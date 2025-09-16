Michigan High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Michigan high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Michigan Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division 1 computer rankings, Cass Tech.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Michigan high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 2 Rankings
1. Onekama (3-0)
2. St. Patrick (3-0)
3. North Dickinson (3-0)
4. Hillman (3-0)
5. Rogers City (2-0)
6. Peck (3-0)
7. Britton Deerfield (2-1)
8. Bear Lake (3-0)
9. Newberry (2-1)
10. Cedarville (2-1)
11. Lake Linden-Hubbell (2-1)
12. Mio-Au Sable (2-1)
13. Pittsford (2-1)
14. Morrice (2-1)
15. North Central (2-1)
16. Waldron (2-1)
17. Burr Oak (2-1)
18. North Huron (1-1)
19. Ontonagon (1-1)
20. Caseville (1-2)
21. Marion (1-2)
22. Rapid River (1-2)
23. Forest Park (1-2)
24. Superior Central (1-1)
25. Atlanta (1-2)
View full Class 8 Man 2 rankings
MHSAA High School Football Class 8 Man 1 Rankings
1. Gobles (3-0)
2. Deckerville (3-0)
3. Mendon (3-0)
4. Inland Lakes (3-0)
5. Norway (3-0)
6. Pickford (3-0)
7. Martin (3-0)
8. Breckenridge (3-0)
9. Kingston (3-0)
10. Montabella (3-0)
11. Fulton (3-0)
12. Pellston (3-0)
13. Climax-Scotts (2-1)
14. Bessemer (3-0)
15. Dryden (2-1)
16. Eau Claire (2-1)
17. Merrill (2-1)
18. Concord (2-1)
19. Colon (2-1)
20. Brethren (1-2)
21. Marcellus (1-2)
22. Central Lake (1-2)
23. Onaway (1-2)
24. Rudyard (1-2)
25. Carson City-Crystal (1-2)
View full Class 8 Man 1 rankings
MHSAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. Hudson (3-0)
2. Harbor Beach (3-0)
3. Bark River-Harris (3-0)
4. White Pigeon (3-0)
5. Springport (3-0)
6. Beal City (3-0)
7. Melvindale ABT (3-0)
8. Reese (2-1)
9. Unionville-Sebewaing (2-1)
10. L'Anse (3-0)
11. Glen Lake (2-1)
12. Fowler (2-1)
13. Bradford Academy (2-1)
14. Summerfield (2-1)
15. Farwell (2-1)
16. Iron Mountain (2-1)
17. Genesee (2-1)
18. East Jordan (2-1)
19. Manchester (2-1)
20. Vandercook Lake (2-1)
21. New Lothrop (2-1)
22. Mancelona (2-1)
23. Madison (2-1)
24. Frankfort (2-1)
25. Centreville (2-1)
MHSAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Ithaca (3-0)
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (3-0)
3. Charlevoix (3-0)
4. Laker (3-0)
5. Millington (3-0)
6. Bendle (3-0)
7. Quincy (3-0)
8. Schoolcraft (2-1)
9. Leslie (3-0)
10. North Muskegon (2-1)
11. Lawton (2-1)
12. Union City (3-0)
13. Clinton (2-1)
14. Menominee (3-0)
15. Beaverton (2-1)
16. Detroit Community (3-0)
17. McBain (2-1)
18. Lakeville (2-1)
19. Shelby (2-1)
20. Galesburg-Augusta (2-1)
21. Whiteford (2-1)
22. Bronson (2-1)
23. Lutheran Northwest (1-2)
24. Constantine (2-1)
25. Hanover-Horton (1-2)
MHSAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Montrose (3-0)
2. Kalkaska (3-0)
3. Ecorse (3-0)
4. Almont (3-0)
5. Calumet (3-0)
6. Edison Academy (2-0)
7. Boyne City (3-0)
8. Kent City (3-0)
9. Robichaud (3-0)
10. Central Montcalm (3-0)
11. Kingsley (2-1)
12. Clintondale (3-0)
13. Marine City (2-1)
14. Ovid-Elsie (2-1)
15. Michigan Collegiate (2-0)
16. Reed City (2-1)
17. Durand (2-1)
18. Olivet (2-1)
19. Buchanan (2-1)
20. Napoleon (2-1)
21. Detroit Central (2-1)
22. Manistee (2-1)
23. Belding (2-1)
24. Hart (2-1)
25. Ida (2-1)
MHSAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Tri County Area (3-0)
2. Clare (3-0)
3. Armada (3-0)
4. Michigan Center (3-0)
5. Oakridge (3-0)
6. Berrien Springs (3-0)
7. Richmond (3-0)
8. Jefferson (3-0)
9. Shepherd (3-0)
10. Voyageur Academy (2-1)
11. Frankenmuth (2-1)
12. Summit Academy (2-1)
13. Bullock Creek (2-1)
14. Swan Valley (2-1)
15. Dowagiac (2-1)
16. Negaunee (2-1)
17. Kingsford (2-1)
18. Pennfield (2-1)
19. Ogemaw Heights (2-1)
20. Garber (2-1)
21. Birch Run (2-1)
22. Flat Rock (2-1)
23. Hopkins (2-1)
24. Whitmore Lake (1-2)
25. Kelloggsville (2-1)
MHSAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Harper Woods (3-0)
2. Three Rivers (3-0)
3. Portland (3-0)
4. Lamphere (3-0)
5. Goodrich (3-0)
6. Escanaba (3-0)
7. Chelsea (3-0)
8. Edwardsburg (3-0)
9. St. Johns (3-0)
10. Williamston (3-0)
11. Big Rapids (3-0)
12. Clio (3-0)
13. Ludington (3-0)
14. Sparta (2-1)
15. Vicksburg (2-1)
16. North Branch (2-1)
17. Fowlerville (2-1)
18. Redford Union (2-1)
19. Charlotte (2-1)
20. Haslett (2-1)
21. Forest Hills Eastern (2-1)
22. Harper Creek (2-1)
23. Godwin Heights (2-1)
24. Tecumseh (2-1)
25. Marshall (2-1)
MHSAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Gaylord (3-0)
2. Lincoln (3-0)
3. Thornapple Kellogg (3-0)
4. DeWitt (3-0)
5. Lowell (3-0)
6. Cedar Springs (3-0)
7. Linden (3-0)
8. Owosso (3-0)
9. Mt. Pleasant (3-0)
10. Martin Luther King (2-1)
11. Kenowa Hills (3-0)
12. Niles (3-0)
13. East Grand Rapids (2-1)
14. Bay City Western (2-1)
15. Zeeland East (3-0)
16. Plainwell (2-1)
17. Port Huron (2-1)
18. Fitzgerald (2-1)
19. Holly (2-1)
20. Adrian (2-1)
21. Holland (2-1)
22. Thurston (2-1)
23. Riverview (2-1)
24. Trenton (2-1)
25. Zeeland West (2-1)
MHSAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. Northview (3-0)
2. Dexter (3-0)
3. Everett (3-0)
4. Mott (3-0)
5. Seaholm (3-0)
6. South Lyon (3-0)
7. Carlson (3-0)
8. Grosse Pointe South (3-0)
9. Portage Central (3-0)
10. Roseville (2-1)
11. Port Huron Northern (2-1)
12. Midland (2-1)
13. Walled Lake Western (2-1)
14. Cousino (2-1)
15. Lakeland (2-1)
16. Lincoln Park (2-1)
17. Lakeview (2-1)
18. Oak Park (2-1)
19. Traverse City West (2-1)
20. Mona Shores (2-1)
21. Dow (2-1)
22. Churchill (2-1)
23. Traverse City Central (1-1)
24. Battle Creek Central (2-1)
25. Allen Park (2-1)
MHSAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. Cass Tech (3-0)
2. Detroit Catholic Central (3-0)
3. Davison (3-0)
4. Woodhaven (3-0)
5. East Kentwood (3-0)
6. West Bloomfield (3-0)
7. Northville (3-0)
8. Hudsonville (3-0)
9. Saline (3-0)
10. Stoney Creek (3-0)
11. Dakota (3-0)
12. Dearborn (3-0)
13. Troy (3-0)
14. Clarkston (2-1)
15. Grand Blanc (3-0)
16. Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-0)
17. Howell (2-1)
18. Adams (2-1)
19. Grand Ledge (3-0)
20. Jenison (2-1)
21. Oxford (2-1)
22. Farmington (2-1)
23. Belleville (2-1)
24. Rockford (2-1)
25. Grandville (2-1)