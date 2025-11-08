High School

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

Robin Erickson

No. 4 Harper Woods defeated Chandler Park Academy with a final score of 47-6.
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of the playoffs.

Adams 43, Stoney Creek 18

Almont 27, Marine City 0

Bark River-Harris 41, Iron Mountain 20

Beal City 41, Nouvel Catholic Central 13

Cabrini 52, Melvindale ABT 0

Carlson 33, Bedford 14

Cass Tech 48, Fordson 8

Clarkston 44, Grand Blanc 22

Clinton 22, St. Mary Catholic Central 14

De La Salle Collegiate 34, Port Huron 6

Detroit Catholic Central 45, Brighton 7

DeWitt 45, Linden 0

Divine Child 41, Lamphere 7

Dow 21, East Lansing 12

East Grand Rapids 17, Coopersville 0

Edison Academy 48, Michigan Collegiate 14

Fenton 35, Adrian 7

Frankenmuth 38, Richmond 6

Glen Lake 28, East Jordan 14

Goodrich 27, Chelsea 0

Groves 36, Cousino 22

Hackett Catholic Prep 21, Berrien Springs 6

Hanover-Horton 20, Bronson 12

Harbor Beach 35, Unionville-Sebewaing 12

Harper Woods 47, Chandler Park Academy 6

Hudson 50, White Pigeon 20

Hudsonville 42, Rockford 31

Ida 28, Ecorse 6

Jefferson 34, Summit Academy 21

Kent City 24, Belding 16

Kingsley 57, St. Francis 6

Kingston 32, Capac 8

Lowell 28, Thornapple Kellogg 21

Lumen Christi Catholic 44, Napoleon 0

Madison 22, Everest Collegiate 17

Martin 36, Climax-Scotts 20

Martin Luther King 38, Trenton 22

Michigan Center 28, Gabriel Richard 18

Millington 49, Lutheran Northwest 0

Montabella 26, Merrill 0

Mt. Pleasant 42, Gaylord 0

Norway 58, Pickford 12

Notre Dame Prep 49, Denby 0

Onekama 46, St. Mary Cathedral 6

Portage Central 34, Byron Center 7

Portland 28, Christian 0

Reed City 45, Montague 14

Romeo 56, Dakota 0

Saline 57, Woodhaven 17

Schoolcraft 26, Lawton 0

Shelby 30, Harrison 16

South Lyon 27, Dexter 17

Springport 35, New Lothrop 13

St. Mary's Prep 35, Brother Rice 14

Swan Valley 36, Whitehall 20

Traverse City Central 16, Muskegon 14

Unity Christian 34, Spring Lake 19

Vicksburg 21, Three Rivers 17

West Catholic 21, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 20

Williamston 42, Haslett 21

Zeeland West 48, St. Joseph 24

