Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

Robin Erickson

Stoney Creek lost in a close one on Friday to No. 10 Harper Woods by one point.
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of action.

Adams 33, Oxford 6

Adrian 40, Pinckney 18

Alcona 72, Atlanta 26

Almont 42, Algonac 22

Au Gres-Sims 66, Akron-Fairgrove 8

Bath 38, Vestaburg 0

Beal City 42, McBain 7

Belding 44, Kelloggsville 14

Belleville 42, Churchill 21

Benzie Central 56, Tawas Area 0

Bessemer 54, Superior Central 14

Big Rapids 63, Tri County Area 6

Brandon 44, Corunna 19

Brethren 51, Suttons Bay 6

Brighton 17, Hartland 7

Britton Deerfield 66, Concord 36

Bronson 69, Cassopolis 28

Buchanan 64, Brandywine 6

Bullock Creek 20, Standish-Sterling 13

Burr Oak 52, Tekonsha 14

Byron 22, St. Charles 21

Cadillac 48, Alpena 39

Caro 26, Laker 14

Carney-Nadeau 1, Mid Peninsula 0

Caseville 68, Merritt Academy 34

Cass City 17, Millington 14

Cedarville 50, Engadine 6

Central Catholic 35, De La Salle Collegiate 6

Central Lake 50, Pellston 0

Central Montcalm 50, White Cloud 0

Chandler Park Academy 36, Collegiate Prep 14

Chandler Park Academy 36, Voyageur Academy 14

Charlevoix 49, Oscoda 0

Charlotte 35, Lansing Catholic 17

Cheboygan 13, Elk Rapids 12

Chelsea 35, Tecumseh 6

Chippewa Hills 26, Newaygo 20

Christian 24, Spring Lake 21

Clarkston 41, Troy 0

Climax-Scotts 77, Colon 36

Clio 26, Owosso 21

Clinton 57, Dundee 8

Coleman 34, Carson City-Crystal 14

Coldwater 45, Northwest 20

Coloma 60, Saugatuck 42

Comstock Park 56, Holland 53

Constantine 39, South Haven 25

Coopersville 36, Sparta 7

Crestwood 41, Garden City 10

Croswell-Lexington 48, North Branch 7

Dakota 28, Sterling Heights Stevenson 14

Davison 63, Heritage 42

Decatur 48, Hartford 0

Deckerville 33, Brown City 20

Detroit Catholic Central 29, St. Mary's Prep 14

Detroit Central 78, Douglass 0

Detroit Community 28, Arts & Tech Academy 22

DeWitt 38, Westland 28

Divine Child 38, Detroit Country Day 0

Dow 42, Bay City Western 12

Dowagiac 41, Marshall 22

Dryden 56, Memphis 19

East Lansing 22, Okemos 13

Edison Academy 18, Old Redford Academy 6

Escanaba 53, Sault Area 7

Evart 43, Roscommon 23

Everett 32, Waverly 0

Farmington 38, Athens (Troy) 14

Fenton 49, Swartz Creek 0

Ferndale 26, Berkley 14

Fitzgerald 40, Lake Shore 0

Flat Rock 36, Airport 0

Flushing 45, Kearsley 8

Fordson 36, Wayne Memorial 13

Forest Hills Central 42, Wyoming 6

Forest Hills Eastern 27, Wayland 16

Forest Hills Northern 49, Union 19

Fowler 47, Perry 0

Franklin 30, Dearborn 20

Frankenmuth 61, Garber 0

Freeland 48, Powers Catholic 7

Fremont 28, Mason County Central 26

Fruitport 42, Lee 12

Gabriel Richard 56, Richard 0

Gaylord 19, Petoskey 13

Genesee 20, Bentley 3

Gladstone 57, Hancock 8

Gladwin 28, Clare 26

Glen Lake 24, East Jordan 22

Godwin Heights 26, Hopkins 16

Goodrich 56, Lake Fenton 14

Grand Blanc 49, Traverse City West 6

Grand Ledge 30, Holt 24

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 10, East Grand Rapids 7

Greenville 34, Allendale 13

Grosse Pointe South 29, L'Anse Creuse 7

Groves 35, Rochester 7

Hackett Catholic Prep 48, Allegan 10

Hamady 50, Flint Southwestern Academy 6

Hamilton 21, West Catholic 34

Hamtramck 36, Detroit Leadership Academy 6

Hanover-Horton 30, Columbia Central 14

Harbor Springs 45, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12

Harper Creek 44, Pennfield 0

Harper Woods 28, Stoney Creek 27

Harrison 36, Beaverton 20

Haslett 21, Mason 14

Hastings 22, Western 14

Hazel Park 48, Clawson 20

Henry Ford 6, East English Village Prep 0

Houghton 46, Westwood 44

Howell 49, Plymouth 14

Hudson 66, Blissfield 0

Hudsonville 42, West Ottawa 21

Hull 13, Monomoy 0

Huron 28, Milan 24

Huron 28, Skyline 0

Ida 54, Onsted 7

Ithaca 68, Carrollton 6

Jefferson 39, Riverview 8

Jenison 23, Grand Haven 10

Jonesville 38, Homer 23

Kalkaska 30, Sacred Heart Academy 21

Kenowa Hills 49, Cedar Springs 35

Kent City 15, Hart 6

Kingston 68, Mayville 6

Kingsford 35, Negaunee 21

L'Anse 46, Manistique 16

Lake Linden-Hubbell 52, Stephenson 20

Lakeshore 27, Kalamazoo Central 6

Lakewood 34, Eaton Rapids 14

Lamphere 27, Warren Woods-Tower 0

Lapeer 47, Carman-Ainsworth 28

Lawton 42, Kellogg 13

Leslie 40, Grass Lake 22

Lincoln Park 45, University Prep Science & Math 14

Lincoln 28, Pioneer 27

Lowell 40, Southfield Arts & Tech 8

Ludington 52, Oakridge 0

Lumen Christi Catholic 41, University of Detroit Jesuit 6

Lutheran North 35, Loyola 6

Madison 47, Hillsdale 0

Madison 50, Lincoln 8

Mancelona 32, Frankfort 6

Marine City 50, Center Line 14

Marysville 28, Grosse Pointe North 13

Martin 52, Gobles 6

Mattawan 27, Norrix 20

Melvindale ABT 48, Mt. Clemens 12

Mendon 59, Athens 0

Menominee 25, Calumet 15

Meridian 37, Pinconning 6

Merrill 40, Breckenridge 21

Michigan Center 43, Manchester 8

Midland 35, Bay City Central 16

Mio-Au Sable 22, Heston Academy 20

Mona Shores 48, Reeths-Puffer 7

Monroe 7, Bedford 24

Montabella 58, Potterville 20

Montpelier 27, Summerfield 0

Montrose 43, Lakeville 14

Morenci 28, Camden-Frontier 20

Morley Stanwood 28, Lakeview 7

Morrice 33, Webberville 22

Mott 21, Utica Ford 19

Mt. Pleasant 28, Traverse City Central 13

Mumford 28, Western International 0

Muskegon 39, Byron Center 17

Muskegon Catholic Central 27, Benton Harbor 26

Muskegon Heights 1, Tri-Unity Christian 0

New Lothrop 31, Birch Run 21

Niles 57, Otsego 27

North Central 55, Brimley 23

North Dickinson 62, Ontonagon 42

North Farmington 42, Bloomfield Hills 7

North Huron 68, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 21

North Muskegon 48, Hesperia 14

Northview 35, Holland Christian 28

Northville 37, Salem 23

Norway 46, Wright 14

Notre Dame Prep 53, Mott 19

Nouvel Catholic Central 27, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14

Novi 41, Canton 0

Ogemaw Heights 49, Shepherd 14

Olivet 34, Sexton 25

Onekama 60, Mesick 0

Orchard View 26, Manistee 22

Our Lady of the Lakes 27, Bishop Foley 0

Our Lady of the Lakes 50, Lenawee Christian 39

Ovid-Elsie 31, Durand 28

Parchment 41, Watervliet 40

Parkway Christian 40, Beecher 12

Paw Paw 35, Edwardsburg 7

Pickford 66, Rudyard 0

Pine River Area 41, Lake City 22

Pittsford 50, Litchfield 6

Port Huron 24, Fraser 0

Port Huron Northern 35, Cousino 22

Portage Central 55, Battle Creek Central 0

Portage Northern 50, Lakeview 28

Portland 1, Ionia 0

Quincy 28, Comstock 16

Rapid River 58, Forest Park 32

Ravenna 30, Shelby 8

Reading 26, Sand Creek 6

Redford Union 8, Robichaud 0

Reed City 35, Grant 0

Richmond 24, Armada 17

Rockford 21, East Kentwood 14

Rogers City 40, Whittemore-Prescott 8

Romeo 28, Chippewa Valley 21

Roosevelt 21, Anderson 20

Roseville 42, L'Anse Creuse North 0

Sacred Heart Academy 42, Marcellus 18

Saline 61, Dexter 34

Sandusky 28, Bendle 20

Saranac 47, Dansville 0

Schoolcraft 53, Galesburg-Augusta 28

Seaholm 24, Oak Park 21

South Lake 52, Sterling Heights 18

South Lyon 43, Milford 20

South Lyon East 51, Kettering 14

Springport 35, Maple Valley 0

St. Joseph 46, Gull Lake 7

St. Johns 42, Eastern 0

St. Louis 28, Farwell 12

St. Mary Catholic Central 48, Grosse Ile 6

St. Mary Cathedral 52, Bellaire 30

Stockbridge 25, Union City 18

Summit Academy 35, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 0

Swan Valley 28, Glenn 7

Taylor 16, Edsel Ford 8

Thornapple Kellogg 42, Ottawa Hills 6

Three Rivers 21, Plainwell 7

Thurston 51, Annapolis 0

Ubly 42, Marlette 22

Utica 35, Lakeview 27

Utica Eisenhower 47, Anchor Bay 20

Unity Christian 50, Zeeland East 12

University Prep 1, Center Line 0

Unionville-Sebewaing 24, Reese 22

Valley Lutheran 35, Hemlock 8

Vandercook Lake 17, Addison 16

Vicksburg 52, Sturgis 7

Waldron 54, North Adams-Jerome 6

Walled Lake Western 42, Walled Lake Northern 10

West Bloomfield 33, Lake Orion 16

West Catholic 34, Hamilton 21

Whiteford 58, North Central 0

Whitehall 13, Montague 6

Whitmore Lake 35, Lutheran Northwest 7

Williamston 35, Fowlerville 0

Woodhaven 49, Allen Park 21

Yale 14, Imlay City 12

Ypsilanti 50, Jackson 29

Zeeland West 12, South Christian 6

Robin Erickson
Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

