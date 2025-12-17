Michigan High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025
The 2025 Michigan girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SIhas a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Michigan Girls High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025
Adrian Lenawee Christian 51, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 15
Adrian Madison 47, Ida 45
Allen Park Cabrini 50, Macomb Lutheran North 47
Alma 41, Ithaca 30
Alpena 63, Grayling 25
Armada 70, Almont 58
Au Gres-Sims 61, Whittemore-Prescott 5
Baraga 39, L'Anse 27
Battle Creek Harper Creek 51, Hastings 33
Battle Creek St Philip 51, Bellevue 33
Bath 70, Potterville 45
Bay City All Saints 57, Mayville 19
Beaverton 72, Pinconning 28
Belding 52, Wyoming Godwin Heights 45
Birmingham Groves 103, Fenton 45
Blissfield 57, Hillsdale 9
Brighton 40, White Lake Lakeland 31
Bronson 55, Reading 42
Brownstown Woodhaven 43, Southgate Anderson 5
Buckley 68, Lake Leelanau St Mary 23
Burton Atherton 40, Flint Southwestern 31
Byron Center Zion Christian 59, Wyoming Lee 16
Cassopolis 64, Hartford 38
Cedar Springs 69, Jenison 51
Central Lake 58, Onaway 31
Central Montcalm 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 42
Charlotte 52, Lake Odessa Lakewood 31
Cheboygan 36, Brimley 25
Chelsea 38, Pinckney 23
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 50, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 6
Concord 81, Quincy 47
Coopersville 36, Ludington 31
Croswell-Lexington 44, North Branch 39
Dansville 41, Perry 30
Davison 53, Lapeer 40
Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 57, Dearborn Heights Star International 12
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Redford Thurston 46
Decatur 35, Comstock 22
Detroit Renaissance 51, Detroit Martin Luther King 9
DeWitt 51, Holt 40
Dundee 48, Hudson 45
East Jackson 69, Vandercook Lake 15
East Jordan 38, Mancelona 33
East Lansing 53, Grand Ledge 35
Eaton Rapids 39, Ionia 38
Evart 60, Lake City 31
Flint New Standard Academy 41, Burton St Thomas More Academy 27
Flint Powers Catholic 82, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 37
Frankfort 45, Elk Rapids 35
Fremont 75, Manistee 51
Garden City 62, Romulus 42
Gaylord St Mary 50, Bellaire 22
Gibraltar Carlson 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 41
Gladstone 51, Marquette 36
Goodman-Pembine 37, Carney-Nadeau 33
Grand Blanc 50, Saginaw United 43
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 67, East Grand Rapids 38
Grand Rapids Christian 59, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 36
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 44, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 27
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 46, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18
Grandville Calvin Christian 57, Comstock Park 34
Grass Lake 78, Homer 36
Greenville 48, Muskegon Mona Shores 40
Hale 59, Rogers City 23
Hamtramck 45, Harper Woods Chandler Park 26
Hancock 57, Ontonagon 22
Hanover-Horton 47, Leslie 26
Harbor Springs 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian 34
Hart 54, Holton 17
Haslett 68, Lowell 26
Hemlock 58, Cass City 35
Hopkins 45, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 38
Hudsonville 53, Byron Center 30
Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Hamilton 22
Imlay City 60, Algonac 20
Ironwood 45, Wakefield-Marenisco 74
Jackson 44, Lansing Everett 7
Johannesburg-Lewiston 77, Pellston 9
Jonesville 48, Manchester 25
Kalamazoo Christian 57, Battle Creek Lakeview 50
Kent City 57, Grant 24
Kimball New Life Christian 28, Flint Waterbrook Christian Academy 18
Kingsley 51, Traverse City St Francis 24
Kingston 73, Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 23
Kinross Maplewood Baptist 54, Brimley Ojibwe Charter 29
Laingsburg 39, Fowler 26
Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Dollar Bay 42
Lake Orion 39, Troy Athens 35
Lansing Catholic 50, Lansing Sexton 15
Lansing Waverly 47, Lansing Eastern 36
Lawrence 49, Bloomingdale 17
LeRoy Pine River 66, Houghton Lake 35
Livonia Clarenceville 43, Taylor Prep 32
Mackinac Island 45, Alcona 25
Mackinaw City 65, Wolverine 14
Maple City Glen Lake 72, Benzie Central 47
Marcellus 36, Centreville 35
Marshall 52, Battle Creek Pennfield 32
Martin 36, Allegan 17
Mason 36, Jackson Northwest 31
Mason County Central 54, Hesperia 17
Mattawan 50, Berrien Springs 46
McBain 56, Manton 45
Mesick 57, Cadillac Heritage Christian 23
Michigan Center 53, Brooklyn Columbia Central 39
Milford 43, Fowlerville 33
Millington 37, Memphis 26
Mio 60, Boyne City 49
Monroe 47, Ann Arbor Huron 39
Montague 38, Muskegon Oakridge 37
Montrose 32, Mt Morris 24
Morley Stanwood 76, Reed City 38
Morrice 43, Flint Beecher 28
Mount Pleasant 57, Bay City Central 11
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 32, Sparta 19
Newaygo 61, Lakeview 23
New Haven Merritt Academy 51, Hope of Detroit Academy 22
Northville 46, Dearborn 28
Novi 41, Royal Oak 29
Ogemaw Heights 52, Gladwin 39
Okemos 36, Williamston 21
Onsted 56, Clinton 34
Orchard Lake St Mary's 61, Clarkston 37
Otsego 50, Sturgis 48
Owendale-Gagetown 55, Flint Michigan School For The Deaf 21
Oxford 51, Auburn Hills Avondale 36
Parma Western 60, Coldwater 46
Paw Paw 48, Edwardsburg 28
Peck 39, Kinde North Huron 25
Pentwater 42, Walkerville 32
Petersburg Summerfield 41, Erie Mason 31
Petoskey 50, Sault Ste Marie 34
Pewamo-Westphalia 45, Portland St Patrick 21
Plymouth Christian Academy 56, Novi Christian Academy 12
Portage Northern 47, Parchment 45
Portland 50, Olivet 30
Posen 41, Ellsworth 35
Ravenna 53, North Muskegon 33
Romulus Summit Academy North 66, Detroit Voyageur College Prep 33
Roscommon 57, Bay City John Glenn 53
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 29
Saginaw Swan Valley 47, Corunna 42
Salem 65, Farmington 20
Saline 47, Ann Arbor Skyline 30
Sandusky 38, Reese 22
Sanford Meridian 59, Harrison 36
Saranac 55, Lansing Christian 46
Shepherd 38, Midland Bullock Creek 29
South Haven 57, Holland Black River 40
South Lyon 37, Canton 33
South Lyon East 59, Plymouth 53
Southfield Arts & Technology 63, River Rouge 25
Spring Lake 63, Big Rapids 38
St Joseph 63, Benton Harbor 12
St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 62, Eau Claire 17
St Louis 56, Farwell 24
Standish-Sterling 50, Clare 40
Stockbridge 60, Vermontville Maple Valley 12
Tecumseh 74, Ypsilanti Community 12
Temperance Bedford 41, Ann Arbor Pioneer 32
Toledo St. Ursula 56, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 61
Traverse City Central 61, Gaylord 36
Traverse City Christian 42, Suttons Bay 40
Traverse City West 52, Cadillac 47
Trenton 43, Taylor 34
Union City 52, Springport 29
Unionville-Sebewaing 39, Ubly 25
Wakefield-Marenisco 74, Ironwood 45
Warren Regina 67, Bloomfield Hills Marian 29
Waterford Kettering 51, Holly 19
Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 35, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 16
Watersmeet 43, Chassell Copper County Christian 31
Wayland 71, Grand Rapids Northview 31
Westland Universal Learning Academy 26, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 8
White Cloud 48, Howard City Tri County 47
White Pigeon 29, Bangor 19
Whitehall 42, Muskegon Orchard View 22
Whitmore Lake 52, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 3
Wyoming 50, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 45
Wyoming Kelloggsville 50, Fruitport 33