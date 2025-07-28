High School

Top 25 Michigan high school football 2025 preseason rankings

See the top teams entering the 2025 Michigan high school football season

Jack Butler

Detroit Cass Tech QB Donald Tabron II (19) celebrates Corey Sadler Jr.’s (1) touchdown against Hudsonville in the second quarter during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Detroit Cass Tech QB Donald Tabron II (19) celebrates Corey Sadler Jr.’s (1) touchdown against Hudsonville in the second quarter during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Michigan high school football season is almost here, and each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 teams in the state.

We start with a look at the top teams entering training camp. The defending Division 1 champion, Cass Tech, returns many of the playmakers who led them to the title. The same can be said for Orchard Lake St. Mary's, who won the 2024 MHSAA Division 2 championship.

The season is in full swing on August 28, where we'll finally get a look at these teams .

Michigan high school football 2025 schedules, top games to watch

Top 25 Michigan high school football 2025 preseason rankings

No. 1 Cass Tech

The defending Division 1 champions, the Technicians return playmaker Corey Sadler Jr. for his senior season and Donald Tabron, one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2028, among a group of talented players. 

No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central

The Shamrocks have a loaded senior class with Benjamin Eziuka (OL), Samson Gash (WR) and Jack Janda (TE) looking to lead them to Ford Field. 

No. 3 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

The defending Division 2 champions have a talented junior class that puts them in contention for another championship. 

No. 4 Hudsonville

Hudsonville made the Division 1 championship last season, and it will be tested early with a matchup against No. 11 Byron Center. 

No. 5 Saline

Tight end Lincoln Keyes and quarterback Tommy Carr give the Hornets a chance to contend for the Division 1 championship. 

No. 6 Dakota

Dakota came close to defeating eventual Division 1 champion Cass Tech in the Regional Final. 

No. 7 Belleville

Bryce Underwood is gone, but a talented junior class led by wide receiver Charles “Tre” Britton III look to continue the Tigers’ winning ways. 

No. 8 Clarkston

Clarkston will play Belleville again in the first week of the season, so we’ll get a good look at the Wolves and the Tigers. 

No. 9 Davison

Seniors Ben Nichols (OL) and Jaxon Dosh (QB) will lead a Cardinal offense hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs. 

No. 10 East Kentwood

East Kentwood only fell by three points to Hudsonville, the Division 1 runner-ups, in the District Semifinals. Quarterback and Michigan State commit Kayd Coffman will lead the Falcons in his senior season. 

No. 11 Byron Center

No. 12 De La Salle

No. 13 Adams

No. 14 Detroit King

No. 15 Rockford

No. 16 DeWitt

No. 17 Zeeland West

No. 18 Goodrich

No. 19 Howell

No. 20 Grandville

No. 21 Lake Orion

No. 22 Grand Blanc

No. 23 Grosse Pointe South

No. 24 Brighton

No. 25 Walled Lake Western

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan