Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (1/14/2025)

Trey McKenney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Senior forward and Michigan commit Trey McKenney showed he’s one of the top players in the country against the Darius Acuff-led IMG Academy on Thursday. McKenney finished with a game-high 37 points despite a 67-62 loss to the Ascenders.
Keyshawn Summerville, Lansing Sexton
Junior guard Keyshawn Summerville dropped 30 points to lead Lansing Sexton to a win over Lakewood, 68-47.
Jeremiah Cook, East Kentwood
Sophomore Jeremiah Cook had a good performance to help East Kentwood defeat Renaissance, 66-60. Cook finished the game with 29 points.
Braylon Frantz, St. Clair
Junior point guard Braylon Frantz showcased his talents for St. Clair as they knocked off Port Huron, 67-65. Frantz finished with a game-high 39 points.
Tyre Acuff, Detroit Central
Junior guard Tyre Acuff had an all-around game for Detroit Central to lead them to a win against Detroit Osborn, 89-43. Acuff notched a double-double as he finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds while adding seven assists.
Kim Ellis, Bridgeport
Junior forward Kim Ellis showed a dominant performance to help Bridgeport to a win over Swan Valley, 51-44. Ellis notched a double-double finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds while adding four steals on defense.
Kaylyn Sowers, Notre Dame Prep
Junior Kaylyn Sowers had an impressive showing in Notre Dame Prep’s big win against Southeastern, 58-31. Sowers finished with a double-double as she scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while adding three blocks, two assists, and one steal.
Allison Zelinko, St. Charles
Junior guard Allison Zelinko did a little bit of everything for St. Charles as she finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds, six steals, and three assists to defeat Vestaburg, 59-46.
Harlem Simpson, Groves
Sophomore point guard Harlem Simpson finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals for Groves in a 65-15 win against Clarenceville.
Rennie Huff, Jackson Christian
Junior guard/forward Rennie Huff dropped 28 points with six steals, four rebounds, and three assists despite Jackson Christian falling to Athens, 50-45.
Vaughn Zmijewski, St. Clair Shores United
Senior Vaughn Zmijweski finished with a hat trick as he netted three goals to lead St. Clair Shores United to a 6-3 win over Marysville.
Levi Young, Lakeshore
Junior forward Levi Young scored three goals to finish with the hat trick while adding two assists in Lakeshore’s 10-3 win against Thumb Area Legion.
Eli Harrell, Wyandotte Roosevelt
Sophomore forward Eli Harrell led Wyandotte as they knocked off Downriver United, 6-2, behind Harrell finishing with three goals.
Cameron Jones, Canton
Canton forward Cameron Jones was stellar for the Cobras as he finished with five goals while adding one assist in a 10-8 win over Grand Rapids Christian.
Braeden McNamara, Dearborn Divine Child
Senior forward Braeden McNamara notched a hat trick as he finished with three goals in Dearborn Divine Child’s 4-3 win against Grosse Ille.
