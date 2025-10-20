Michigan High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Michigan high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Michigan high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 2 Rankings
1. Onekama (Onekama, MI) (8-0)
2. St. Patrick (Portland, MI) (6-0)
3. Britton Deerfield (Britton, MI) (6-1)
4. North Dickinson (Felch, MI) (7-0)
5. Sacred Heart Academy (Grand Rapids , MI) (6-1)
6. Morrice (Morrice, MI) (7-1)
7. Mio-Au Sable (Mio, MI) (6-1)
8. Pittsford (Pittsford, MI) (7-1)
9. North Central (Powers, MI) (6-2)
10. Cedarville (Cedarville, MI) (6-2)
11. Newberry (Newberry, MI) (6-2)
12. Au Gres-Sims (Au Gres, MI) (5-2)
13. Marion (Marion, MI) (5-2)
14. Lake Linden-Hubbell (Lake Linden, MI) (5-2)
15. Hillman (Hillman, MI) (4-3)
16. Bear Lake (Bear Lake, MI) (6-2)
17. North Huron (Kinde, MI) (5-2)
18. Peck (Peck, MI) (5-3)
19. Rogers City (Rogers City, MI) (4-4)
20. Waldron (Waldron, MI) (5-3)
21. Ontonagon (Ontonagon, MI) (2-3)
22. Camden-Frontier (Camden, MI) (4-4)
23. Litchfield (Litchfield, MI) (4-4)
24. Stephenson (Stephenson, MI) (3-5)
25. Atlanta (Atlanta, MI) (3-5)
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 1 Rankings
1. Norway (Norway, MI) (8-0)
2. Martin (Martin, MI) (8-0)
3. Inland Lakes (Indian River, MI) (8-0)
4. Montabella (Blanchard, MI) (8-0)
5. Mendon (Mendon, MI) (8-0)
6. Deckerville (Deckerville, MI) (7-1)
7. Kingston (Kingston, MI) (7-1)
8. Gobles (Gobles, MI) (6-2)
9. Pickford (Pickford, MI) (6-1)
10. Merrill (Merrill, MI) (6-2)
11. Central Lake (Central Lake, MI) (5-3)
12. Breckenridge (Breckenridge, MI) (5-3)
13. Climax-Scotts (Climax, MI) (6-2)
14. Colon (Colon, MI) (5-3)
15. Marcellus (Marcellus, MI) (5-3)
16. Fulton (Middleton, MI) (4-4)
17. Coleman (Coleman, MI) (4-4)
18. Bessemer (Bessemer, MI) (5-1)
19. Concord (Concord, MI) (4-4)
20. Eau Claire (Eau Claire, MI) (4-3)
21. Dryden (Dryden, MI) (4-4)
22. Brethren (Brethren, MI) (4-4)
23. Alcona (Lincoln, MI) (3-5)
24. Wright (Ironwood, MI) (1-3)
25. Onaway (Onaway, MI) (3-5)
MHSAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. Harbor Beach (Harbor Beach, MI) (8-0)
2. Hudson (Hudson, MI) (8-0)
3. Springport (Springport, MI) (8-0)
4. Bark River-Harris (Harris, MI) (6-1)
5. Beal City (Mt. Pleasant, MI) (8-0)
6. Glen Lake (Maple City, MI) (6-1)
7. Fowler (Fowler, MI) (6-2)
8. Unionville-Sebewaing (Sebewaing, MI) (6-2)
9. Melvindale ABT (Melvindale, MI) (7-0)
10. Decatur (Decatur, MI) (6-2)
11. Madison (Madison Heights, MI) (7-1)
12. White Pigeon (White Pigeon, MI) (6-2)
13. Iron Mountain (Iron Mountain, MI) (5-2)
14. Mancelona (Mancelona, MI) (5-3)
15. New Lothrop (New Lothrop, MI) (5-3)
16. Bradford Academy (Southfield, MI) (5-3)
17. East Jordan (East Jordan, MI) (5-3)
18. Reese (Reese, MI) (4-4)
19. Centreville (Centreville, MI) (4-4)
20. Manchester (Manchester, MI) (4-3)
21. Frankfort (Frankfort, MI) (5-3)
22. Ubly (Ubly, MI) (3-5)
23. L'Anse (L'Anse, MI) (5-3)
24. Genesee (Genesee, MI) (4-4)
25. Summerfield (Petersburg, MI) (4-4)
MHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Pewamo-Westphalia (Pewamo, MI) (8-0)
2. Schoolcraft (Schoolcraft, MI) (7-1)
3. Charlevoix (Charlevoix, MI) (8-0)
4. Millington (Millington, MI) (7-1)
5. Menominee (Menominee, MI) (8-0)
6. Lawton (Lawton, MI) (6-2)
7. Bronson (Bronson, MI) (7-1)
8. Cass City (Cass City, MI) (6-2)
9. Hanover-Horton (Horton, MI) (6-2)
10. Ithaca (Ithaca, MI) (6-2)
11. Clinton (Clinton, MI) (6-2)
12. North Muskegon (North Muskegon, MI) (6-2)
13. Laker (Pigeon, MI) (5-3)
14. McBain (McBain, MI) (6-2)
15. Saranac (Saranac, MI) (6-2)
16. Whiteford (Ottawa Lake, MI) (6-1)
17. Harrison (Harrison, MI) (6-2)
18. Constantine (Constantine, MI) (6-2)
19. Lutheran Northwest (Rochester Hills, MI) (4-3)
20. Ravenna (Ravenna, MI) (4-4)
21. Union City (Union City, MI) (5-3)
22. Manton (Manton, MI) (5-3)
23. Pine River Area (Leroy, MI) (5-3)
24. Shelby (Shelby, MI) (5-3)
25. Quincy (Quincy, MI) (5-3)
MHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Almont (Almont, MI) (8-0)
2. Montrose (Montrose, MI) (8-0)
3. Edison Academy (Detroit, MI) (7-1)
4. Kent City (Kent City, MI) (8-0)
5. Belding (Belding, MI) (7-1)
6. Kingsley (Kingsley, MI) (6-2)
7. Ecorse (Ecorse, MI) (6-2)
8. Olivet (Olivet, MI) (7-1)
9. Reed City (Reed City, MI) (6-2)
10. Durand (Durand, MI) (6-2)
11. Ovid-Elsie (Elsie, MI) (6-2)
12. Calumet (Calumet, MI) (6-2)
13. Marine City (Marine City, MI) (6-2)
14. Ida (Ida, MI) (6-2)
15. Boyne City (Boyne City, MI) (5-3)
16. Central Montcalm (Stanton, MI) (6-2)
17. Meridian (Sanford, MI) (5-2)
18. Pershing (Detroit, MI) (5-2)
19. Caro (Caro, MI) (5-3)
20. Hamady (Flint, MI) (5-2)
21. Napoleon (Napoleon, MI) (5-3)
22. Michigan Collegiate (Warren, MI) (4-3)
23. New Standard Academy (Flint, MI) (7-1)
24. Detroit Central (Detroit, MI) (5-2)
25. Columbia Central (Brooklyn, MI) (5-3)
MHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Michigan Center (Michigan Center, MI) (8-0)
2. Richmond (Richmond, MI) (7-1)
3. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, MI) (6-2)
4. Ogemaw Heights (West Branch, MI) (6-1)
5. Frankenmuth (Frankenmuth, MI) (7-1)
6. Swan Valley (Saginaw, MI) (7-1)
7. Jefferson (Monroe, MI) (7-1)
8. Armada (Armada, MI) (6-2)
9. Summit Academy (Romulus, MI) (7-2)
10. Whitmore Lake (Whitmore Lake, MI) (5-2)
11. Berrien Springs (Berrien Springs, MI) (5-1)
12. Kingsford (Kingsford, MI) (6-2)
13. Clare (Clare, MI) (5-2)
14. Southeastern (Detroit, MI) (5-2)
15. Gladwin (Gladwin, MI) (5-3)
16. Flat Rock (Flat Rock, MI) (5-3)
17. Oakridge (Muskegon, MI) (5-3)
18. Tri County Area (Howard City, MI) (5-3)
19. Negaunee (Negaunee, MI) (5-3)
20. Denby (Detroit, MI) (5-2)
21. Shepherd (Shepherd, MI) (4-3)
22. Dowagiac (Dowagiac, MI) (5-3)
23. Yale (Yale, MI) (4-4)
24. Voyageur Academy (Detroit, MI) (3-4)
25. Bullock Creek (Midland, MI) (4-4)
MHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Harper Woods (Harper Woods, MI) (8-0)
2. Williamston (Williamston, MI) (8-0)
3. Ludington (Ludington, MI) (8-0)
4. Haslett (Haslett, MI) (6-2)
5. Portland (Portland, MI) (8-0)
6. Goodrich (Goodrich, MI) (7-0)
7. Chelsea (Chelsea, MI) (7-1)
8. Harper Creek (Battle Creek, MI) (7-1)
9. Escanaba (Escanaba, MI) (7-1)
10. Big Rapids (Big Rapids, MI) (7-1)
11. Godwin Heights (Wyoming, MI) (6-1)
12. Edwardsburg (Edwardsburg, MI) (6-2)
13. Paw Paw (Paw Paw, MI) (5-3)
14. Redford Union (Redford, MI) (6-2)
15. Chandler Park Academy (Harper Woods, MI) (5-2)
16. Freeland (Freeland, MI) (6-2)
17. Vicksburg (Vicksburg, MI) (5-3)
18. Spring Lake (Spring Lake, MI) (5-3)
19. Lamphere (Madison Heights, MI) (5-3)
20. Croswell-Lexington (Croswell, MI) (4-4)
21. Sexton (Lansing, MI) (5-3)
22. Fowlerville (Fowlerville, MI) (4-4)
23. St. Johns (St. Johns, MI) (4-4)
24. Tecumseh (Tecumseh, MI) (5-3)
25. Three Rivers (Three Rivers, MI) (4-4)
MHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. DeWitt (DeWitt, MI) (8-0)
2. Niles (Niles, MI) (8-0)
3. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, MI) (8-0)
4. Kenowa Hills (Grand Rapids, MI) (7-1)
5. Gaylord (Gaylord, MI) (8-0)
6. East Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI) (6-2)
7. Fitzgerald (Warren, MI) (7-1)
8. Cedar Springs (Cedar Springs, MI) (7-1)
9. Adrian (Adrian, MI) (7-1)
10. Lowell (Lowell, MI) (6-2)
11. Zeeland West (Zeeland, MI) (6-2)
12. Riverview (Riverview, MI) (6-2)
13. Thurston (Redford, MI) (7-1)
14. Marysville (Marysville, MI) (6-2)
15. Mason (Mason, MI) (5-3)
16. Thornapple Kellogg (Middleville, MI) (6-2)
17. Fenton (Fenton, MI) (5-2)
18. Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI) (5-3)
19. Port Huron (Port Huron, MI) (5-3)
20. Lincoln (Ypsilanti, MI) (6-2)
21. Linden (Linden, MI) (6-2)
22. Hastings (Hastings, MI) (5-3)
23. Holly (Holly, MI) (5-3)
24. Coopersville (Coopersville, MI) (4-4)
25. St. Joseph (St. Joseph, MI) (5-3)
MHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. South Lyon (South Lyon, MI) (8-0)
2. Portage Central (Portage, MI) (8-0)
3. Dow (Midland, MI) (7-1)
4. Dexter (Dexter, MI) (7-1)
5. Carlson (Gibraltar, MI) (8-0)
6. Walled Lake Western (Walled Lake, MI) (6-2)
7. Grosse Pointe South (Grosse Pointe, MI) (7-1)
8. Lakeland (White Lake, MI) (6-2)
9. Cousino (Warren, MI) (6-2)
10. Port Huron Northern (Port Huron, MI) (5-2)
11. Groves (Birmingham, MI) (5-3)
12. Muskegon (Muskegon, MI) (6-2)
13. Mott (Waterford, MI) (5-3)
14. Franklin (Livonia, MI) (6-2)
15. Traverse City Central (Traverse City, MI) (4-3)
16. Northview (Grand Rapids, MI) (5-3)
17. Lakeview (St. Clair Shores, MI) (6-2)
18. Byron Center (Byron Center, MI) (5-3)
19. Everett (Lansing, MI) (5-2)
20. North Farmington (Farmington Hills, MI) (5-3)
21. Mona Shores (Norton Shores, MI) (5-3)
22. Traverse City West (Traverse City, MI) (4-4)
23. East Lansing (East Lansing, MI) (3-5)
24. Allen Park (Allen Park, MI) (5-3)
25. Seaholm (Birmingham, MI) (5-3)
MHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Hudsonville (Hudsonville, MI) (8-0)
2. Clarkston (Clarkston, MI) (7-1)
3. Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, MI) (8-0)
4. Cass Tech (Detroit, MI) (8-0)
5. Saline (Saline, MI) (7-1)
6. Adams (Rochester, MI) (6-2)
7. Belleville (Belleville, MI) (7-1)
8. Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, MI) (8-0)
9. West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI) (6-2)
10. Rockford (Rockford, MI) (6-2)
11. Oxford (Oxford, MI) (6-2)
12. East Kentwood (Kentwood, MI) (6-2)
13. Davison (Davison, MI) (7-1)
14. Howell (Howell, MI) (7-1)
15. Romeo (Romeo, MI) (6-2)
16. Woodhaven (Brownstown, MI) (7-1)
17. Fordson (Dearborn, MI) (6-2)
18. Stoney Creek (Rochester Hills, MI) (5-3)
19. Brighton (Brighton, MI) (6-2)
20. Farmington (Farmington, MI) (6-2)
21. Dakota (Macomb, MI) (6-2)
22. Northville (Northville, MI) (6-2)
23. Grand Ledge (Grand Ledge, MI) (5-2)
24. Utica Eisenhower (Shelby Township, MI) (5-3)
25. Sterling Heights Stevenson (Sterling Heights, MI) (5-3)