Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

See every final score from the first week of Michigan high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

No. 1 Cass Tech moved onto the second round of playoff action with a resounding 46-3 victory against Northville.
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of the playoffs.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

Adams 34, Rochester 10

Adrian 35, Lincoln 14

Almont 42, Clintondale 12

Bark River-Harris 54, West Iron County 6

Beal City 49, Sacred Heart Academy 7

Bedford 42, Allen Park 14

Belding 28, Ovid-Elsie 14

Berrien Springs 34, Dowagiac 20

Big Rapids 32, Ludington 31

Brighton 25, West Bloomfield 7

Britton Deerfield 50, Pittsford 16

Bronson 52, Jonesville 12

Brother Rice 28, Walled Lake Western 24

Byron Center 47, Portage Northern 6

Cabrini 45, Bradford Academy 8

Capac 40, Brown City 38

Carlson 48, Lincoln Park 8

Cass Tech 46, Northville 3

Chandler Park Academy 33, Center Line 11

Chelsea 42, Fowlerville 14

Christian 21, Harper Creek 13

Clarkston 52, Davison 14

Climax-Scotts 72, Gobles 62

Clinton 36, Whiteford 20

Coopersville 42, Kenowa Hills 7

Cousino 28, Seaholm 7

Dakota 6, Utica 3

De La Salle Collegiate 56, Fitzgerald 34

Detroit Catholic Central 35, Hartland 7

Dexter 42, Franklin 7

Divine Child 55, Tecumseh 19

Dow 51, Mott 15

East Grand Rapids 23, Cedar Springs 21

East Jordan 34, Frankfort 6

East Kentwood 49, Grand Ledge 15

East Lansing 26, Lakeland 20

Ecorse 40, Madison 38

Edison Academy 42, Detroit Central 18

Fenton 48, Holly 6

Fordson 34, Farmington 14

Frankenmuth 56, Yale 0

Gabriel Richard 57, Cody 6

Gaylord 38, Marquette 34

Glen Lake 35, Mancelona 0

Goodrich 51, Lake Fenton 6

Grand Blanc 49, Oxford 30

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 45, Kelloggsville 16

Groves 49, Mott 14

Hackett Catholic Prep 41, Hopkins 20

Hanover-Horton 44, Union City 6

Harbor Beach 49, Reese 8

Harper Woods 45, Lutheran North 16

Harrison 36, Morley Stanwood 8

Haslett 49, St. Johns 14

Howell 45, Kalamazoo Central 20

Hudson 52, Centreville 13

Hudsonville 47, Jenison 7

Ida 57, Robichaud 26

Iron Mountain 31, L'Anse 15

Ithaca 24, Valley Lutheran 12

Jefferson 36, Flat Rock 8

Kent City 28, Olivet 22

Kingston 22, All Saints Central 14

Laker 17, Cass City 0

Lamphere 7, Redford Union 6

Lawton 49, Constantine 28

Linden 35, Mason 28

Lowell 49, Coldwater 14

Lumen Christi Catholic 56, Onsted 7

Lutheran Northwest 42, Detroit Community 14

Madison 28, Oakland Christian 7

Marine City 52, Clawson 7

Martin 40, Marcellus 0

Martin Luther King 36, Riverview 6

McBain 28, Charlevoix 27

Menominee 48, Manton 17

Michigan Center 50, Romulus 14

Michigan Collegiate 36, Pershing 14

Millington 49, Bendle 0

Montabella 64, Breckenridge 26

Montague 40, Central Montcalm 20

Montrose 52, New Standard Academy 8

Mt. Pleasant 35, Bay City Western 14

Muskegon 39, Mona Shores 34

Napoleon 26, Buchanan 20

New Lothrop 19, Fowler 14

Norway 60, Bessemer 32

Notre Dame Prep 59, Hazel Park 0

Nouvel Catholic Central 34, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 28

Ogemaw Heights 29, Negaunee 28

Onekama 42, Hillman 14

Pickford 30, Inland Lakes 26

Portland 42, South Christian 41

Portage Central 67, Everett 19

Reed City 63, Meridian 28

Richmond 14, Armada 10

Rockford 42, Grandville 7

Romeo 14, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13

Saline 43, Salem 13

Schoolcraft 42, Galesburg-Augusta 21

Shelby 20, Pine River Area 2

South Lyon 45, South Lyon East 21

Spring Lake 42, Godwin Heights 35

Springport 47, Manchester 8

St. Joseph 20, Zeeland East 6

St. Mary Catholic Central 27, Leslie 2

St. Mary's Prep 35, North Farmington 7

Stoney Creek 35, Utica Eisenhower 31

Summit Academy 34, Collegiate Prep 7

Swan Valley 38, Clare 20

Thornapple Kellogg 28, Hastings 20

Three Rivers 21, Paw Paw 14

Traverse City Central 15, Traverse City West 13

Unionville-Sebewaing 64, Genesee 14

Unity Christian 53, Holland Christian 42

Vicksburg 43, Edwardsburg 30

West Catholic 56, Oakridge 7

White Pigeon 22, Decatur 20

Whitehall 38, Tri County Area 22

Williamston 47, Sexton 6

Zeeland West 30, Niles 21

Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

