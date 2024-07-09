Michigan's top 2025 high school football recruits
Michigan high school football has produced top high school talent, and that continues in the class of 2025 with the nations' No. 1 prospect, Bryce Underwood. The Belleville quarterback committed to LSU in January after considering Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State.
Underwood is one of four Belleville Tigers in the top 25 recruits in Michigan in the class of 2025. The Tigers are coming off their third consecutive MHSAA Division 1 state championship appearance.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's also has four players in the top 25. The Eaglets will look to 2025 to improve upon a .432 winning percentage over the past four seasons.
The following list is the top-25 recruits in Michigan in the class of 2025. Rankings are based off 247sports.com rankings.
1. Bryce Underwood, QB, Belleville (Committed to LSU)
Underwood is the top prospect in the country in the class of 2025. He has led Belleville to three straight Division 1 championship game appearances, winning two of them. In 2023, Underwood completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,329 yards, 44 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Underwood committed to LSU in January after visits to Penn State, Colorado and Michigan.
2. Avery Gach, OL, Groves (Committed to Michigan)
Gach is a 4-star, 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman committed to the University of Michigan. Gach played right tackle for Groves, and the MHSFCA placed him on the Division 2 first team all-state. Gach is one of two players from Michigan committed to the University of Michigan
Groves went 6-4 last season.
3. Elijah Dotson, S, Belleville (Committed to Pitt)
Dotson is a 4-star safety committed to the University of Pittsburgh. Dotson played at the University of Detroit, Jesuit before he transferred to Belleville for his upcoming senior season. Dotson had 66 tackles and three interceptions in his senior season. He also had 1,653 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns on offense. University of Detroit, Jesuit fell to DeLaSalle in the district final.
4. Darrin Strey, OL, Paw Paw (Committed to Kentucky)
Strey is a 6-foot-7, 300 pound 3-star offensive line prospect who helped Paw Paw to a 9-2 record in 2023. Strey committed to Kentucky in June after an official visit. Since, Strey has taken a visit to Wisconsin and Stanford.
5. Bobby Kanka, DL, Howell (Committed to Michigan)
Kanka is the other Michigan native committed to the University of Michigan. Kanka committed before former head coach Jim Harbaugh departed, but he has remained committed to the Wolverines
"I believe that coach Moore should get the job," Kanka told SBLive. "He has already proven what he's capable of, which is leading the University of Michigan Football Team."
6. Kamren Flowers, WR, West Bloomfield (Uncommitted)
West Bloomfield's Flowers is the top uncommitted prospect in the state of Michigan. Flowers took an official visit to Wisconsin in June, and he holds offers from Eastern Michigan, Pitt and Iowa State, among others.
7. Mason Mayne, DL, Lawton (Committed to Northwestern)
Mayne was an MHSFCA Division 7 first team all-state member in 2023 for Lawton. At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Mayne was difficult for interior offensive lines to stop. He committed to Northwestern in May.
8. Di’Mari Malone, LB, Macomb Dakota (Committed to Michigan State)
Malone had 73 tackles for Dakota last season, and a great junior season propelled him to multiple Division I offers. Malone committed to Michigan State in May. Malone had taken visits to Minnesota and Illinois before committing to the Spartans.
9. Derrick Simmons, DL, Frankenmuth (Committed to Michigan State)
The second prospect in a run of players committed to Michigan State, Simmons is a 3-star defensive lineman. He made the 2023 MHSFCA Division 5 first team all-state as an offensive lineman for Frankenmuth. Simmons chose the Spartans over Central Michigan, Illinois and Purdue.
10. Jace Clarizio, RB, East Lansing (Committed to Michigan State)
Clarizio chose to stay in his hometown with the commitment to the Spartans. Clarizio had a solid junior season with 1,247 rushing yards on 148 rushing attempts with 16 touchdowns. His efforts helped East Lansing reach the Division 2 semifinal.
11. N’Kye Wynn, OL, Muskegon (Committed Rutgers)
Wynn is a 6-foot-5, 277 pound offensive lineman committed to Rutgers from Muskegon. He helped lead the Big Reds to an MHSAA Division 2 championship in 2023, and he was rewarded with a place in the MHSFCA Division 2 all-state first team.
12. Charles White, LB, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Committed to Michigan State)
White is the first of four Orchard Lake St. Mary’s players in the top 20 prospects. White recorded 76 tackles last season, and he committed to the Spartans in June. White has gone on official visits to Boston College, Michigan State and Kansas since his commitment.
13. Xavier Newsom, DE, Detroit MLK (Uncommitted)
Newsom has recent offers from Tulane and Bowling Green among offers from Tennessee and Penn State in the fall of 2023. Newsom’s most recent visit is to Kansas. He's another top recruit from King.
14. Desmond Straughton, ATH, Roseville (Committed to Illinois)
Straughton was a running back and defensive back for Roseville last season. Straughton received an offer from the Illini on June 15, took a visit on June 21 and committed on June 23.
15. Bryson Williams, ATH, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Uncommitted)
Williams is set to commit on July 11. The 3-star athlete has recently taken visits to Michigan State, Pitt, Harvard and Kansas.
16. Jayden Savoury, TE, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Committed to Michigan State)
Savoury is a 3-star prospect because of his athleticism at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds. Savoury did not play football until last season, and he caught 15 passes for 187 yards. He’s also a prolific basketball player.
17. Antonio Johnson, OL, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (Uncommitted)
Johnson has offers from Michigan State, Illinois, Penn State and West Virginia. Johnson took an official visit to the Spartans on June 21.
18. Adrian Walker Jr., ATH, Belleville (Committed to Miami (OH))
Walker Jr. is a wide receiver and defensive back that’s helped the Tigers be one of the top teams in the state for a number of years.
19. Cam Clark, OT, Dexter (Committed to Wisconsin)
Dexter's Clark officially visited the Badgers on June 7 and committed one day later. He chose the Badgers over Michigan State, West Virginia and Cincinnati. Clark has a large frame at 6-foot-7 and fits the mold of a traditional Wisconsin offensive lineman.
20. Rashad Jones, DE, Belleville (Committed to Purdue)
After receiving offers from Cincinnati, Michigan State and Purdue, among others, in the fall, Jones chose the Boilermakers.
21. Justin Bell, OT, Macomb Dakota (Committed to Michigan State)
Bell, from Macomb Dakota, is currently the top-rated offensive line commitment for Michigan State. It took little time for Bell to commit to the Spartans after a scholarship offer. The Spartans offered Bell on June 17. He took a visit on June 21, and he committed on June 26.
22. Jim Harris, OT, Muskegon (Committed to Virginia)
Harris committed to the Cavaliers on July 1 after a visit on June 14. Harris is a 6-foot-5 offensive tackle currently listed at 285 pounds.
23. JJ Hirdes, OT, Coopersville (Committed to Western Michigan)
Hirdes is one of the top recruits in Western Michigan’s class so far. Hirdes, from Coopersville High School, also had offers from Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan, but he chose to play his college football in Kalamazoo.
24. Deshaun Lanier, WR, Chippewa Valley (Uncommitted)
Lanier had a strong junior season that earned him MHSFCA Division1 first team all-state honors for Chippewa Valley. He has offers and interest from Bowling Green, Eastern Carolina, App State, Pitt, Toledo, Ole Miss, Kansas and Indiana.
25. Cashus Shivers, ATH, Cass Tech (Uncommitted)
Shivers has offers from Louisville, Bowling Green, Kent State, Michigan State and Indiana, among others. Shivers is part of a Cass Tech team looking to win an MHSAA Division 1 state title in 2024.
