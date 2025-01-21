Notre Dame Prep's Kaylyn Sowers voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
Sowers wins for the week of January 6 - 12
After a week of fan voting, Notre Dame Prep's Kaylyn Sowers is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.
Kaylyn Sowers, Notre Dame Prep
Junior Kaylyn Sowers had an impressive showing in Notre Dame Prep’s big win against Southeastern, 58-31. Sowers finished with a double-double as she scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while adding three blocks, two assists, and one steal.
