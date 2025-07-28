Top 25 Michigan high school football 2025 preseason rankings
The 2025 Michigan high school football season is almost here, and each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 teams in the state.
We start with a look at the top teams entering training camp. The defending Division 1 champion, Cass Tech, returns many of the playmakers who led them to the title. The same can be said for Orchard Lake St. Mary's, who won the 2024 MHSAA Division 2 championship.
The season is in full swing on August 28, where we'll finally get a look at these teams .
No. 1 Cass Tech
The defending Division 1 champions, the Technicians return playmaker Corey Sadler Jr. for his senior season and Donald Tabron, one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2028, among a group of talented players.
No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central
The Shamrocks have a loaded senior class with Benjamin Eziuka (OL), Samson Gash (WR) and Jack Janda (TE) looking to lead them to Ford Field.
No. 3 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
The defending Division 2 champions have a talented junior class that puts them in contention for another championship.
No. 4 Hudsonville
Hudsonville made the Division 1 championship last season, and it will be tested early with a matchup against No. 11 Byron Center.
No. 5 Saline
Tight end Lincoln Keyes and quarterback Tommy Carr give the Hornets a chance to contend for the Division 1 championship.
No. 6 Dakota
Dakota came close to defeating eventual Division 1 champion Cass Tech in the Regional Final.
No. 7 Belleville
Bryce Underwood is gone, but a talented junior class led by wide receiver Charles “Tre” Britton III look to continue the Tigers’ winning ways.
No. 8 Clarkston
Clarkston will play Belleville again in the first week of the season, so we’ll get a good look at the Wolves and the Tigers.
No. 9 Davison
Seniors Ben Nichols (OL) and Jaxon Dosh (QB) will lead a Cardinal offense hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs.
No. 10 East Kentwood
East Kentwood only fell by three points to Hudsonville, the Division 1 runner-ups, in the District Semifinals. Quarterback and Michigan State commit Kayd Coffman will lead the Falcons in his senior season.
No. 11 Byron Center
No. 12 De La Salle
No. 13 Adams
No. 14 Detroit King
No. 15 Rockford
No. 16 DeWitt
No. 17 Zeeland West
No. 18 Goodrich
No. 19 Howell
No. 20 Grandville
No. 21 Lake Orion
No. 22 Grand Blanc
No. 23 Grosse Pointe South
No. 24 Brighton
No. 25 Walled Lake Western
