Michigan high school football: Southfield A&T 2024 schedule released
The reigning Michigan high school football state champions will have their first chance to defend their MHSAA state title on September 6 when the Southfield Arts & Tech Warriors kick off the 2024 season at home against Clarkston.
The Warriors defeated Belleville 36-32 in last year's Division 1 state final at Ford Field in Detroit to win their first state title and put an end to Tigers's 38-game winning streak, which prevented Belleville from winning its third consecutive championship.
If Southfield and Belleville want to run it back this year, it will have to once again be in the playoffs because the Tigers are not one of the eight opponents listed on the Warriors' 2024 regular season slate.
Here is a look at the full 2024 Southfield A&T football schedule:
2024 Southfield A&T football schedule
- September 6: vs. Clarkston Wolves
- September 13: vs. Rochester Falcons
- September 20: at West Bloomfield Lakers
- September 27: vs. Stoney Creek Cougars
- October 4: at Harper Woods Pioneers
- October 10: at Groves Falcons
- October 18: at Ferndale Eagles
- October 25: at Renaissance Phoenix
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports