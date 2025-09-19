Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - September 19, 2025
There are 285 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, September 19, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Michigan's top ranked teams as No. 3 St. Mary's Prep takes on No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central in a highly anticipated matchup. Meanwhile, No. 1 Cass Tech travels to take on No. 11 Martin Luther King in what could be a tough game for the number one team in the state.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 19
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Michigan high school football continues it's season into Week 4 of action.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 42 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central taking on No. 3 St. Mary's Prep. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 48 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 5 Saline taking on No. 21 Dexter. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 48 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech taking on No. 11 Martin Luther King. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 49 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 10 Harper Woods taking on Stoney Creek in a battle between two undefeated teams. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 50 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Universtiy Prep taking on Center Line at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 42 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Old Redford Academy taking on Edison Academy at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 43 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, September 19, kicking off with Detroit Community taking on Arts & Tech Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 41 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, September 19, starting off with Detroit Central taking on Douglass. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
