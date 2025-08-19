Michigan high school football 2025 preseason all-state team
After highlighting the top talent across six position groups, High School On SI's 2025 preseason all-state team is here. Forty-four players are on the team, with two running backs on the two offenses.
Cass Tech, the defending Division 1 champions, leads all schools with five members selected across the two teams. Saline is close second with four players selected. Catholic League schools Orchard Lake St. Marys, Detroit Catholic Central and De La Salle all have three players.
The Michigan high school football season begins on Thursday, August 28.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Tommy Carr, Sr., Saline
Carr had 2,510 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. He is committed to Miami (OH). He is the younger brother of Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr and the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.
Running Back
Kory Amachree, Sr., Haslett
Amachree is a strong all-around player. Amachree had 1,394 all purpose yards with 19 touchdowns as a junior, and he is committed to Kansas.
Jayden Terry, Sr., Grandville
Last season, he had over 1,800 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. He is committed to Ferris State.
Wide Receiver
Samson Gash, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Gash was an all-state selection with 42 passes for 731 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 347 yards and eight touchdowns.
Dakota Guerrant, Jr., Harper Woods
Guerrant had 1,600 all purpose yards as a sophomore, including 670 receiving yards.
Tight End
Lincoln Keyes, Sr., Saline
Keyes, a Georgia commit, caught 39 passes for 821 yards and eight touchdowns, according to 247sports.com.
Offensive Line
Gregory Patrick, Sr., Portage Northern
Patrick is 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, and he was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 2 All-State team. He is committed to Notre Dame.
Khalief Canty, Sr., Cass Tech
At 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, Canty was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 1 All-State team.
Benjamin Eziuka, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Eziuka, at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, is committed to Penn State. He was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 1 All-State team.
Ben Nichols, Sr., Davison
Nichols is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, and he was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 1 All-State team. He is committed to Notre Dame.
Sullivan Garvin, Sr., Allegan
Garvin was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 5 All-State team, and he is committed to Notre Dame.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Darrius Summers, Sr., Cass Tech
Summers was a critical part of the 2024 Division 1 championship for Cass Tech. He is committed to Northern Illinois.
William Reed, Sr., Oak Park
Reed is a 260-pound defensive lineman with agility and a quick get-off. He is committed to Buffalo.
Recarder Kitchen, Jr., Muskegon
One of the top junior prospects in the nation, Kitchen had 50 tackles (19 for loss), 7.5 sacks and 38 pressures, according to 247sports.com.
Isaiah Harris, Sr., Saline
Harris is a speedy edge rusher committed to Miami (OH).
Linebacker
Nathan Gersh, Sr., Dexter
Gersh had 120 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2024. He is committed to Toledo.
Charlie Jilek, Sr., Portage Central
Jilek is an athletic, 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, and he is committed to UCF. He is a hybrid linebacker and strong safety.
Brody Sink, Sr., Notre Dame Prep
Sink helped Notre Dame Prep to its first ever Division 5 state championship. He had an impressive 133 tackles, a school record.
Defensive Back
Corey Sadler Jr., Sr., Cass Tech
Sadler Jr. is the premier player in Michigan high school football entering the 2025 season. He recently committed to North Carolina.
Marcello Vitti, Sr., Divine Child
Another all-around star, Vitti had 76 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and 10 pass break ups in 2024. He is committed to Iowa.
Marcus Jennings, Sr., Cass Tech
Jennings had a fabulous season for the state-champion Technicians. He had 120 tackles, two interceptions, five sacks, two defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles. He is committed to Pitt.
David Williams, Sr., De La Salle
Williams had 45 tackles and five interceptions in 2024 as a safety. He is committed to Central Michigan.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jaxon Dosh, Sr., Davison
Running Back
Izaiah Wright, Sr., Gibraltar Carlson
Michael Dukes, Sr., Rutgers
Wide Receiver
Damion King, Sr., De La Salle
Charles Britton III, Jr., Belleville
Tight End
Jack Janda, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Offensive Line
Louis Esposito, Jr., Saline
Dewey Young, Jr., Kalamazoo Central
Owen Winder, Sr., Dexter
Tristan Comer, Sr., Freeland
Jack Carlson, Sr., Brighton
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Treighjan Gibson, Jr., OLSM
Jeremiah Benson, Sr., West Bloomfield
Jeremiah Gray, Sr., Detroit Central
Ryan Harrington, Sr., OLSM
Linebacker
BJ Stovall, Sr., Cass Tech
Anthony Bitoni, Sr., De La Salle
Brayden Sweeney, Sr., GR Catholic Central
Defensive Back
Jaidon Windom, Sr., Detroit King
Camari Patterson, Sr., OLSM
Ronnie Hill, Sr., Adlai Stevenson
Traverse Moore, Sr., DeWitt
