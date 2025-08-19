High School

Michigan high school football 2025 preseason all-state team

Corey Sadler Jr. and Lincoln Keyes highlight High School On SI's 2025 preseason all-state team

Jack Butler

Lincoln Keyes of Saline is upended after a catch from number 21, Tanner Collett and Jax Jones (7) Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
Lincoln Keyes of Saline is upended after a catch from number 21, Tanner Collett and Jax Jones (7) Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. / TOM HAWLEY/Monroe News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After highlighting the top talent across six position groups, High School On SI's 2025 preseason all-state team is here. Forty-four players are on the team, with two running backs on the two offenses.

Cass Tech, the defending Division 1 champions, leads all schools with five members selected across the two teams. Saline is close second with four players selected. Catholic League schools Orchard Lake St. Marys, Detroit Catholic Central and De La Salle all have three players.

The Michigan high school football season begins on Thursday, August 28.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback

Tommy Carr, Sr., Saline

Carr  had 2,510 passing yards,  27 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. He is committed to Miami (OH). He is the younger brother of Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr and the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.

Running Back

Kory Amachree, Sr., Haslett

Amachree is a strong all-around player. Amachree had 1,394 all purpose yards with 19 touchdowns as a junior, and he is committed to Kansas.

Jayden Terry, Sr., Grandville

Last season, he had over 1,800 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. He is committed to Ferris State. 

Haslett's Kory Amachree runs for a touchdown against DeWitt during the second quarter on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Haslett
Haslett's Kory Amachree runs for a touchdown against DeWitt during the second quarter on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at Haslett High School. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide Receiver

Samson Gash, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Gash was an all-state selection with 42 passes for 731 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 347 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Dakota Guerrant, Jr., Harper Woods

Guerrant had 1,600 all purpose yards as a sophomore, including 670 receiving yards.

Tight End

Lincoln Keyes, Sr., Saline

Keyes, a Georgia commit, caught 39 passes for 821 yards and eight touchdowns, according to 247sports.com.

Offensive Line

Gregory Patrick, Sr., Portage Northern

Patrick is 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, and he was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 2 All-State team. He is committed to Notre Dame.

Khalief Canty, Sr., Cass Tech

At 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, Canty was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 1 All-State team. 

Benjamin Eziuka, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Eziuka, at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, is committed to Penn State. He was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 1 All-State team.

Ben Nichols, Sr., Davison

Nichols is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, and he was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 1 All-State team. He is committed to Notre Dame. 

Sullivan Garvin, Sr., Allegan

Garvin was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 5 All-State team, and he is committed to Notre Dame. 

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Darrius Summers, Sr., Cass Tech

Summers was a critical part of the 2024 Division 1 championship for Cass Tech. He is committed to Northern Illinois. 

William Reed, Sr., Oak Park

Reed is a 260-pound defensive lineman with agility and a quick get-off. He is committed to Buffalo. 

Recarder Kitchen, Jr., Muskegon

One of the top junior prospects in the nation, Kitchen had 50 tackles (19 for loss), 7.5 sacks and 38 pressures, according to 247sports.com

Isaiah Harris, Sr., Saline

Harris is a speedy edge rusher committed to Miami (OH). 

Quarterback Collin Steele of Monroe is sacked by Isaiah Harris of Saline Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
Quarterback Collin Steele of Monroe is sacked by Isaiah Harris of Saline Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. / TOM HAWLEY/Monroe News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker

Nathan Gersh, Sr., Dexter

Gersh had 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2024. He is committed to Toledo. 

Charlie Jilek, Sr., Portage Central

Jilek is an athletic, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, and he is committed to UCF. He is a hybrid linebacker and strong safety. 

Brody Sink, Sr., Notre Dame Prep

Sink helped Notre Dame Prep to its first ever Division 5 state championship. He had an impressive 133 tackles, a school record. 

Defensive Back

Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., Cass Tech

Sadler Jr. is the premier player in Michigan high school football entering the 2025 season. He recently committed to North Carolina. 

Marcello Vitti, Sr., Divine Child

Another all-around star, Vitti had 76 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and 10 pass break ups in 2024. He is committed to Iowa. 

Marcus Jennings, Sr., Cass Tech

Jennings had a fabulous season for the state-champion Technicians. He had 120 tackles, two interceptions, five sacks, two defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles. He is committed to Pitt. 

David Williams, Sr., De La Salle

Williams had 45 tackles and five interceptions in 2024 as a safety. He is committed to Central Michigan. 

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jaxon Dosh, Sr., Davison

Running Back

Izaiah Wright, Sr., Gibraltar Carlson

Michael Dukes, Sr., Rutgers

Wide Receiver

Damion King, Sr., De La Salle

Charles Britton III, Jr., Belleville

Tight End

Jack Janda, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Offensive Line

Louis Esposito, Jr., Saline

Dewey Young, Jr., Kalamazoo Central

Owen Winder, Sr., Dexter

Tristan Comer, Sr., Freeland

Jack Carlson, Sr., Brighton

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Treighjan Gibson, Jr., OLSM

Jeremiah Benson, Sr., West Bloomfield

Jeremiah Gray, Sr., Detroit Central

Ryan Harrington, Sr., OLSM

Linebacker

BJ Stovall, Sr., Cass Tech

Anthony Bitoni, Sr., De La Salle

Brayden Sweeney, Sr., GR Catholic Central

Defensive Back

Jaidon Windom, Sr., Detroit King

Camari Patterson, Sr., OLSM

Ronnie Hill, Sr., Adlai Stevenson

Traverse Moore, Sr., DeWitt

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan