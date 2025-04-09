High School

Belleville high school football 2025 schedule

See who the Tigers will face without quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Jack Butler

The Tigers open with a rematch against Clarkston in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic. Photo by Mariusz Nowak
The Tigers open with a rematch against Clarkston in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic. Photo by Mariusz Nowak /

The 2025 Belleville high school football season will test the Tigers. It will be the first without star quarterback Bryce Underwood since 2020.

Underwood is off to play for the Michigan Wolverines in 2025, but the Tigers still have high aspirations and expect to compete in Division 1 Michigan high school football.

Here is a look at the 2025 schedule.

Belleville high school football 2025 schedule

8/28 at Clarkston - 4 p.m. (Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic)

9/05 at Fordson - 7 p.m.

9/12 vs. Livonia Stevenson - 7 p.m.

9/19 at Livonia Churchill - 7 p.m.

9/26 at Franklin - 7 p.m.

10/03 vs. Dearborn - 7 p.m.

10/10 vs. John Glenn - 7 p.m.

10/17 at Wayne Memorial - 7 p.m.

10/24 OPEN (KLAA Crossover/Senior Night)

Recommended Articles

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan