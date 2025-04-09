Michigan high school football: Notre Dame Prep announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Wolverine State and High School On SI Michigan will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 2024 MHSAA Division 5 state champion Notre Dame Prep Fighting Irish announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Fighting Irish will play a 10-game schedule, including three stand out games against state powers Detroit Central, Detroit Country Day and Unity Christian.
Among other teams on the Notre Dame Prep's schedule are Gibralter Carlson, Lumen Christi, Marine City, Oak Park, TC St. Francis and at home against Waterford Mott in mid-September.
Below is the Fighting Irish's 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed with either a 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. kickoffs.
2025 NOTRE DAME PREP FIGHTING IRISH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
All regular season games to begin at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Central Time
Aug. 28: at Detroit Central, 7 p.m.
Sep. 5: at Lumen Christi, 7 p.m.
Sep. 12: vs. Gibraltar Carlson, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: vs. Waterford Mott, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26: vs. Detroit Country Day, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Oak Park, 6 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. TC St. Francis, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17: vs. Marine City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: at Unity Christian, TBD
