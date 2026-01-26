High School

Official Michigan Boys High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed

East Lansing high school remains at No. 1 in Michigan's largest division.

East Lansing's Cam Hutson, right, shoots as Orchard Lake St. Mary's Trey McKenney defends during the first quarter in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The official Michigan high school boys basketball rankings have been revealed for this week. East Lansing is ranked the top team in Division 1 for the third week in a row. Freeland is on a five-game winning streak and is Michigan's top Division 2 team. Undefeated Beal City is at the top of Division 3, and the Upper Peninsula's Pickford is the leader in Division 4.

For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).

Here are the latest MHSAA basketball rankings.

Division 1 Rankings

1. East Lansing

2. Rockford

3. East Kentwood

4. Grandville

5. Grand Blanc

6. Ypsilanti Lincoln

7. Kalamazoo Central

8. Detroit Martin Luther King

9. Auburn Hills Avondale

10. Ann Arbor Huron

11. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

12. Grand Haven

13. Wayne Memorial

14. Hudsonville

15. Grand Rapids Northview

16. Detroit Catholic Central

17. Saginaw Heritage

18. Ann Arbor Pioneer

19. Rochester

20. Muskegon

Division 2 Rankings

1. Freeland

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. South Haven

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Adrian

6. Lansing Sexton

7. Ludington

8. Frankenmuth

9. Romulus Summit Academy North

10. Benton Harbor

11. Paw Paw

12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

13. Central Montcalm

14. Holland Christian

15. Gladwin

16. Dearborn Divine Child

17. Kingsford

18. Detroit Denby

19. Chelsea

20. Grand Rapids Christian

Division 3 Rankings

Note: The MHSAA did not update the Division 3 rankings. These rankings listed are from 1-19-26.

1. Beal City

2. Menominee

3. Detroit Loyola

4. Harbor Beach

5. Niles Brandywine

6. McBain

7. Onsted

8. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac

9. Pewamo-Westphalia

10. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

11. Ishpeming Westwood

12. North Muskegon

13. International Academy of Flint

14. New Haven

15. Harbor Springs

16. Blanchard Montabella

17. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

18. Leslie

19. Cassopolis

20. Elk Rapids

Division 4 Rankings

1. Pickford

2. Felch North Dickinson

3. Fowler

4. Concord

5. Adrian Lenawee Christian

6. Dollar Bay

7. Crystal Falls Forest Park

8. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

9. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian

10. Genesee Christian

11. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

12. Portland St. Patrick

13. Detroit Douglass

14. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

15. Traverse City Christian

16. Mendon

17. Southfield Christian

18. Burr Oak

19. Hillsdale Academy

20. Colon

