Michigan (MHSAA) High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 28, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Michigan high school football

Robin Erickson

Clarkston running back Lucas Bowman (1) runs for a touchdown against Belleville during the second half of Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University' Adams Field in Detroit on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
The 2025 Michigan high school football season kicked off on Thursday, August 28, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Adams 39, Romeo 7

Adrian 21, Dundee 0

Almont 24, Marysville 21

Anchor Bay 32, Port Huron 0

Atlanta 62, Whittemore-Prescott 60

Bad Axe 56, Merritt Academy 38

Bangor 50, St. Philip Catholic Central 0

Bark River-Harris 52, Westwood 38

Battle Creek Central 52, Benton Harbor 0

Bay City Central 41, Carman-Ainsworth 16

Bay City Western 34, Holly 0

Beal City 15, Ravenna 2

Belding 63, Ionia 7

Bellevue 36, Tekonsha 14

Bendle 36, Johannesburg-Lewiston 34

Berrien Springs 20, Hackett Catholic Prep 13

Big Rapids 19, Paw Paw 7

Birch Run 49, Carrollton 8

Bloomfield Hills 13, Troy 17

Breckenridge 21, Heston Academy 6

Brethren 34, Muskegon Heights 14

Brighton 27, Dexter 24

Britton Deerfield 60, Pittsford 22

Brother Rice 10, Dakota 14

Buchanan 36, Saugatuck 14

Bullock Creek 18, Meridian 12

Burr Oak 56, Athens 0

Byron Center 27, Hudsonville 4

Calumet 41, West Iron County 0

Canton 6, Churchill 26

Carlson 42, Roosevelt 21

Caro 66, Bridgeport 0

Caseville 52, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 6

Cedar Springs 49, Avondale 0

Central Lake 44, Marion 38

Central Montcalm 36, Houghton Lake 16

Chesaning 13, Standish-Sterling 12

Chippewa Hills 15, Manistee 42

Churchill 26, Canton 6

Clare 39, Grayling 21

Clarenceville 40, Melvindale 14

Clarkston 38, Belleville 7

Clawson 17, Perry 7

Climax-Scotts 32, Gobles 54

Clintondale 20, Addison 18

Clio 54, Mt. Morris 20

Coldwater 44, Sturgis 6

Coleman 26, Fulton 40

Collegiate Prep 42, Pinconning 27

Coloma 50, Watervliet 18

Colon 39, Holton 28

Columbia Central 29, Napoleon 48

Communication Media Arts 46, Western International 14

Comstock Park 2, Lee 0

Concord 38, Litchfield 0

Constantine 40, Kellogg 6

Coopersville 13, Ludington 40

Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 14, University Liggett 6

Corunna 14, Fowlerville 39

Cousino 28, Stoney Creek 42

Cranbrook Kingswood 27, Shrine Catholic 26

Crestwood 7, Dearborn 18

Croswell-Lexington 35, Swan Valley 55

Dakota 14, Brother Rice 10

Davison 38, Roseville 21

Dearborn 18, Crestwood 7

Deckerville 15, All Saints Central 14

DeWitt 21, Haslett 3

Dexter 50, Brighton 24

Divine Child 56, Mumford 0

Dow 38, Fenton 6

Dowagiac 35, South Haven 9

Dryden 40, North Huron 38

East Grand Rapids 7, Lowell 40

East Jackson 6, Quincy 64

East Jordan 20, Manistique 6

East Lansing 0, Portage Central 45

Eastern 23, Eaton Rapids 13

Eau Claire 28, Bloomingdale 8

Ecorse 16, Whitmore Lake 8

Edsel Ford 14, Garden City 21

Elk Rapids 0, Kalkaska 10

Escanaba 21, Kingsford 18

Everett 24, Sexton 14

Farwell 42, Hesperia 21

Fenton 6, Dow 38

Ferndale 14, Lamphere 17

Fitzgerald 39, Mott 37

Flat Rock 43, Gladwin 26

Forest Hills Central 18, Reeths-Puffer 12

Forest Hills Eastern 26, Montague 14

Forest Hills Northern 28, Kenowa Hills 31

Forest Park 20, Newberry 22

Fowler 8, Hudson 44

Fowlerville 39, Corunna 14

Frankenmuth 14, Goodrich 17

Frankfort 20, Benzie Central 13

Franklin 34, Berkley 7

Fraser 0, Rochester 34

Freeland 35, Saginaw United 0

Fremont 14, Hopkins 29

Fruitport 14, Spring Lake 42

Fulton 40, Coleman 26

Gabriel Richard 57, Lutheran 13

Galesburg-Augusta 62, Cassopolis 20

Garden City 21, Edsel Ford 14

Garber 20, Hemlock 18

Gaylord 21, North Branch 14

Genesee 14, Melvindale ABT 26

Glenn 24, South Lyon East 17

Gobles 54, Climax-Scotts 32

Godwin Heights 38, Lakewood 8

Goodrich 17, Frankenmuth 14

Grand Blanc 35, Mona Shores 20

Grand Haven 38, Lakeshore 0

Grand Ledge 30, West Ottawa 27

Grandville 44, Muskegon 20

Grant 14, Kelloggsville 43

Grayling 21, Clare 39

Grosse Ile 7, Ida 48

Grosse Pointe North 47, Utica 14

Grosse Pointe South 49, Renaissance 0

Groves 42, University of Detroit Jesuit 7

Gull Lake 14, Marshall 42

Hamilton 14, St. Johns 22

Hamady 8, Ogemaw Heights 56

Hancock 6, L'Anse 26

Hanover-Horton 28, Jefferson 42

Harbor Springs 18, Morley Stanwood 16

Harper Creek 42, Lakeview 0

Harrison 30, Pine River Area 22

Hart 38, Lake City 6

Hartford 52, Brandywine 8

Haslett 3, DeWitt 21

Hastings 28, Thornapple Kellogg 29

Hazel Park 28, Loyola 22

Hemlock 18, Garber 20

Heritage 13, Mt. Pleasant 35

Hesperia 21, Farwell 42

Heston Academy 6, Breckenridge 21

Hillman 42, Alcona 22

Hillsdale 14, Jonesville 28

Holland 47, Ottawa Hills 12

Holland Christian 32, Allendale 24

Holgate 40, Camden-Frontier 14

Holly 0, Bay City Western 34

Holt 0, Mason 19

Holton 28, Colon 39

Homer 34, Comstock 8

Hopkins 29, Fremont 14

Houghton 22, Iron Mountain 41

Houghton Lake 16, Central Montcalm 36

Howell 23, Traverse City West 13

Hudson 44, Fowler 8

Hudsonville 4, Byron Center 27

Huron 48, Kearsley 7

Huron 36, Lake Fenton 50

Ida 48, Grosse Ile 7

Imlay City 14, Powers Catholic 13

Inland Lakes 50, Onaway 0

Ionia 7, Belding 63

Iron Mountain 41, Houghton 22

Ithaca 57, St. Louis 0

Jackson 20, Western 27

Jefferson 42, Hanover-Horton 28

Jenison 28, Kalamazoo Central 7

Johannesburg-Lewiston 34, Bendle 36

Jonesville 28, Hillsdale 14

Kalamazoo Central 7, Jenison 28

Kalkaska 10, Elk Rapids 0

Kearsley 7, Huron 48

Kellogg 6, Constantine 40

Kelloggsville 43, Grant 14

Kenowa Hills 31, Forest Hills Northern 28

Kent City 42, Newaygo 22

Kettering 29, Walled Lake Central 46

Kingsford 18, Escanaba 21

Kingsley 24, Reed City 6

Kingston 66, Akron-Fairgrove 12

L'Anse 26, Hancock 6

L'Anse Creuse 14, Linden 47

L'Anse Creuse North 20, Lutheran North 28

Laingsburg 0, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42

Lake City 6, Hart 38

Lake Fenton 50, Huron 36

Lake Linden-Hubbell 34, North Dickinson 38

Lake Orion 13, Northville 14

Lake Shore 7, Royal Oak 17

Lakeland 14, South Lyon 42

Laker 14, Ubly 0

Lakeville 21, Bath 0

Lakeview 0, Harper Creek 42

Lakeview 21, Lapeer 7

Lakeshore 0, Grand Haven 38

Lakewood 8, Godwin Heights 38

Lamphere 17, Ferndale 14

Lansing Catholic 14, Williamston 46

Lapeer 7, Lakeview 21

LaSalle 38, Brimley 6

Lawton 24, Decatur 6

Lee 0, Comstock Park 2

Lenawee Christian 66, Memphis 22

Leslie 44, Stockbridge 22

Lincoln Park 32, Taylor 22

Linden 47, L'Anse Creuse 14

Litchfield 0, Concord 38

Lowell 40, East Grand Rapids 7

Loyola 22, Hazel Park 28

Ludington 40, Coopersville 13

Lutheran 13, Gabriel Richard 57

Lutheran North 28, L'Anse Creuse North 20

Lutheran Northwest 0, Valley Lutheran 29

Madison 56, Grass Lake 0

Madison 64, Bishop Foley 16

Manchester 6, Marlette 16

Mancelona 30, Tawas Area 8

Manistee 42, Chippewa Hills 15

Manistique 6, East Jordan 20

Maple Valley 6, Saranac 34

Marcellus 48, Morenci 20

Marion 38, Central Lake 44

Marlette 16, Manchester 6

Marquette 22, Negaunee 30

Marshall 42, Gull Lake 14

Martin 58, Bridgman 20

Marysville 21, Almont 24

Mason 19, Holt 0

Mason County Central 35, Lakeview 0

Mattawan 14, Vicksburg 41

Mayville 14, Peck 16

Melvindale 14, Clarenceville 40

Melvindale ABT 26, Genesee 14

Memphis 22, Lenawee Christian 66

Mendon 64, Suttons Bay 0

Meridian 12, Bullock Creek 18

Merrill 12, St. Patrick 62

Merritt Academy 38, Bad Axe 56

Michigan Center 42, Onsted 0

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42, Laingsburg 0

Midland 35, Cadillac 21

Milford 26, Walled Lake Western 51

Millington 35, Reese 12

Mio-Au Sable 22, Au Gres-Sims 12

Mona Shores 20, Grand Blanc 35

Monroe 0, Plymouth 7

Montabella 68, Byron 7

Montague 14, Forest Hills Eastern 26

Montrose 36, Richard 0

Morenci 20, Marcellus 48

Morley Stanwood 16, Harbor Springs 18

Mott 37, Fitzgerald 39

Mott 45, Walled Lake Northern 0

Mt. Morris 20, Clio 54

Mt. Pleasant 35, Heritage 13

Mumford 0, Divine Child 56

Munising 8, North Central 43

Muskegon 40, Grandville 20

Muskegon Catholic Central 7, New Lothrop 35

Muskegon Heights 14, Brethren 34

Napoleon 48, Columbia Central 29

Negaunee 30, Marquette 22

New Haven 0, Our Lady of the Lakes 22

New Lothrop 35, Muskegon Catholic Central 7

Newaygo 22, Kent City 42

Newberry 22, Forest Park 20

North Branch 14, Gaylord 21

North Central 43, Munising 8

North Dickinson 38, Lake Linden-Hubbell 34

North Huron 38, Dryden 40

North Muskegon 6, Pewamo-Westphalia 35

Northville 14, Lake Orion 21

Norway 68, Stephenson 2

Norrix 17, Northwest 27

Northwest 27, Norrix 17

Notre Dame Prep 55, Detroit Central 0

Nouvel Catholic Central 14, Sandusky 0

Oakland Christian 26, Bentley 14

Oakridge 29, Orchard View 14

Ogemaw Heights 56, Hamady 8

Olivet 57, Sacred Heart Academy 13

Onaway 0, Inland Lakes 50

Onekama 42, Cedarville 16

Onsted 0, Michigan Center 42

Orchard View 14, Oakridge 29

Oscoda 32, Roscommon 14

Osborn 18, University Prep 14

Otsego 32, Pennfield 26

Ottawa Hills 12, Holland 47

Our Lady of the Lakes 22, New Haven 0

Ovid-Elsie 14, Tri County Area 24

Owosso 21, Pinckney 12

Parchment 14, Union City 16

Paw Paw 7, Big Rapids 19

Peck 16, Mayville 14

Pennfield 26, Otsego 32

Perry 7, Clawson 17

Pewamo-Westphalia 35, North Muskegon 6

Pickford 58, Superior Central 0

Pinckney 12, Owosso 21

Pinconning 27, Voyageur Academy 42

Pinconning 27, Collegiate Prep 42

Pine River Area 22, Harrison 30

Pioneer 27, Flushing 24

Pittsford 22, Britton Deerfield 60

Plymouth 7, Monroe 0

Port Huron 0, Anchor Bay 32

Port Huron Northern 13, Thurston 6

Portage Central 45, East Lansing 0

Portage Northern 0, St. Mary's Prep 41

Portland 30, Detroit Country Day 6

Powers Catholic 13, Imlay City 14

Quincy 64, East Jackson 6

Rapid River 44, Engadine 0

Ravenna 2, Beal City 15

Reading 0, White Pigeon 38

Reed City 6, Kingsley 24

Reese 12, Millington 35

Reeths-Puffer 12, Forest Hills Central 18

Renaissance 0, Grosse Pointe South 49

Richard 0, Montrose 36

Richmond 49, St. Clair 19

River Rouge 13, Glenn 7

Riverview 16, Utica Eisenhower 32

Robichaud 40, Center Line 0

Rochester 34, Fraser 0

Rockford 28, Saline 15

Romeo 7, Adams 39

Roosevelt 21, Carlson 42

Roscommon 14, Oscoda 32

Roseville 21, Davison 38

Royal Oak 17, Lake Shore 7

Rudyard 9, St. Mary Cathedral 30

Sacred Heart Academy 13, Olivet 57

Saginaw United 0, Freeland 35

St. Clair 19, Richmond 49

St. Johns 22, Hamilton 14

St. Louis 0, Ithaca 57

St. Mary Cathedral 30, Rudyard 9

St. Mary Catholic Central 42, Clinton 6

St. Mary's Prep 41, Portage Northern 0

St. Patrick 62, Merrill 12

St. Philip Catholic Central 0, Bangor 50

Salem 54, Utica Ford 0

Saline 37, Rockford 15

Sand Creek 14, Vandercook Lake 21

Sandusky 0, Nouvel Catholic Central 14

Saranac 34, Maple Valley 6

Saugatuck 14, Buchanan 36

Schoolcraft 14, Centreville 13

Seaholm 31, Athens (Troy) 28

Sexton 14, Everett 24

Shelby 57, White Cloud 0

Shepherd 17, Alma 7

Shrine Catholic 26, Cranbrook Kingswood 27

South Haven 9, Dowagiac 35

South Lake 14, Warren Woods-Tower 24

South Lyon 42, Lakeland 14

South Lyon East 17, Glenn 24

Sparta 28, Wyoming 0

Spring Lake 42, Fruitport 14

Springport 51, Dansville 0

Standish-Sterling 12, Chesaning 13

Sterling Heights 6, Ypsilanti 54

Sterling Heights Stevenson 41, Bedford 0

Stockbridge 22, Leslie 44

Stoney Creek 42, Cousino 28

Stryker 36, North Adams-Jerome 28

Sturgis 6, Coldwater 44

Summerfield 55, Beecher 14

Summit Academy 42, University Prep Science & Math 6

Superior Central 0, Pickford 58

Suttons Bay 0, Mendon 64

Swan Valley 55, Croswell-Lexington 35

Swartz Creek 6, Yale 21

Tawas Area 8, Mancelona 30

Taylor 22, Lincoln Park 32

Tecumseh 42, Airport 16

Tekonsha 14, Bellevue 36

Thornapple Kellogg 29, Hastings 28

Three Rivers 33, Charlotte 32

Thurston 6, Port Huron Northern 13

Traverse City West 13, Howell 23

Tri County Area 24, Ovid-Elsie 14

Troy 17, Bloomfield Hills 13

Ubly 0, Laker 14

Union 8, Zeeland East 34

Union City 16, Parchment 14

Unity Christian 55, Whitehall 14

University Liggett 6, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 14

University of Detroit Jesuit 7, Groves 42

University Prep 14, Osborn 18

University Prep Science & Math 6, Summit Academy 42

Utica 14, Grosse Pointe North 47

Utica Eisenhower 32, Riverview 16

Utica Ford 0, Salem 54

Valley Lutheran 29, Lutheran Northwest 0

Vandercook Lake 21, Sand Creek 14

Vassar 52, Atherton 19

Vicksburg 41, Mattawan 14

Voyageur Academy 42, Pinconning 27

Walled Lake Central 46, Kettering 29

Walled Lake Northern 0, Mott 45

Walled Lake Western 51, Milford 26

Warren Woods-Tower 24, South Lake 14

Watervliet 18, Coloma 50

Waverly 28, Wayland 50

Wayne Memorial 35, Romulus 26

Wayland 50, Waverly 28

West Bloomfield 37, Fordson 0

West Iron County 0, Calumet 41

West Ottawa 27, Grand Ledge 30

Western 27, Jackson 20

Western International 14, Communication Media Arts 46

Westwood 38, Bark River-Harris 52

White Cloud 0, Shelby 57

White Pigeon 38, Reading 0

Whiteford 56, Blissfield 0

Whitehall 14, Unity Christian 55

Whitmore Lake 8, Ecorse 16

Whittemore-Prescott 60, Atlanta 62

Williamston 46, Lansing Catholic 14

Woodhaven 28, Anderson 0

Wyoming 0, Sparta 28

Yale 21, Swartz Creek 6

Ypsilanti 54, Sterling Heights 6

Zeeland East 34, Union 8

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

