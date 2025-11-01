Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of the playoffs.
Adams 34, Rochester 10
Adrian 35, Lincoln 14
Almont 42, Clintondale 12
Bark River-Harris 54, West Iron County 6
Beal City 49, Sacred Heart Academy 7
Bedford 42, Allen Park 14
Belding 28, Ovid-Elsie 14
Berrien Springs 34, Dowagiac 20
Big Rapids 32, Ludington 31
Brighton 25, West Bloomfield 7
Britton Deerfield 50, Pittsford 16
Bronson 52, Jonesville 12
Brother Rice 28, Walled Lake Western 24
Byron Center 47, Portage Northern 6
Cabrini 45, Bradford Academy 8
Capac 40, Brown City 38
Carlson 48, Lincoln Park 8
Cass Tech 46, Northville 3
Chandler Park Academy 33, Center Line 11
Chelsea 42, Fowlerville 14
Christian 21, Harper Creek 13
Clarkston 52, Davison 14
Climax-Scotts 72, Gobles 62
Clinton 36, Whiteford 20
Coopersville 42, Kenowa Hills 7
Cousino 28, Seaholm 7
Dakota 6, Utica 3
De La Salle Collegiate 56, Fitzgerald 34
Detroit Catholic Central 35, Hartland 7
Dexter 42, Franklin 7
Divine Child 55, Tecumseh 19
Dow 51, Mott 15
East Grand Rapids 23, Cedar Springs 21
East Jordan 34, Frankfort 6
East Kentwood 49, Grand Ledge 15
East Lansing 26, Lakeland 20
Ecorse 40, Madison 38
Edison Academy 42, Detroit Central 18
Fenton 48, Holly 6
Fordson 34, Farmington 14
Frankenmuth 56, Yale 0
Gabriel Richard 57, Cody 6
Gaylord 38, Marquette 34
Glen Lake 35, Mancelona 0
Goodrich 51, Lake Fenton 6
Grand Blanc 49, Oxford 30
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 45, Kelloggsville 16
Groves 49, Mott 14
Hackett Catholic Prep 41, Hopkins 20
Hanover-Horton 44, Union City 6
Harbor Beach 49, Reese 8
Harper Woods 45, Lutheran North 16
Harrison 36, Morley Stanwood 8
Haslett 49, St. Johns 14
Howell 45, Kalamazoo Central 20
Hudson 52, Centreville 13
Hudsonville 47, Jenison 7
Ida 57, Robichaud 26
Iron Mountain 31, L'Anse 15
Ithaca 24, Valley Lutheran 12
Jefferson 36, Flat Rock 8
Kent City 28, Olivet 22
Kingston 22, All Saints Central 14
Laker 17, Cass City 0
Lamphere 7, Redford Union 6
Lawton 49, Constantine 28
Linden 35, Mason 28
Lowell 49, Coldwater 14
Lumen Christi Catholic 56, Onsted 7
Lutheran Northwest 42, Detroit Community 14
Madison 28, Oakland Christian 7
Marine City 52, Clawson 7
Martin 40, Marcellus 0
Martin Luther King 36, Riverview 6
McBain 28, Charlevoix 27
Menominee 48, Manton 17
Michigan Center 50, Romulus 14
Michigan Collegiate 36, Pershing 14
Millington 49, Bendle 0
Montabella 64, Breckenridge 26
Montague 40, Central Montcalm 20
Montrose 52, New Standard Academy 8
Mt. Pleasant 35, Bay City Western 14
Muskegon 39, Mona Shores 34
Napoleon 26, Buchanan 20
New Lothrop 19, Fowler 14
Norway 60, Bessemer 32
Notre Dame Prep 59, Hazel Park 0
Nouvel Catholic Central 34, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 28
Ogemaw Heights 29, Negaunee 28
Onekama 42, Hillman 14
Pickford 30, Inland Lakes 26
Portland 42, South Christian 41
Portage Central 67, Everett 19
Reed City 63, Meridian 28
Richmond 14, Armada 10
Rockford 42, Grandville 7
Romeo 14, Sterling Heights Stevenson 13
Saline 43, Salem 13
Schoolcraft 42, Galesburg-Augusta 21
Shelby 20, Pine River Area 2
South Lyon 45, South Lyon East 21
Spring Lake 42, Godwin Heights 35
Springport 47, Manchester 8
St. Joseph 20, Zeeland East 6
St. Mary Catholic Central 27, Leslie 2
St. Mary's Prep 35, North Farmington 7
Stoney Creek 35, Utica Eisenhower 31
Summit Academy 34, Collegiate Prep 7
Swan Valley 38, Clare 20
Thornapple Kellogg 28, Hastings 20
Three Rivers 21, Paw Paw 14
Traverse City Central 15, Traverse City West 13
Unionville-Sebewaing 64, Genesee 14
Unity Christian 53, Holland Christian 42
Vicksburg 43, Edwardsburg 30
West Catholic 56, Oakridge 7
White Pigeon 22, Decatur 20
Whitehall 38, Tri County Area 22
Williamston 47, Sexton 6
Zeeland West 30, Niles 21