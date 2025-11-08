Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of the playoffs.
Adams 43, Stoney Creek 18
Almont 27, Marine City 0
Bark River-Harris 41, Iron Mountain 20
Beal City 41, Nouvel Catholic Central 13
Cabrini 52, Melvindale ABT 0
Carlson 33, Bedford 14
Cass Tech 48, Fordson 8
Clarkston 44, Grand Blanc 22
Clinton 22, St. Mary Catholic Central 14
De La Salle Collegiate 34, Port Huron 6
Detroit Catholic Central 45, Brighton 7
DeWitt 45, Linden 0
Divine Child 41, Lamphere 7
Dow 21, East Lansing 12
East Grand Rapids 17, Coopersville 0
Edison Academy 48, Michigan Collegiate 14
Fenton 35, Adrian 7
Frankenmuth 38, Richmond 6
Glen Lake 28, East Jordan 14
Goodrich 27, Chelsea 0
Groves 36, Cousino 22
Hackett Catholic Prep 21, Berrien Springs 6
Hanover-Horton 20, Bronson 12
Harbor Beach 35, Unionville-Sebewaing 12
Harper Woods 47, Chandler Park Academy 6
Hudson 50, White Pigeon 20
Hudsonville 42, Rockford 31
Ida 28, Ecorse 6
Jefferson 34, Summit Academy 21
Kent City 24, Belding 16
Kingsley 57, St. Francis 6
Kingston 32, Capac 8
Lowell 28, Thornapple Kellogg 21
Lumen Christi Catholic 44, Napoleon 0
Madison 22, Everest Collegiate 17
Martin 36, Climax-Scotts 20
Martin Luther King 38, Trenton 22
Michigan Center 28, Gabriel Richard 18
Millington 49, Lutheran Northwest 0
Montabella 26, Merrill 0
Mt. Pleasant 42, Gaylord 0
Norway 58, Pickford 12
Notre Dame Prep 49, Denby 0
Onekama 46, St. Mary Cathedral 6
Portage Central 34, Byron Center 7
Portland 28, Christian 0
Reed City 45, Montague 14
Romeo 56, Dakota 0
Saline 57, Woodhaven 17
Schoolcraft 26, Lawton 0
Shelby 30, Harrison 16
South Lyon 27, Dexter 17
Springport 35, New Lothrop 13
St. Mary's Prep 35, Brother Rice 14
Swan Valley 36, Whitehall 20
Traverse City Central 16, Muskegon 14
Unity Christian 34, Spring Lake 19
Vicksburg 21, Three Rivers 17
West Catholic 21, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 20
Williamston 42, Haslett 21
Zeeland West 48, St. Joseph 24