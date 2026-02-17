Official Michigan Boys High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 17, 2026
Wow, what a week of Michigan High School basketball. We have a new top-ranked team in Divisions 2, 3, and 4 this week.
Hudsonville Unity Christian was No. 1 in Division 2 last week, but now Freeland takes over. Niles Brandywine jumps two spots to take No. 1 in Division 3 over Menominee, and Fowler moves up a spot to take over for Traverse City Christian in Division 4.
For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).
Here are the latest MHSAA boys basketball rankings for this week.
Division 1 Rankings
1. Rockford
2. East Kentwood
3. East Lansing
4. Grand Blanc
5. Detroit Martin Luther King
6. Hudsonville
7. Ann Arbor Huron
8. Auburn Hills Avondale
9. Kalamazoo Central
10. Marquette
11. Grand Rapids Northview
12. Ypsilanti Lincoln
13. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
14. Muskegon
15. Rochester
16. Detroit Cass Tech
17. Wayne Memorial
18. Detroit Catholic Central
19. Saginaw Heritage
20. Lansing Waverly
Division 2 Rankings
1. Freeland
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. South Haven
4. Romulus Summit Academy North
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Lansing Sexton
7. Frankenmuth
8. Dearborn Divine Child
9. Kingsford
10. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
11. Paw Paw
12. Gladwin
13. Ludington
14. Detroit University Prep
15. Holland Christian
16. Michigan Center
17. Marshall
18. Benton Harbor
19. Battle Creek Pennfield
20. Central Montcalm
Division 3 Rankings
1. Niles Brandywine
2. Harbor Beach
3. Menominee
4. Beal City
5. Detroit Loyola
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. Ishpeming Westwood
8. McBain
9. North Muskegon
10. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac
11. Jackson Lumen Christi
12. Onsted
13. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
14. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
15. Elk Rapids
16. Cassopolis
17. Mancelona
18. International Academy of Flint
19. Springport
20. East Jordan
Division 4 Rankings
1. Traverse City Christian
2. Fowler
3. Crystal Falls Forest Park
4. Pickford
5. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
6. Genesee Christian
7. Concord
8. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian
9. Hillsdale Academy
10. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian
11. Dollar Bay
12. Southfield Christian
13. Detroit Douglass
14. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
15. Portland St. Patrick
16. Felch North Dickinson
17. Mendon
18. Adrian Lenawee Christian
19. Bear Lake
20. Petersburg Summerfield