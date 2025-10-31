Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - October 31, 2025
There are 144 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, October 31, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard as the first round of the playoffs kicks off.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Grand Blanc looks to stay undefeated against No. 19 Oxford. Meanwhile, No. 11 East Kentwood hosts Grand Ledge in what should be an exciting first-round matchup.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 31
With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the first round of the Michigan high school football playoffs gets underway.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 8 Davison taking on No. 10 Clarkston. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 12 Carlson taking on Lincoln Park. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 14 Martin Luther King taking on Riverview. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 4 Harper Woods taking on Lutheran North. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Armada taking on Richmond. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Clawson taking on Marine City. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Lutheran Northwest taking on Detroit Community. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 16 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Bradford Academy taking on Cabrini. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 9 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 1 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Morrice taking on Deckerville. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 8 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 2 on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Pittsford taking on Britton Deerfield. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
