Belleville high school football 2025 schedule
The 2025 Belleville high school football season will test the Tigers. It will be the first without star quarterback Bryce Underwood since 2020.
Underwood is off to play for the Michigan Wolverines in 2025, but the Tigers still have high aspirations and expect to compete in Division 1 Michigan high school football.
Here is a look at the 2025 schedule.
8/28 at Clarkston - 4 p.m. (Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic)
9/05 at Fordson - 7 p.m.
9/12 vs. Livonia Stevenson - 7 p.m.
9/19 at Livonia Churchill - 7 p.m.
9/26 at Franklin - 7 p.m.
10/03 vs. Dearborn - 7 p.m.
10/10 vs. John Glenn - 7 p.m.
10/17 at Wayne Memorial - 7 p.m.
10/24 OPEN (KLAA Crossover/Senior Night)
