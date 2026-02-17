High School

Official Michigan Boys High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 17, 2026

We have a new No. 1 ranked team in three divisions this week.

Sebastian Thrower (2) of Detroit Cass Tech goes up for a layup against Detroit King during the Detroit Public School League boys basketball championship game at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. / David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wow, what a week of Michigan High School basketball. We have a new top-ranked team in Divisions 2, 3, and 4 this week.

Hudsonville Unity Christian was No. 1 in Division 2 last week, but now Freeland takes over. Niles Brandywine jumps two spots to take No. 1 in Division 3 over Menominee, and Fowler moves up a spot to take over for Traverse City Christian in Division 4.

For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).

Here are the latest MHSAA boys basketball rankings for this week.

Division 1 Rankings

1. Rockford

2. East Kentwood

3. East Lansing

4. Grand Blanc

5. Detroit Martin Luther King

6. Hudsonville

7. Ann Arbor Huron

8. Auburn Hills Avondale

9. Kalamazoo Central

10. Marquette

11. Grand Rapids Northview

12. Ypsilanti Lincoln

13. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

14. Muskegon

15. Rochester

16. Detroit Cass Tech

17. Wayne Memorial

18. Detroit Catholic Central

19. Saginaw Heritage

20. Lansing Waverly

Division 2 Rankings

1. Freeland

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. South Haven

4. Romulus Summit Academy North

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Lansing Sexton

7. Frankenmuth

8. Dearborn Divine Child

9. Kingsford

10. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

11. Paw Paw

12. Gladwin

13. Ludington

14. Detroit University Prep

15. Holland Christian

16. Michigan Center

17. Marshall

18. Benton Harbor

19. Battle Creek Pennfield

20. Central Montcalm

Division 3 Rankings

1. Niles Brandywine

2. Harbor Beach

3. Menominee

4. Beal City

5. Detroit Loyola

6. Pewamo-Westphalia

7. Ishpeming Westwood

8. McBain

9. North Muskegon

10. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac

11. Jackson Lumen Christi

12. Onsted

13. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

14. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

15. Elk Rapids

16. Cassopolis

17. Mancelona

18. International Academy of Flint

19. Springport

20. East Jordan

Division 4 Rankings

1. Traverse City Christian

2. Fowler

3. Crystal Falls Forest Park

4. Pickford

5. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

6. Genesee Christian

7. Concord

8. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian

9. Hillsdale Academy

10. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

11. Dollar Bay

12. Southfield Christian

13. Detroit Douglass

14. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

15. Portland St. Patrick

16. Felch North Dickinson

17. Mendon

18. Adrian Lenawee Christian

19. Bear Lake

20. Petersburg Summerfield

