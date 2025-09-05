Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - September 5, 2025
There are 255 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, September 5, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Michigan's top ranked teams as No. 12 Byron Center takes on No. 8 East Kentwood. Meanwhile, No. 10 De La Salle Collegiate travels to No. 7 Davison, in a battle of closely ranked top-ten opponents.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 5
With 21 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Michigan high school football continues it's season into week 2 of action.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 48 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech hosting a fellow ranked opponent No. 15 Grandville. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 52 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 12 Byron Center traveling to take on No. 8 East Kentwood. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 51 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 10 De La Salle Collegiate taking on the No. 7 Davison Cardinals. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 52 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, September 5, highlighted by the No. 18 Goodrich Martians taking on Lapeer. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 50 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, September 5, starting off with Cody taking on University Prep at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 47 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, September 5, with Robichaud taking on Melvindale to begin the night at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 50 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, September 5, starting off with Bradford Academy taking on the Detroit Leadership Academy at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 42 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, September 5, starting off with Melvindale ABT taking on Arts & Tech Academy at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
