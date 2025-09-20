Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of action.
Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - September 19, 2025
Michigan high school football final scores, results - September 19, 2025
Adams 33, Oxford 6
Adrian 40, Pinckney 18
Alcona 72, Atlanta 26
Almont 42, Algonac 22
Au Gres-Sims 66, Akron-Fairgrove 8
Bath 38, Vestaburg 0
Beal City 42, McBain 7
Belding 44, Kelloggsville 14
Belleville 42, Churchill 21
Benzie Central 56, Tawas Area 0
Bessemer 54, Superior Central 14
Big Rapids 63, Tri County Area 6
Brandon 44, Corunna 19
Brethren 51, Suttons Bay 6
Brighton 17, Hartland 7
Britton Deerfield 66, Concord 36
Bronson 69, Cassopolis 28
Buchanan 64, Brandywine 6
Bullock Creek 20, Standish-Sterling 13
Burr Oak 52, Tekonsha 14
Byron 22, St. Charles 21
Cadillac 48, Alpena 39
Caro 26, Laker 14
Carney-Nadeau 1, Mid Peninsula 0
Caseville 68, Merritt Academy 34
Cass City 17, Millington 14
Cedarville 50, Engadine 6
Central Catholic 35, De La Salle Collegiate 6
Central Lake 50, Pellston 0
Central Montcalm 50, White Cloud 0
Chandler Park Academy 36, Collegiate Prep 14
Chandler Park Academy 36, Voyageur Academy 14
Charlevoix 49, Oscoda 0
Charlotte 35, Lansing Catholic 17
Cheboygan 13, Elk Rapids 12
Chelsea 35, Tecumseh 6
Chippewa Hills 26, Newaygo 20
Christian 24, Spring Lake 21
Clarkston 41, Troy 0
Climax-Scotts 77, Colon 36
Clio 26, Owosso 21
Clinton 57, Dundee 8
Coleman 34, Carson City-Crystal 14
Coldwater 45, Northwest 20
Coloma 60, Saugatuck 42
Comstock Park 56, Holland 53
Constantine 39, South Haven 25
Coopersville 36, Sparta 7
Crestwood 41, Garden City 10
Croswell-Lexington 48, North Branch 7
Dakota 28, Sterling Heights Stevenson 14
Davison 63, Heritage 42
Decatur 48, Hartford 0
Deckerville 33, Brown City 20
Detroit Catholic Central 29, St. Mary's Prep 14
Detroit Central 78, Douglass 0
Detroit Community 28, Arts & Tech Academy 22
DeWitt 38, Westland 28
Divine Child 38, Detroit Country Day 0
Dow 42, Bay City Western 12
Dowagiac 41, Marshall 22
Dryden 56, Memphis 19
East Lansing 22, Okemos 13
Edison Academy 18, Old Redford Academy 6
Escanaba 53, Sault Area 7
Evart 43, Roscommon 23
Everett 32, Waverly 0
Farmington 38, Athens (Troy) 14
Fenton 49, Swartz Creek 0
Ferndale 26, Berkley 14
Fitzgerald 40, Lake Shore 0
Flat Rock 36, Airport 0
Flushing 45, Kearsley 8
Fordson 36, Wayne Memorial 13
Forest Hills Central 42, Wyoming 6
Forest Hills Eastern 27, Wayland 16
Forest Hills Northern 49, Union 19
Fowler 47, Perry 0
Franklin 30, Dearborn 20
Frankenmuth 61, Garber 0
Freeland 48, Powers Catholic 7
Fremont 28, Mason County Central 26
Fruitport 42, Lee 12
Gabriel Richard 56, Richard 0
Gaylord 19, Petoskey 13
Genesee 20, Bentley 3
Gladstone 57, Hancock 8
Gladwin 28, Clare 26
Glen Lake 24, East Jordan 22
Godwin Heights 26, Hopkins 16
Goodrich 56, Lake Fenton 14
Grand Blanc 49, Traverse City West 6
Grand Ledge 30, Holt 24
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 10, East Grand Rapids 7
Greenville 34, Allendale 13
Grosse Pointe South 29, L'Anse Creuse 7
Groves 35, Rochester 7
Hackett Catholic Prep 48, Allegan 10
Hamady 50, Flint Southwestern Academy 6
Hamilton 21, West Catholic 34
Hamtramck 36, Detroit Leadership Academy 6
Hanover-Horton 30, Columbia Central 14
Harbor Springs 45, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12
Harper Creek 44, Pennfield 0
Harper Woods 28, Stoney Creek 27
Harrison 36, Beaverton 20
Haslett 21, Mason 14
Hastings 22, Western 14
Hazel Park 48, Clawson 20
Henry Ford 6, East English Village Prep 0
Houghton 46, Westwood 44
Howell 49, Plymouth 14
Hudson 66, Blissfield 0
Hudsonville 42, West Ottawa 21
Hull 13, Monomoy 0
Huron 28, Milan 24
Huron 28, Skyline 0
Ida 54, Onsted 7
Ithaca 68, Carrollton 6
Jefferson 39, Riverview 8
Jenison 23, Grand Haven 10
Jonesville 38, Homer 23
Kalkaska 30, Sacred Heart Academy 21
Kenowa Hills 49, Cedar Springs 35
Kent City 15, Hart 6
Kingston 68, Mayville 6
Kingsford 35, Negaunee 21
L'Anse 46, Manistique 16
Lake Linden-Hubbell 52, Stephenson 20
Lakeshore 27, Kalamazoo Central 6
Lakewood 34, Eaton Rapids 14
Lamphere 27, Warren Woods-Tower 0
Lapeer 47, Carman-Ainsworth 28
Lawton 42, Kellogg 13
Leslie 40, Grass Lake 22
Lincoln Park 45, University Prep Science & Math 14
Lincoln 28, Pioneer 27
Lowell 40, Southfield Arts & Tech 8
Ludington 52, Oakridge 0
Lumen Christi Catholic 41, University of Detroit Jesuit 6
Lutheran North 35, Loyola 6
Madison 47, Hillsdale 0
Madison 50, Lincoln 8
Mancelona 32, Frankfort 6
Marine City 50, Center Line 14
Marysville 28, Grosse Pointe North 13
Martin 52, Gobles 6
Mattawan 27, Norrix 20
Melvindale ABT 48, Mt. Clemens 12
Mendon 59, Athens 0
Menominee 25, Calumet 15
Meridian 37, Pinconning 6
Merrill 40, Breckenridge 21
Michigan Center 43, Manchester 8
Midland 35, Bay City Central 16
Mio-Au Sable 22, Heston Academy 20
Mona Shores 48, Reeths-Puffer 7
Monroe 7, Bedford 24
Montabella 58, Potterville 20
Montpelier 27, Summerfield 0
Montrose 43, Lakeville 14
Morenci 28, Camden-Frontier 20
Morley Stanwood 28, Lakeview 7
Morrice 33, Webberville 22
Mott 21, Utica Ford 19
Mt. Pleasant 28, Traverse City Central 13
Mumford 28, Western International 0
Muskegon 39, Byron Center 17
Muskegon Catholic Central 27, Benton Harbor 26
Muskegon Heights 1, Tri-Unity Christian 0
New Lothrop 31, Birch Run 21
Niles 57, Otsego 27
North Central 55, Brimley 23
North Dickinson 62, Ontonagon 42
North Farmington 42, Bloomfield Hills 7
North Huron 68, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 21
North Muskegon 48, Hesperia 14
Northview 35, Holland Christian 28
Northville 37, Salem 23
Norway 46, Wright 14
Notre Dame Prep 53, Mott 19
Nouvel Catholic Central 27, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14
Novi 41, Canton 0
Ogemaw Heights 49, Shepherd 14
Olivet 34, Sexton 25
Onekama 60, Mesick 0
Orchard View 26, Manistee 22
Our Lady of the Lakes 27, Bishop Foley 0
Our Lady of the Lakes 50, Lenawee Christian 39
Ovid-Elsie 31, Durand 28
Parchment 41, Watervliet 40
Parkway Christian 40, Beecher 12
Paw Paw 35, Edwardsburg 7
Pickford 66, Rudyard 0
Pine River Area 41, Lake City 22
Pittsford 50, Litchfield 6
Port Huron 24, Fraser 0
Port Huron Northern 35, Cousino 22
Portage Central 55, Battle Creek Central 0
Portage Northern 50, Lakeview 28
Portland 1, Ionia 0
Quincy 28, Comstock 16
Rapid River 58, Forest Park 32
Ravenna 30, Shelby 8
Reading 26, Sand Creek 6
Redford Union 8, Robichaud 0
Reed City 35, Grant 0
Richmond 24, Armada 17
Rockford 21, East Kentwood 14
Rogers City 40, Whittemore-Prescott 8
Romeo 28, Chippewa Valley 21
Roosevelt 21, Anderson 20
Roseville 42, L'Anse Creuse North 0
Sacred Heart Academy 42, Marcellus 18
Saline 61, Dexter 34
Sandusky 28, Bendle 20
Saranac 47, Dansville 0
Schoolcraft 53, Galesburg-Augusta 28
Seaholm 24, Oak Park 21
South Lake 52, Sterling Heights 18
South Lyon 43, Milford 20
South Lyon East 51, Kettering 14
Springport 35, Maple Valley 0
St. Joseph 46, Gull Lake 7
St. Johns 42, Eastern 0
St. Louis 28, Farwell 12
St. Mary Catholic Central 48, Grosse Ile 6
St. Mary Cathedral 52, Bellaire 30
Stockbridge 25, Union City 18
Summit Academy 35, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 0
Swan Valley 28, Glenn 7
Taylor 16, Edsel Ford 8
Thornapple Kellogg 42, Ottawa Hills 6
Three Rivers 21, Plainwell 7
Thurston 51, Annapolis 0
Ubly 42, Marlette 22
Utica 35, Lakeview 27
Utica Eisenhower 47, Anchor Bay 20
Unity Christian 50, Zeeland East 12
University Prep 1, Center Line 0
Unionville-Sebewaing 24, Reese 22
Valley Lutheran 35, Hemlock 8
Vandercook Lake 17, Addison 16
Vicksburg 52, Sturgis 7
Waldron 54, North Adams-Jerome 6
Walled Lake Western 42, Walled Lake Northern 10
West Bloomfield 33, Lake Orion 16
West Catholic 34, Hamilton 21
Whiteford 58, North Central 0
Whitehall 13, Montague 6
Whitmore Lake 35, Lutheran Northwest 7
Williamston 35, Fowlerville 0
Woodhaven 49, Allen Park 21
Yale 14, Imlay City 12
Ypsilanti 50, Jackson 29
Zeeland West 12, South Christian 6