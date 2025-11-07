Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - November 7, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, November 7, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard as we move into the second round of the playoffs.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 3 Hudsonville hosts No. 7 Rockford in a second round top-ten matchup. Meanwhile, No. 10 Clarkston takes on No. 5 Grand Blanc at 7:00 p.m.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 7
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the second round of the Michigan high school football playoffs gets underway.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 8 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 11 East Kentwood taking on No. 21 Howell. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 8 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 22 South Lyon taking on No.17 Dexter. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 9 DeWitt taking on Linden. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 8 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, November 7, highlighted by No. 4 Harper Woods taking on Chandler Park Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 7 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Denby taking on Notre Dame Prep. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 8 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Durand taking on Montrose. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 5 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Bronson taking on Hanover-Horton. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 8 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Cabrini taking on Melvindale ABT. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 1 Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 5 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 1 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with Mendon taking on St. Patrick. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 2 Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 2 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 2 on Friday, November 7, kicking off with St. Mary Cathedral taking on Onekama. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
