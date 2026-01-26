Official Michigan Boys High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed
The official Michigan high school boys basketball rankings have been revealed for this week. East Lansing is ranked the top team in Division 1 for the third week in a row. Freeland is on a five-game winning streak and is Michigan's top Division 2 team. Undefeated Beal City is at the top of Division 3, and the Upper Peninsula's Pickford is the leader in Division 4.
For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).
Here are the latest MHSAA basketball rankings.
Division 1 Rankings
1. East Lansing
2. Rockford
3. East Kentwood
4. Grandville
5. Grand Blanc
6. Ypsilanti Lincoln
7. Kalamazoo Central
8. Detroit Martin Luther King
9. Auburn Hills Avondale
10. Ann Arbor Huron
11. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
12. Grand Haven
13. Wayne Memorial
14. Hudsonville
15. Grand Rapids Northview
16. Detroit Catholic Central
17. Saginaw Heritage
18. Ann Arbor Pioneer
19. Rochester
20. Muskegon
Division 2 Rankings
1. Freeland
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. South Haven
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Adrian
6. Lansing Sexton
7. Ludington
8. Frankenmuth
9. Romulus Summit Academy North
10. Benton Harbor
11. Paw Paw
12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
13. Central Montcalm
14. Holland Christian
15. Gladwin
16. Dearborn Divine Child
17. Kingsford
18. Detroit Denby
19. Chelsea
20. Grand Rapids Christian
Division 3 Rankings
Note: The MHSAA did not update the Division 3 rankings. These rankings listed are from 1-19-26.
1. Beal City
2. Menominee
3. Detroit Loyola
4. Harbor Beach
5. Niles Brandywine
6. McBain
7. Onsted
8. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac
9. Pewamo-Westphalia
10. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
11. Ishpeming Westwood
12. North Muskegon
13. International Academy of Flint
14. New Haven
15. Harbor Springs
16. Blanchard Montabella
17. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
18. Leslie
19. Cassopolis
20. Elk Rapids
Division 4 Rankings
1. Pickford
2. Felch North Dickinson
3. Fowler
4. Concord
5. Adrian Lenawee Christian
6. Dollar Bay
7. Crystal Falls Forest Park
8. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian
9. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian
10. Genesee Christian
11. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
12. Portland St. Patrick
13. Detroit Douglass
14. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
15. Traverse City Christian
16. Mendon
17. Southfield Christian
18. Burr Oak
19. Hillsdale Academy
20. Colon