High School

Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - October 31, 2025

Get MHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Michigan high school football season continues into the playoffs on October 31

Robin Erickson

East Lansing travels to take on Lakeland in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs.
East Lansing travels to take on Lakeland in the first round of the MHSAA playoffs. / Scott Hasse

There are 144 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, October 31, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard as the first round of the playoffs kicks off.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Grand Blanc looks to stay undefeated against No. 19 Oxford. Meanwhile, No. 11 East Kentwood hosts Grand Ledge in what should be an exciting first-round matchup.

Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 31

With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the first round of the Michigan high school football playoffs gets underway.

MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 16 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 8 Davison taking on No. 10 Clarkston. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 1 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 16 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 12 Carlson taking on Lincoln Park. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 2 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 16 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 14 Martin Luther King taking on Riverview. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 3 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 16 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 4 Harper Woods taking on Lutheran North. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 4 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 16 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Armada taking on Richmond. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 5 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 16 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Clawson taking on Marine City. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 6 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 16 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Lutheran Northwest taking on Detroit Community. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 7 scoreboard

MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 16 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Bradford Academy taking on Cabrini. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Division 8 scoreboard

MHSAA Class 8 Man 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 9 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 1 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Morrice taking on Deckerville. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 1 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 8 Man 1 scoreboard

MHSAA Class 8 Man 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31

There are 8 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 2 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Pittsford taking on Britton Deerfield. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 2 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Class 8 Man 2 scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan