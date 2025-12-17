High School

Michigan High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025

See every Michigan high school girls basketball final scores from December 16

Robin Erickson

Grandville Clavin Christian defeated Comstock Park on Tuesday night with a final score of 57-34.
The 2025 Michigan girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SIhas a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Adrian Lenawee Christian 51, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 15

Adrian Madison 47, Ida 45

Allen Park Cabrini 50, Macomb Lutheran North 47

Alma 41, Ithaca 30

Alpena 63, Grayling 25

Armada 70, Almont 58

Au Gres-Sims 61, Whittemore-Prescott 5

Baraga 39, L'Anse 27

Battle Creek Harper Creek 51, Hastings 33

Battle Creek St Philip 51, Bellevue 33

Bath 70, Potterville 45

Bay City All Saints 57, Mayville 19

Beaverton 72, Pinconning 28

Belding 52, Wyoming Godwin Heights 45

Birmingham Groves 103, Fenton 45

Blissfield 57, Hillsdale 9

Brighton 40, White Lake Lakeland 31

Bronson 55, Reading 42

Brownstown Woodhaven 43, Southgate Anderson 5

Buckley 68, Lake Leelanau St Mary 23

Burton Atherton 40, Flint Southwestern 31

Byron Center Zion Christian 59, Wyoming Lee 16

Cassopolis 64, Hartford 38

Cedar Springs 69, Jenison 51

Central Lake 58, Onaway 31

Central Montcalm 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 42

Charlotte 52, Lake Odessa Lakewood 31

Cheboygan 36, Brimley 25

Chelsea 38, Pinckney 23

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 50, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 6

Concord 81, Quincy 47

Coopersville 36, Ludington 31

Croswell-Lexington 44, North Branch 39

Dansville 41, Perry 30

Davison 53, Lapeer 40

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 57, Dearborn Heights Star International 12

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Redford Thurston 46

Decatur 35, Comstock 22

Detroit Renaissance 51, Detroit Martin Luther King 9

DeWitt 51, Holt 40

Dundee 48, Hudson 45

East Jackson 69, Vandercook Lake 15

East Jordan 38, Mancelona 33

East Lansing 53, Grand Ledge 35

Eaton Rapids 39, Ionia 38

Evart 60, Lake City 31

Flint New Standard Academy 41, Burton St Thomas More Academy 27

Flint Powers Catholic 82, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 37

Frankfort 45, Elk Rapids 35

Fremont 75, Manistee 51

Garden City 62, Romulus 42

Gaylord St Mary 50, Bellaire 22

Gibraltar Carlson 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 41

Gladstone 51, Marquette 36

Goodman-Pembine 37, Carney-Nadeau 33

Grand Blanc 50, Saginaw United 43

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 67, East Grand Rapids 38

Grand Rapids Christian 59, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 36

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 44, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 27

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 46, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 18

Grandville Calvin Christian 57, Comstock Park 34

Grass Lake 78, Homer 36

Greenville 48, Muskegon Mona Shores 40

Hale 59, Rogers City 23

Hamtramck 45, Harper Woods Chandler Park 26

Hancock 57, Ontonagon 22

Hanover-Horton 47, Leslie 26

Harbor Springs 68, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian 34

Hart 54, Holton 17

Haslett 68, Lowell 26

Hemlock 58, Cass City 35

Hopkins 45, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 38

Hudsonville 53, Byron Center 30

Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Hamilton 22

Imlay City 60, Algonac 20

Ironwood 45, Wakefield-Marenisco 74

Jackson 44, Lansing Everett 7

Johannesburg-Lewiston 77, Pellston 9

Jonesville 48, Manchester 25

Kalamazoo Christian 57, Battle Creek Lakeview 50

Kent City 57, Grant 24

Kimball New Life Christian 28, Flint Waterbrook Christian Academy 18

Kingsley 51, Traverse City St Francis 24

Kingston 73, Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 23

Kinross Maplewood Baptist 54, Brimley Ojibwe Charter 29

Laingsburg 39, Fowler 26

Lake Linden-Hubbell 53, Dollar Bay 42

Lake Orion 39, Troy Athens 35

Lansing Catholic 50, Lansing Sexton 15

Lansing Waverly 47, Lansing Eastern 36

Lawrence 49, Bloomingdale 17

LeRoy Pine River 66, Houghton Lake 35

Livonia Clarenceville 43, Taylor Prep 32

Mackinac Island 45, Alcona 25

Mackinaw City 65, Wolverine 14

Maple City Glen Lake 72, Benzie Central 47

Marcellus 36, Centreville 35

Marshall 52, Battle Creek Pennfield 32

Martin 36, Allegan 17

Mason 36, Jackson Northwest 31

Mason County Central 54, Hesperia 17

Mattawan 50, Berrien Springs 46

McBain 56, Manton 45

Mesick 57, Cadillac Heritage Christian 23

Michigan Center 53, Brooklyn Columbia Central 39

Milford 43, Fowlerville 33

Millington 37, Memphis 26

Mio 60, Boyne City 49

Monroe 47, Ann Arbor Huron 39

Montague 38, Muskegon Oakridge 37

Montrose 32, Mt Morris 24

Morley Stanwood 76, Reed City 38

Morrice 43, Flint Beecher 28

Mount Pleasant 57, Bay City Central 11

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 32, Sparta 19

Newaygo 61, Lakeview 23

New Haven Merritt Academy 51, Hope of Detroit Academy 22

Northville 46, Dearborn 28

Novi 41, Royal Oak 29

Ogemaw Heights 52, Gladwin 39

Okemos 36, Williamston 21

Onsted 56, Clinton 34

Orchard Lake St Mary's 61, Clarkston 37

Otsego 50, Sturgis 48

Owendale-Gagetown 55, Flint Michigan School For The Deaf 21

Oxford 51, Auburn Hills Avondale 36

Parma Western 60, Coldwater 46

Paw Paw 48, Edwardsburg 28

Peck 39, Kinde North Huron 25

Pentwater 42, Walkerville 32

Petersburg Summerfield 41, Erie Mason 31

Petoskey 50, Sault Ste Marie 34

Pewamo-Westphalia 45, Portland St Patrick 21

Plymouth Christian Academy 56, Novi Christian Academy 12

Portage Northern 47, Parchment 45

Portland 50, Olivet 30

Posen 41, Ellsworth 35

Ravenna 53, North Muskegon 33

Romulus Summit Academy North 66, Detroit Voyageur College Prep 33

Roscommon 57, Bay City John Glenn 53

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 29

Saginaw Swan Valley 47, Corunna 42

Salem 65, Farmington 20

Saline 47, Ann Arbor Skyline 30

Sandusky 38, Reese 22

Sanford Meridian 59, Harrison 36

Saranac 55, Lansing Christian 46

Shepherd 38, Midland Bullock Creek 29

South Haven 57, Holland Black River 40

South Lyon 37, Canton 33

South Lyon East 59, Plymouth 53

Southfield Arts & Technology 63, River Rouge 25

Spring Lake 63, Big Rapids 38

St Joseph 63, Benton Harbor 12

St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 62, Eau Claire 17

St Louis 56, Farwell 24

Standish-Sterling 50, Clare 40

Stockbridge 60, Vermontville Maple Valley 12

Tecumseh 74, Ypsilanti Community 12

Temperance Bedford 41, Ann Arbor Pioneer 32

Toledo St. Ursula 56, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 61

Traverse City Central 61, Gaylord 36

Traverse City Christian 42, Suttons Bay 40

Traverse City West 52, Cadillac 47

Trenton 43, Taylor 34

Union City 52, Springport 29

Unionville-Sebewaing 39, Ubly 25

Wakefield-Marenisco 74, Ironwood 45

Warren Regina 67, Bloomfield Hills Marian 29

Waterford Kettering 51, Holly 19

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 35, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 16

Watersmeet 43, Chassell Copper County Christian 31

Wayland 71, Grand Rapids Northview 31

Westland Universal Learning Academy 26, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 8

White Cloud 48, Howard City Tri County 47

White Pigeon 29, Bangor 19

Whitehall 42, Muskegon Orchard View 22

Whitmore Lake 52, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 3

Wyoming 50, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 45

Wyoming Kelloggsville 50, Fruitport 33

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

