West Bloomfield: 6-2, 67.750

16. Davison: 7-1, 67.375

17. East Kentwood: 6-2, 67.000

18. Dearborn Fordson: 6-2, 66.250

19. Farmington: 6-2, 65.875

20. Macomb Dakota: 6-2, 64.625

21. Northville: 6-2, 63.750

22. Utica: 6-2, 63.375

23. Grand Ledge: 6-2, 62.000

24. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek: 5-3, 58.750

25. Utica Eisenhower: 5-3, 57.375

26. Sterling Heights Stevenson: 5-3, 57.125

27. Grandville: 4-4, 54.125

28. Jenison: 4-4, 53.375

29. Hartland: 4-4, 52.500

30. Dearborn: 4-4, 50.500

31. Salem: 4-4, 50.250

32. Ann Arbor Huron: 4-4, 49.625

Outside of the Playoffs

33. Rochester: 4-4, 48.875

34. Kalamazoo Central: 5-3, 48.500

35. Caledonia: 3-5, 44.286

36. Novi: 3-5, 44.250

37. Ann Arbor Pioneer: 3-5, 43.750

38. Livonia Stevenson: 3-5, 43.625

39. Holt: 4-4, 43.250

40. Walled Lake Northern: 3-5, 42.375

41. Westland John Glenn: 3-5, 41.250

42. Troy Athens: 3-5, 40.000

43. Holland West Ottawa: 2-6, 39.125

44. Troy: 3-5, 38.750

45. New Baltimore Anchor Bay: 2-6, 37.875

46. Utica Ford: 3-5, 37.250

47. Grand Haven: 2-6, 34.375

48. Lake Orion: 1-7, 33.875

49. Plymouth: 2-6, 33.750

50. Bloomfield Hills: 2-6, 32.625

51. Okemos: 2-6, 31.125

52. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley: 1-7, 30.875

53. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix: 3-5, 30.500

54. Fraser: 2-6, 29.750

55. Monroe: 1-7, 25.375

56. Taylor: 1-7, 25.375

57. Wayne Memorial: 1-7, 25.000

58. Macomb L'Anse Creuse North: 0-8, 24.750

59. Ann Arbor Skyline: 2-6, 24.125

60. Dearborn Edsel Ford,: 0-8, 20.375

61. Canton, 0-8: 19.500

62. Detroit Western: 1-7, 17.250

63. Grand Rapids Union: 0-8, 15.875

Division 2 Playoff Point Summary

1. South Lyon: 8-0, 75.875

2. Dexter: 7-1, 73.875

3. Gibraltar Carlson: 8-0, 73.375

4. Portage Central: 8-0, 72.500

5. Grosse Pointe South: 7-1, 70.125

6. Midland Dow: 7-1, 67.196

7. Walled Lake Western: 6-2, 65.875

8. Port Huron Northern: 6-2, 65.625

9. Livonia Franklin: 6-2, 64.750

10. White Lake Lakeland: 6-2, 64.375

11. Muskegon: 6-2, 64.268

12. St Clair Shores Lakeview: 6-2, 61.125

13. Byron Center: 5-3, 59.625

14. North Farmington: 5-3, 59.500

15. Portage Northern: 6-2, 59.179

16. Warren Cousino: 6-2, 59.125

17. Orchard Lake St Mary's: 5-2, 58.893

18. Birmingham Groves: 5-3, 55.000

18. Birmingham Seaholm: 5-3, 55.000

20. Lansing Everett: 5-3, 54.875

20. Traverse City Central: 5-3, 54.875

22. Lincoln Park: 5-3, 53.500

23. Allen Park: 5-3, 53.250

24. Traverse City West: 4-4, 52.500

25. Roseville: 4-4, 52.000

25. Temperance Bedford: 4-4, 52.000

27. Muskegon Mona Shores: 5-3, 51.875

28. Waterford Mott: 4-4, 51.000

29. East Lansing: 3-5, 49.000

30. Grand Rapids Northview: 5-3, 48.875

31. Milford: 4-4, 47.250

32. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice: 4-4, 47.161

Outside of the Playoffs

33. South Lyon East: 4-4, 47.125

34. Warren Mott: 4-4, 46.875

35. Midland: 4-4, 45.000

36. Dearborn Heights Crestwood: 5-3, 44.375

37. Saginaw Heritage: 3-5, 43.000

38. Ferndale: 4-4, 41.875

39. Flushing: 4-4, 41.857

40. Southgate Anderson: 3-5, 41.750

41. Battle Creek Central: 4-4, 41.625

42. Berkley: 4-4, 41.625

43. Oak Park: 3-5, 41.625

44. Wyandotte Roosevelt: 2-6, 40.250

45. Detroit Martin: 3-5, 39.375

46. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern: 3-5, 39.125

47. Lapeer: 2-6, 38.286

48. Mattawan: 2-6, 38.000

49. Detroit Renaissance: 2-6, 36.875

50. Saginaw United: 2-6, 34.250

51. Royal Oak: 4-4, 34.000

52. Livonia Churchill: 2-6, 33.000

53. Walled Lake Central: 2-6, 30.625

54. Hamtramck: 4-4, 30.375

55. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer: 2-6, 29.625

56. Southfield Arts & Technology: 1-7, 29.500

57. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse: 1-7, 27.875

58. Battle Creek Lakeview: 0-8, 24.500

58. Wyoming: 2-6, 24.500

60. Alpena: 1-7, 22.250

61. Detroit U of D Jesuit: 0-8, 19.845

62. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills: 0-8,16.875

63. Flint Carman-Ainsworth: 0-8, 16.250

64. Sterling Heights: 0-8, 13.25-

Division 3 Playoff Point Summary

1. DeWitt: 8-0, 76.458

2. Mount Pleasant: 8-0, 75.000

3. Gaylord: 8-0, 65.625

4. Niles: 8-0, 65.000

5. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills: 7-1, 64.750

6. Warren Fitzgerald: 7-1, 63.750

7. Adrian: 7-1, 58.500

8. East Grand Rapids: 6-2, 58.500

9. Detroit Martin Luther King: 5-3, 57.667

10. Cedar Springs: 7-1, 57.500

11. Ypsilanti Lincoln: 6-2, 56.875

12. Port Huron: 5-3, 56.250

13. Hastings: 6-2, 56.000

14. Lowell: 6-2, 56.000

15. Fenton: 5-2, 55.804

16. Mason: 5-3, 53.625

17. St Joseph: 5-3, 53.625

18. Zeeland West: 6-2, 53.125

19. Holly: 5-3, 52.857

20. Marysville: 6-2, 51.125

21. Redford Thurston: 6-2, 50.625

22. Zeeland East: 5-3, 50.250

23. Linden: 6-2, 49.482

24. Coldwater: 6-2, 49.375

25. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg: 5-3, 49.125

26. Trenton: 4-4, 48.250

27. Marquette: 5-3, 48.000

28. Riverview: 6-2, 45.750

29. Coopersville: 4-4, 45.500

30. Warren De La Salle Collegiate: 3-5, 44.929

31. Dowagiac: 5-3, 44.786

32. Bay City John Glenn: 5-3, 42.625

Outside of the Playoffs

33. Bay City Western: 3-5, 41.375

34. Truskport: 4-4, 40.875

35. Petoskey: 4-4, 40.125

36. Stevensville Lakeshore: 3-5, 38.000

37. Ypsilanti Community: 3-5, 37.500

38. Jackson Northwest: 3-5, 36.125

39. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central: 2-6, 35.375

40. River Rouge: 2-6, 35.125

41. Grosse Pointe North: 2-6, 32.875

42. Garden City: 3-5, 32.750

43. Plainwell: 3-5, 31.875

44. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood: 4-4, 30.250

45. Jackson: 2-6, 29.500

46. Swartz Creek: 2-6, 29.482

47. New Boston Huron: 3-5, 29.375

49. Cadillac: 2-6, 28.625

50. Greenville: 2-6, 27.500

51. Auburn Hills Avondale: 1-7, 26.500

52. Holland: 2-6, 26.375

53. Waterford Kettering: 1-7, 26.000

54. St Clair River Lake Shore: 1-7, 25.125

55. Bay City Central: 1-7, 24.000

56. Detroit University Prep Science & Math: 2-6, 21.625

57. Flint Kearsley: 1-7, 20.482

58. Melvindale: 1-7, 18.625

58. Richland Gulf: 0-8, 18.652

58. Sturgis: 0-8, 18.625

61. Lansing Waverly: 0-8, 18.125

61. Warren Woods Tower: 1-7, 18.125

Division 4 Playoff Point Summary

1. Harper Woods: 8-0, 84.750

2. Williamston: 8-0, 65.375

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian: 8-0, 64.750

4. Chelsea: 7-1, 63.750

5. Battle Creek Harper Creek: 7-1, 61.625

6. Goodrich: 7-0, 61.214

7. Haslett: 6-2, 58.571

8. Escanaba: 7-1, 57.750

9. Dearborn Divine Child: 7-1, 57.042

10. Portland: 8-0, 56.000

11. Ludington: 8-0, 54.375

12. Redford Unio: 6-2, 52.625

13. Wyoming Godwin Heights: 7-1, 52.375

14. Madison Heights Lamphere: 5-3, 51.875

15. Center Line: 7-1, 51.250

15. Paw Paw: 5-3, 51.250

17. Big Rapids: 7-1, 51.125

18. Edwardsburg: 6-2, 50.375

19. Vicksburg: 5-3, 48.875

20. Grand Rapids South Christian: 4-4, 47.625

21. Freeland: 6-2, 47.375

22. Tecumseh: 5-3, 47.000

23. Macomb Lutheran North: 7-1, 45.625

24. Grand Rapids Christian: 5-3, 45.292

25. Harper Woods Chandler Park: 6-2, 44.250

26. Spring Lake: 5-3, 43.750

26. Three Rivers: 4-4, 43.750

28. St Johns: 4-4, 42.500

29. Lansing Sexton: 5-3, 42.250

30. St Clair: 5-3, 41.750

31. Ortonville Brandon: 4-4, 38.911

32. Fowlerville: 4-4, 38.875

Outside of the Playoffs

33. Holland Christian: 4-4, 38.750

34. Detroit Henry Ford: 4-4, 37.500

35. Lake Fenton: 3-5, 37.286

36. Croswell-Lexington: 4-4, 36.750

37. Clio: 4-4, 35.786

38. Otsego: 3-5, 35.542

39. Charlotte: 4-4, 35.500

40. Sparta: 3-5, 34.500

41. Ada Forest Hills Eastern: 3-5, 33.750

42. Parma Western: 2-6, 33.000

43. Detroit County Day: 3-5, 31.679

44. Marshall: 3-5, 31.125

45. Detroit East English: 2-6, 30.750

46. Hamilton: 2-6, 28.000

47. North Branch: 2-6, 27.625

48. Wayland: 2-6, 26.125

49. Allendale: 1-7, 25.000

50. Eastpointe: 1-7, 23.250

51. Redford Westfield Prep: 4-4, 22.750

52. Pinckney: 1-7, 21.875

53. Detroit Lincoln-King: 2-6, 21.625

Division 5 Playoff Point Summary

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central: 8-0, 72.725

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic: 7-1, 56.625

3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep: 6-2, 55.375

4. Frankenmuth: 7-1, 55.161

5. Romulus Summit Academy North: 7-1, 54.375

6. Saginaw Swan Valley: 7-1, 53.500

7. Richmond: 7-1, 53.125

8. Ogemaw Heights: 7-1, 52.250

9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard: 8-0, 51.625

10. Monroe Jefferson: 7-1, 51.625

11. Detroit Southeastern: 6-2, 50.250

12. Armada: 6-2, 46.750

13. Whitehall: 5-3, 45.000

14. Clare: 6-2, 44.000

15. Michigan Center: 8-0, 43.875

16. Berrien Springs: 5-1, 43.375

17. Kingsford: 6-2, 43.000

18. Detroit Denby: 6-2, 42.286

19. Flat Rock: 5-3, 41.750

20. Gladwin: 5-3, 41.500

21. Howard City Tri County: 5-3, 40.875

22. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep: 6-2, 40.542

23. Muskegon Oakridge: 5-3, 40.250

24. Dowagiac: 5-3, 40.167

25. Romulus: 4-4, 39.500

26. Negaunee: 5-3, 38.750

27. Detroit Cody: 5-3, 38.250

28. Wyoming Kelloggsville: 5-3, 37.375

29. Whitmore Lake: 6-2, 36.125

29. Yale: 4-4, 36.125

31. Shepherd: 5-3, 36.000

32. Hopkins: 4-4, 35.625

Outside the Playoffs

33. Hazel Park: 5-3, 35.375

34. Detroit Voyageur College Prep: 4-4, 34.625

35. Lake Odessa Lakewood: 3-5, 32.125

36. Muskegon Orchard View: 4-4, 31.375

37. Alma: 3-5, 30.750

38. Cheboygan: 3-5, 30.750

39. Midland Bullock Creek: 4-4, 30.500

40. Birch Run: 4-4, 29.125

41. South Haven: 4-4, 28.625

42. Essexville Garber: 3-5, 27.375

43. Comstock Park: 2-6, 27.125

44. Livonia Clarenceville: 3-5, 27.000

45. Battle Creek Pennfield: 2-6, 26.875

46. Remus Chippewa Hills: 3-5, 26.500

47. Grosse Ile: 2-6, 25.875

48. Grayling: 2-6, 24.018

49. Corunna: 1-7, 23.661

50. Imlay City: 2-6, 23.500

51. Warren Lincoln: 2-6, 23.125

52. Dundee: 2-6, 22.250

53. Houghton: 2-6, 22.214

54. Milan: 1-7, 20.250

55. Detroit University Prep: 3-5, 20.125

56. Grant: 2-6, 19.875

57. Fremont: 1-7, 19.750

58. Allegan: 2-6, 18.625

Division 6 Playoff Point Summary

1. Almont: 8-0, 59.375

2. Jackson Lumen Christi: 5-3, 55.958

3. Detroit Edison: 7-1, 53.000

4. Belding: 7-1, 52.375

5. Olivet: 7-1, 49.625

6. Kent City: 8-0, 48.500

7. Marine City: 6-2, 48.500

8. Montrose: 8-0, 45.750

9. Reed City: 6-2, 45.500

10. Kingsley: 6-2, 45.000

11. Traverse City St Francis: 6-2, 43.446

12. Flint Hamady: 6-2, 42.375

13. Ecorse: 6-2, 41.875

14. Dearborn Heights Robichaud: 5-3, 41.125

15. Ovid-Elsie: 6-2, 39.625

16. Boyne City: 5-3, 39.000

17. Calumet: 6-2, 38.786

18. Durand: 6-2, 38.625

19. Ida: 6-2, 37.750

20. Detroit Pershing: 5-3, 37.375

21. Clawson: 5-3, 34.875

21. Napoleon: 6-2, 34.875

23. Warren Michigan Collegiate: 4-4, 34.250

24. Central Montcalm: 6-2, 34.000

25. Montague: 4-4, 33.500

26. Flint New Standard Academy: 7-1, 32.750

27. Buchanan: 5-3, 32.333

28. Adrian Madison: 5-3, 32.250

28. Detroit Central: 5-3, 32.250

30. Sanford Meridian: 5-3, 30.875

31. Brooklyn Columbia Central: 5-3, 29.500

32. Clinton Township Clintondale: 4-4, 29.250

Outside of Playoffs

33. Kalkaska: 5-3, 29.143

34. Lansing Catholic: 2-6, 29.000

35. Hart: 4-4, 28.375

36. St Clair Shores South Lake: 3-5, 28.250

37. Gladstone: 3-5, 28.000

38. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic: 5-3, 27.125

39. Onsted: 3-5, 27.000

40. Mason County Central: 4-4, 26.625

41. Elk Rapids: 4-4, 25.750

42. Detroit Communication Media Arts: 4-4, 25.625

43. Manistee: 2-6, 24.875

43. Caro: 4-4, 24.375

45. Harbor Springs: 4-4, 24.018

46. Parchment: 2-6, 22.917

47. Mt Morris: 2-6, 22.750

48. Detroit Osborn: 2-6, 21.375

49. Hartford: 3-5, 20.625

50. Lutheran Westland: 1-7, 18.375

51. Chesaning: 1-7, 17.875

52. Newaygo: 3-8, 17.625

52. Pinconning: 2-6, 17.625

54. Watervliet: 2-6, 17.000

Division 7 Playoff Point Summary

1. Menominee: 8-0, 53.107

2. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central: 7-1, 51.000

3. Charlevoix: 8-0, 43.250

4. Millington: 7-1, 41.000

5. Pewamo-Westphalia: 7-0, 40.893

6. Schoolcraft: 7-1, 40.125

7. Clinton: 6-2, 39.500

8. Constantine: 6-2, 39.250

9. Saginaw Valley Lutheran: 8-0, 38.125

10. Hanover-Horton: 6-2, 37.500

11. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker: 6-2, 37.250

12. Cass City: 6-2, 36.625

12. Lawton: 6-2, 36.625

14. North Muskegon: 6-2, 35.571

15. Ottawa Lake Whiteford: 7-1, 34.875

16. Bronson: 7-1, 34.625

17. McBain: 6-2, 34.375

18. Ithaca: 6-2, 33.250

19. Harrison: 6-2, 31.500

20. Saranac: 6-2, 30.321

21. LeRoy Pine River: 5-3, 29.375

22. Ravenna: 4-4, 29.125

23. Detroit Community: 5-3, 29.000

24. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest: 4-4, 28.625

25. Union City: 5-3, 27.875

26. Shelby: 5-3, 27.500

27. Jonesville: 5-3, 26.750

27. Leslie: 4-4, 26.750

29. Martin: 5-3, 26.500

30. Burton Bendle: 5-3, 26.250

31. Galesburg Augusta: 4-4, 25.625

32. Burton Atherton: 4-4, 25.250

Outside of the Playoffs

33. Morley Stanwood: 3-5, 24.500

34. Quincy: 5-3, 24.000

35. Stockbridge: 4-4, 23.250

36. Coloma: 3-5, 23.125

37. Houghton Lake: 3-5, 22.500

38. Detroit Northwestern: 2-6, 22.250

39. Otisville LakeVille Memorial: 2-6, 22.125

40. Bath: 4-4, 21.946

41. Beaverton: 3-5, 20.375

41. Sandusky: 3-6, 20.375

43. Benzie Central: 2-6, 19.750

44. Laingsburg: 3-5, 19.321

45. Detroit Loyola: 1-7, 19.125

46. Lakeview: 2-6, 17.750

46. Saugatuck: 2-6, 17.750

48. Delton Kellogg: 2-6, 17.500

49. Blissfield: 1-7, 17.125

Division 8 Playoff Point Summary

1. Hudson: 8-0, 46.000

2. Clarkston-Hillsdale Academy for Business & Tech: 8-0, 44.625

3. Madison Heights Madison: 7-1, 43.375

4. Harbor Beach: 8-0, 40.000

5. Beal City: 8-0, 39.675

6. Maple City Glen Lake: 6-1, 38.554

7. Allen Park Cabrini: 8-0, 37.750

8. Springport: 8-0, 36.250

9. Decatur: 6-2, 35.000

10. Fowler: 6-2, 34.571

11. New Lothrop: 5-3, 34.500

12. Bark River-Harris: 6-1, 34.161

13. White Pigeon: 6-2, 32.750

14. Unionville-Sebewaing: 6-2, 32.375

15. Southfield Bradford Academy: 5-3, 31.375

16. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central: 6-2, 31.250

17. Mancelona: 5-3, 29.250

17. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary: 5-3, 29.250

19. East Jordan: 5-3, 28.696

20. Genesee: 4-4, 28.250

20. Manchester: 5-3, 28.250

22. Iron Mountain: 5-2, 28.018

23. Frankfort: 5-3, 27.893

24. Clarkston Everest Collegiate: 5-3, 27.875

25. Centreville: 4-4, 27.625

26. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes: 4-4, 27.375

27. Riverview Gabriel Richard: 3-5, 26.625

28. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian: 5-3, 25.500

29. Reese: 4-4, 24.500

30. L'Anse: 5-3, 24.429

31. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart: 4-4, 23.000

32. Petersburg Summerfield: 4-4, 22.875

Outside of the Playoffs

33. Muskegon Catholic Central: 3-5, 22.375

34. Reading: 3-5, 22.000

35. Ubly: 3-5, 21.750

36. West Iron County: 3-4, 21.304

37. Farwell: 3-5, 20.750

38. St Louis: 2-6, 20.750

39. Vassar: 2-6, 18.500

40. Vermontville Maple Valley: 2-6, 18.375

41. Burton Bentley: 2-6, 17.625

41. Evart: 2-6, 17.625

43. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian: 3-5, 17.125

44. Vandercook Lake: 3-5, 17.000

45. Johannesburg-Lewiston: 1-7, 16.143

46. White Cloud: 1-7, 16.125

47. Homer: 2-6, 15.250

48. Addison: 1-7, 14.125

49. Marlette: 1-7, 12.875

50. Hesperia: 1-7, 12.250

8-Player Division 1 Playoff Point Summary

1. Norway: 8-0, 37.696

2. Martin: 8-0, 37.000

3. Blanchard Montabella: 8-0, 35.125

4. Indian River Inland Lakes: 8-0, 34.375

5. Kingston: 7-1, 32.750

6. Pickford: 6-1, 31.179

7. Bessemer: 7-1, 30.929

8. Gobles: 6-2, 30.857

9. Bay City All Saints: 6-2, 30.268

10. Central Lake: 5-3, 30.250

11. Capac: 6-2, 29.625

11. Merrill: 6-2, 29.625

13. Brown City: 6-2, 29.250

13. Climax-Scotts: 6-2, 29.250

15. Breckenridge: 5-3, 28.643

16. Newberry: 5-2, 28.500

Outside of the Playoffs

17. Marcellus: 5-3, 26.232

18. Concord: 4-4, 24.875

19. Colon: 5-3, 24.625

20. Fulton: 4-4, 24.500

21. Dryden: 4-4, 24.393

22. Rogers City: 4-4, 23.589

23. Brimley: 3-5, 22.393

24. Alcona: 3-5, 21.589

25. Eau Claire: 4-4, 21.500

26. Coleman: 3-5, 21.000

26. Ontonagon: 3-5, 21.000

26. St Charles: 3-5, 21.000

29. Onaway: 3-5, 20.250

30. Pellston: 3-5, 19.607

31. Potterville: 3-5, 19.125

32. Rudyard: 2-6, 18.518

33. Holton: 1-7, 18.125

34. Bellevue: 3-5, 17.625

35. Atlanta: 3-5, 17.196

36. Byron: 2-6, 17.125

37. Muskegon Heights Academy: 2-6, 16.750

38. Ishpeming: 2-6, 16.000

39. Suttons Bay: 1-7, 15.875

40. Carson City-Crystal: 1-7, 14.750

41. North Adams-Jerome: 2-6, 13.667

42. Mayville: 1-7, 12.875

43. Whittemore-Prescott: 1-7, 12.714

44. Munising: 0-8, 12.643

45. New Haven Merritt Academy: 1-7, 10.839

46. Carney-Nadeau: 1-6, 7.000

47. Fife Lake Forest Area: 0-8, 6.804

8-Player Division 2 Playoff Point Summary

1. Onekama: 8-0, 36.250

2. Portland St Patrick: 8-0, 35.607

3. Mendon: 8-0, 34.750

4. Britton Deerfield: 7-1, 34.625

5. Deckerville: 7-1, 33.875

6. Felch North Dickinson: 8-0, 33.304

7. Grand Ledge Sackett Heart: 7-1, 33.232

8. Pittsford: 7-1, 32.375

9. Mio: 7-1, 31.143

10. Monroe: 7-1, 30.875

11. Powers North Central: 6-2, 30.375

12. Cedarville: 6-2, 29.732

13. Lake Linden-Hubbell: 6-2, 29.625

14. Gaylord St Mary: 7-1, 29.000

15. Marion: 6-2, 28.125

16. Hillman: 5-3, 26.714

Outside of the Playoffs

17. Adrian Lenawee Christian: 5-3, 26.125

17. Au Gres-Sims: 5-3, 26.125

19. St Ignace: 5-3, 26.018

20. Waldron: 5-3, 25.964

21. Kinde North Huron: 5-2, 25.357

22. Bear Lake: 6-2, 24.750

23. Peck: 5-3, 24.089

24. Brethren: 4-4, 23.375

25. Stephenson: 3-5, 22.554

26. Camden-Frontier: 4-4, 21.125

27. Litchfield: 4-4, 20.375

28. Rapid River: 3-5, 19.982

29. Huron-Engrave: 3-5, 19.714

30. Burt Oak: 3-5, 18.375

31. Morenci: 2-6, 17.875

32. Eben Junction Superior Central: 3-5, 17.571

33. Mesick: 2-6, 16.375

34. Caseville: 3-5, 15.589

35. Bellaire: 1-7, 15.125

36. Engadine: 2-5, 13.571

37. Crystal Falls Forest Park: 1-7, 12.875

38. Lawrence: 0-8, 11.304

39. Baldwin: 0-8, 9.804

40. Athens: 0-7, 9.000

41. Battle Creek St Philip: 0-7, 8.625

41. Tekonsha: 0-8, 8.625

43. Carsonville-Port Sanilac: 0-8, 7.339

Information via MHSAA Playoff Point Summary

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan