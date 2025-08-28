Michigan (MHSAA) Division 2 High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025
There are 52 games scheduled across Division 2 on Thursday, August 28-29, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Michigans top-ranked teams as No. 3 St. Mary's Prep takes on Portage Northern and No. 11 Byron Center faces off against No. 4 Hudsonville in an early season top-twelve showdown.
Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled across Division 2 on Thursday, August 28, highlighted by No. 11 Byron Center taking on No. 4 Hudsonville at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 6 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, August 29, highlighted by No. 10 East Kentwood taking on Southfield Arts & Tech at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
