Michigan (MHSAA) High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 28, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season kicked off on Thursday, August 28, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Michigan high school football final scores, results - August 28, 2025
Adams 39, Romeo 7
Adrian 21, Dundee 0
Almont 24, Marysville 21
Anchor Bay 32, Port Huron 0
Atlanta 62, Whittemore-Prescott 60
Bad Axe 56, Merritt Academy 38
Bangor 50, St. Philip Catholic Central 0
Bark River-Harris 52, Westwood 38
Battle Creek Central 52, Benton Harbor 0
Bay City Central 41, Carman-Ainsworth 16
Bay City Western 34, Holly 0
Beal City 15, Ravenna 2
Belding 63, Ionia 7
Bellevue 36, Tekonsha 14
Bendle 36, Johannesburg-Lewiston 34
Berrien Springs 20, Hackett Catholic Prep 13
Big Rapids 19, Paw Paw 7
Birch Run 49, Carrollton 8
Bloomfield Hills 13, Troy 17
Breckenridge 21, Heston Academy 6
Brethren 34, Muskegon Heights 14
Brighton 27, Dexter 24
Britton Deerfield 60, Pittsford 22
Brother Rice 10, Dakota 14
Buchanan 36, Saugatuck 14
Bullock Creek 18, Meridian 12
Burr Oak 56, Athens 0
Byron Center 27, Hudsonville 4
Calumet 41, West Iron County 0
Canton 6, Churchill 26
Carlson 42, Roosevelt 21
Caro 66, Bridgeport 0
Caseville 52, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 6
Cedar Springs 49, Avondale 0
Central Lake 44, Marion 38
Central Montcalm 36, Houghton Lake 16
Chesaning 13, Standish-Sterling 12
Chippewa Hills 15, Manistee 42
Churchill 26, Canton 6
Clare 39, Grayling 21
Clarenceville 40, Melvindale 14
Clarkston 38, Belleville 7
Clawson 17, Perry 7
Climax-Scotts 32, Gobles 54
Clintondale 20, Addison 18
Clio 54, Mt. Morris 20
Coldwater 44, Sturgis 6
Coleman 26, Fulton 40
Collegiate Prep 42, Pinconning 27
Coloma 50, Watervliet 18
Colon 39, Holton 28
Columbia Central 29, Napoleon 48
Communication Media Arts 46, Western International 14
Comstock Park 2, Lee 0
Concord 38, Litchfield 0
Constantine 40, Kellogg 6
Coopersville 13, Ludington 40
Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 14, University Liggett 6
Corunna 14, Fowlerville 39
Cousino 28, Stoney Creek 42
Cranbrook Kingswood 27, Shrine Catholic 26
Crestwood 7, Dearborn 18
Croswell-Lexington 35, Swan Valley 55
Dakota 14, Brother Rice 10
Davison 38, Roseville 21
Dearborn 18, Crestwood 7
Deckerville 15, All Saints Central 14
DeWitt 21, Haslett 3
Dexter 50, Brighton 24
Divine Child 56, Mumford 0
Dow 38, Fenton 6
Dowagiac 35, South Haven 9
Dryden 40, North Huron 38
East Grand Rapids 7, Lowell 40
East Jackson 6, Quincy 64
East Jordan 20, Manistique 6
East Lansing 0, Portage Central 45
Eastern 23, Eaton Rapids 13
Eau Claire 28, Bloomingdale 8
Ecorse 16, Whitmore Lake 8
Edsel Ford 14, Garden City 21
Elk Rapids 0, Kalkaska 10
Escanaba 21, Kingsford 18
Everett 24, Sexton 14
Farwell 42, Hesperia 21
Fenton 6, Dow 38
Ferndale 14, Lamphere 17
Fitzgerald 39, Mott 37
Flat Rock 43, Gladwin 26
Forest Hills Central 18, Reeths-Puffer 12
Forest Hills Eastern 26, Montague 14
Forest Hills Northern 28, Kenowa Hills 31
Forest Park 20, Newberry 22
Fowler 8, Hudson 44
Fowlerville 39, Corunna 14
Frankenmuth 14, Goodrich 17
Frankfort 20, Benzie Central 13
Franklin 34, Berkley 7
Fraser 0, Rochester 34
Freeland 35, Saginaw United 0
Fremont 14, Hopkins 29
Fruitport 14, Spring Lake 42
Fulton 40, Coleman 26
Gabriel Richard 57, Lutheran 13
Galesburg-Augusta 62, Cassopolis 20
Garden City 21, Edsel Ford 14
Garber 20, Hemlock 18
Gaylord 21, North Branch 14
Genesee 14, Melvindale ABT 26
Glenn 24, South Lyon East 17
Gobles 54, Climax-Scotts 32
Godwin Heights 38, Lakewood 8
Goodrich 17, Frankenmuth 14
Grand Blanc 35, Mona Shores 20
Grand Haven 38, Lakeshore 0
Grand Ledge 30, West Ottawa 27
Grandville 44, Muskegon 20
Grant 14, Kelloggsville 43
Grayling 21, Clare 39
Grosse Ile 7, Ida 48
Grosse Pointe North 47, Utica 14
Grosse Pointe South 49, Renaissance 0
Groves 42, University of Detroit Jesuit 7
Gull Lake 14, Marshall 42
Hamilton 14, St. Johns 22
Hamady 8, Ogemaw Heights 56
Hancock 6, L'Anse 26
Hanover-Horton 28, Jefferson 42
Harbor Springs 18, Morley Stanwood 16
Harper Creek 42, Lakeview 0
Harrison 30, Pine River Area 22
Hart 38, Lake City 6
Hartford 52, Brandywine 8
Haslett 3, DeWitt 21
Hastings 28, Thornapple Kellogg 29
Hazel Park 28, Loyola 22
Hemlock 18, Garber 20
Heritage 13, Mt. Pleasant 35
Hesperia 21, Farwell 42
Heston Academy 6, Breckenridge 21
Hillman 42, Alcona 22
Hillsdale 14, Jonesville 28
Holland 47, Ottawa Hills 12
Holland Christian 32, Allendale 24
Holgate 40, Camden-Frontier 14
Holly 0, Bay City Western 34
Holt 0, Mason 19
Holton 28, Colon 39
Homer 34, Comstock 8
Hopkins 29, Fremont 14
Houghton 22, Iron Mountain 41
Houghton Lake 16, Central Montcalm 36
Howell 23, Traverse City West 13
Hudson 44, Fowler 8
Hudsonville 4, Byron Center 27
Huron 48, Kearsley 7
Huron 36, Lake Fenton 50
Ida 48, Grosse Ile 7
Imlay City 14, Powers Catholic 13
Inland Lakes 50, Onaway 0
Ionia 7, Belding 63
Iron Mountain 41, Houghton 22
Ithaca 57, St. Louis 0
Jackson 20, Western 27
Jefferson 42, Hanover-Horton 28
Jenison 28, Kalamazoo Central 7
Johannesburg-Lewiston 34, Bendle 36
Jonesville 28, Hillsdale 14
Kalamazoo Central 7, Jenison 28
Kalkaska 10, Elk Rapids 0
Kearsley 7, Huron 48
Kellogg 6, Constantine 40
Kelloggsville 43, Grant 14
Kenowa Hills 31, Forest Hills Northern 28
Kent City 42, Newaygo 22
Kettering 29, Walled Lake Central 46
Kingsford 18, Escanaba 21
Kingsley 24, Reed City 6
Kingston 66, Akron-Fairgrove 12
L'Anse 26, Hancock 6
L'Anse Creuse 14, Linden 47
L'Anse Creuse North 20, Lutheran North 28
Laingsburg 0, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42
Lake City 6, Hart 38
Lake Fenton 50, Huron 36
Lake Linden-Hubbell 34, North Dickinson 38
Lake Orion 13, Northville 14
Lake Shore 7, Royal Oak 17
Lakeland 14, South Lyon 42
Laker 14, Ubly 0
Lakeville 21, Bath 0
Lakeview 0, Harper Creek 42
Lakeview 21, Lapeer 7
Lakeshore 0, Grand Haven 38
Lakewood 8, Godwin Heights 38
Lamphere 17, Ferndale 14
Lansing Catholic 14, Williamston 46
Lapeer 7, Lakeview 21
LaSalle 38, Brimley 6
Lawton 24, Decatur 6
Lee 0, Comstock Park 2
Lenawee Christian 66, Memphis 22
Leslie 44, Stockbridge 22
Lincoln Park 32, Taylor 22
Linden 47, L'Anse Creuse 14
Litchfield 0, Concord 38
Lowell 40, East Grand Rapids 7
Loyola 22, Hazel Park 28
Ludington 40, Coopersville 13
Lutheran 13, Gabriel Richard 57
Lutheran North 28, L'Anse Creuse North 20
Lutheran Northwest 0, Valley Lutheran 29
Madison 56, Grass Lake 0
Madison 64, Bishop Foley 16
Manchester 6, Marlette 16
Mancelona 30, Tawas Area 8
Manistee 42, Chippewa Hills 15
Manistique 6, East Jordan 20
Maple Valley 6, Saranac 34
Marcellus 48, Morenci 20
Marion 38, Central Lake 44
Marlette 16, Manchester 6
Marquette 22, Negaunee 30
Marshall 42, Gull Lake 14
Martin 58, Bridgman 20
Marysville 21, Almont 24
Mason 19, Holt 0
Mason County Central 35, Lakeview 0
Mattawan 14, Vicksburg 41
Mayville 14, Peck 16
Melvindale 14, Clarenceville 40
Melvindale ABT 26, Genesee 14
Memphis 22, Lenawee Christian 66
Mendon 64, Suttons Bay 0
Meridian 12, Bullock Creek 18
Merrill 12, St. Patrick 62
Merritt Academy 38, Bad Axe 56
Michigan Center 42, Onsted 0
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42, Laingsburg 0
Midland 35, Cadillac 21
Milford 26, Walled Lake Western 51
Millington 35, Reese 12
Mio-Au Sable 22, Au Gres-Sims 12
Mona Shores 20, Grand Blanc 35
Monroe 0, Plymouth 7
Montabella 68, Byron 7
Montague 14, Forest Hills Eastern 26
Montrose 36, Richard 0
Morenci 20, Marcellus 48
Morley Stanwood 16, Harbor Springs 18
Mott 37, Fitzgerald 39
Mott 45, Walled Lake Northern 0
Mt. Morris 20, Clio 54
Mt. Pleasant 35, Heritage 13
Mumford 0, Divine Child 56
Munising 8, North Central 43
Muskegon 40, Grandville 20
Muskegon Catholic Central 7, New Lothrop 35
Muskegon Heights 14, Brethren 34
Napoleon 48, Columbia Central 29
Negaunee 30, Marquette 22
New Haven 0, Our Lady of the Lakes 22
New Lothrop 35, Muskegon Catholic Central 7
Newaygo 22, Kent City 42
Newberry 22, Forest Park 20
North Branch 14, Gaylord 21
North Central 43, Munising 8
North Dickinson 38, Lake Linden-Hubbell 34
North Huron 38, Dryden 40
North Muskegon 6, Pewamo-Westphalia 35
Northville 14, Lake Orion 21
Norway 68, Stephenson 2
Norrix 17, Northwest 27
Northwest 27, Norrix 17
Notre Dame Prep 55, Detroit Central 0
Nouvel Catholic Central 14, Sandusky 0
Oakland Christian 26, Bentley 14
Oakridge 29, Orchard View 14
Ogemaw Heights 56, Hamady 8
Olivet 57, Sacred Heart Academy 13
Onaway 0, Inland Lakes 50
Onekama 42, Cedarville 16
Onsted 0, Michigan Center 42
Orchard View 14, Oakridge 29
Oscoda 32, Roscommon 14
Osborn 18, University Prep 14
Otsego 32, Pennfield 26
Ottawa Hills 12, Holland 47
Our Lady of the Lakes 22, New Haven 0
Ovid-Elsie 14, Tri County Area 24
Owosso 21, Pinckney 12
Parchment 14, Union City 16
Paw Paw 7, Big Rapids 19
Peck 16, Mayville 14
Pennfield 26, Otsego 32
Perry 7, Clawson 17
Pewamo-Westphalia 35, North Muskegon 6
Pickford 58, Superior Central 0
Pinckney 12, Owosso 21
Pinconning 27, Voyageur Academy 42
Pinconning 27, Collegiate Prep 42
Pine River Area 22, Harrison 30
Pioneer 27, Flushing 24
Pittsford 22, Britton Deerfield 60
Plymouth 7, Monroe 0
Port Huron 0, Anchor Bay 32
Port Huron Northern 13, Thurston 6
Portage Central 45, East Lansing 0
Portage Northern 0, St. Mary's Prep 41
Portland 30, Detroit Country Day 6
Powers Catholic 13, Imlay City 14
Quincy 64, East Jackson 6
Rapid River 44, Engadine 0
Ravenna 2, Beal City 15
Reading 0, White Pigeon 38
Reed City 6, Kingsley 24
Reese 12, Millington 35
Reeths-Puffer 12, Forest Hills Central 18
Renaissance 0, Grosse Pointe South 49
Richard 0, Montrose 36
Richmond 49, St. Clair 19
River Rouge 13, Glenn 7
Riverview 16, Utica Eisenhower 32
Robichaud 40, Center Line 0
Rochester 34, Fraser 0
Rockford 28, Saline 15
Romeo 7, Adams 39
Roosevelt 21, Carlson 42
Roscommon 14, Oscoda 32
Roseville 21, Davison 38
Royal Oak 17, Lake Shore 7
Rudyard 9, St. Mary Cathedral 30
Sacred Heart Academy 13, Olivet 57
Saginaw United 0, Freeland 35
St. Clair 19, Richmond 49
St. Johns 22, Hamilton 14
St. Louis 0, Ithaca 57
St. Mary Cathedral 30, Rudyard 9
St. Mary Catholic Central 42, Clinton 6
St. Mary's Prep 41, Portage Northern 0
St. Patrick 62, Merrill 12
St. Philip Catholic Central 0, Bangor 50
Salem 54, Utica Ford 0
Saline 37, Rockford 15
Sand Creek 14, Vandercook Lake 21
Sandusky 0, Nouvel Catholic Central 14
Saranac 34, Maple Valley 6
Saugatuck 14, Buchanan 36
Schoolcraft 14, Centreville 13
Seaholm 31, Athens (Troy) 28
Sexton 14, Everett 24
Shelby 57, White Cloud 0
Shepherd 17, Alma 7
Shrine Catholic 26, Cranbrook Kingswood 27
South Haven 9, Dowagiac 35
South Lake 14, Warren Woods-Tower 24
South Lyon 42, Lakeland 14
South Lyon East 17, Glenn 24
Sparta 28, Wyoming 0
Spring Lake 42, Fruitport 14
Springport 51, Dansville 0
Standish-Sterling 12, Chesaning 13
Sterling Heights 6, Ypsilanti 54
Sterling Heights Stevenson 41, Bedford 0
Stockbridge 22, Leslie 44
Stoney Creek 42, Cousino 28
Stryker 36, North Adams-Jerome 28
Sturgis 6, Coldwater 44
Summerfield 55, Beecher 14
Summit Academy 42, University Prep Science & Math 6
Superior Central 0, Pickford 58
Suttons Bay 0, Mendon 64
Swan Valley 55, Croswell-Lexington 35
Swartz Creek 6, Yale 21
Tawas Area 8, Mancelona 30
Taylor 22, Lincoln Park 32
Tecumseh 42, Airport 16
Tekonsha 14, Bellevue 36
Thornapple Kellogg 29, Hastings 28
Three Rivers 33, Charlotte 32
Thurston 6, Port Huron Northern 13
Traverse City West 13, Howell 23
Tri County Area 24, Ovid-Elsie 14
Troy 17, Bloomfield Hills 13
Ubly 0, Laker 14
Union 8, Zeeland East 34
Union City 16, Parchment 14
Unity Christian 55, Whitehall 14
University Liggett 6, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 14
University of Detroit Jesuit 7, Groves 42
University Prep 14, Osborn 18
University Prep Science & Math 6, Summit Academy 42
Utica 14, Grosse Pointe North 47
Utica Eisenhower 32, Riverview 16
Utica Ford 0, Salem 54
Valley Lutheran 29, Lutheran Northwest 0
Vandercook Lake 21, Sand Creek 14
Vassar 52, Atherton 19
Vicksburg 41, Mattawan 14
Voyageur Academy 42, Pinconning 27
Walled Lake Central 46, Kettering 29
Walled Lake Northern 0, Mott 45
Walled Lake Western 51, Milford 26
Warren Woods-Tower 24, South Lake 14
Watervliet 18, Coloma 50
Waverly 28, Wayland 50
Wayne Memorial 35, Romulus 26
Wayland 50, Waverly 28
West Bloomfield 37, Fordson 0
West Iron County 0, Calumet 41
West Ottawa 27, Grand Ledge 30
Western 27, Jackson 20
Western International 14, Communication Media Arts 46
Westwood 38, Bark River-Harris 52
White Cloud 0, Shelby 57
White Pigeon 38, Reading 0
Whiteford 56, Blissfield 0
Whitehall 14, Unity Christian 55
Whitmore Lake 8, Ecorse 16
Whittemore-Prescott 60, Atlanta 62
Williamston 46, Lansing Catholic 14
Woodhaven 28, Anderson 0
Wyoming 0, Sparta 28
Yale 21, Swartz Creek 6
Ypsilanti 54, Sterling Heights 6
Zeeland East 34, Union 8