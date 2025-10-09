Michigan High School Football Coach Resigns
A Michigan high school football team will see a coaching change occur as they look to finish the season off strong.
Dearborn High School confirmed that Matt Giarmo has resigned after six games with the program. Assistant head coach Nick Margo has been promoted to interim head coach.
Zeina Jebril, the principal at Dearborn, sent an email to parents regarding the news that Brandon Folsom of Hometown Life was provided a copy of.
“By now, many of you are aware of the change in the head football coaching position here at Dearborn High,” Jebril wrote. “I understand that rumors have circulated, and I want to take this opportunity to share accurate information.”
She confirmed the change from Giarmo to Margo, adding, “We want to thank Mr. Giarmo for the time he spent leading the Pioneer team.” GIarmo will remain a teacher at the high school moving forward.
“Mr. Margo is no stranger to Dearborn HIgh as he has been the head coach of the JV football team,” she said. “He knows our community and has many connections with our students as he is a teacher at Bryant Middle School.”
Dearborn Made Michigan Playoffs, Won Eight Games Last Year
Part of the letter notes that “we embrace an approach to student discipline that is restorative and dignified - one that prioritzes repairing harm, building relationships and fostering accountability.”
Dearborn went 8-3 last year and reached the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division I playoffs. Giarmo took over after that, winning his first three games before dropping the last three.
Up next for Dearborn is a meeting with 1-5 Wayne Memorial on Friday night.