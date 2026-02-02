High School

Official Michigan Boys High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 2, 2026

We have a new No. 1 team in MHSAA's Division 1.

East Lansing's KT Thomas dunks against Waverly during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, at East Lansing High School.
The official Michigan high school boys basketball rankings have been revealed for this week. Last week, East Lansing held the No. 1 spot in Division 1, but there’s a new team at the top this week—Rockford. Freeland and Beal City remain at the top of Division 2 and Division 3, but we have a new leader in Division 4. Fowler has surpassed Pickford at the top of Division 4, marking the third team to reach the top spot in Division 4 this season.

For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).

Here are the latest MHSAA basketball rankings.

Division 1 Rankings

1. Rockford

2. East Kentwood

3. East Lansing

4. Grand Blanc

5. Ypsilanti Lincoln

6. Detroit Martin Luther King

7. Kalamazoo Central

8. Auburn Hills Avondale

9. Hudsonville

10. Ann Arbor Huron

11. Grand Rapids Northview

12. Grandville

13. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

14. Grand Haven

15. Flushing

16. Detroit Catholic Central

17. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

18. Warren Fitzgerald

19. Wayne Memorial

20. Rochester

Division 2 Rankings

1. Freeland

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. South Haven

4. Romulus Summit Academy North

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Lansing Sexton

7. Frankenmuth

8. Ludington

9. Paw Paw

10. Benton Harbor

11. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

12. Gladwin

13. Dearborn Divine Child

14. Kingsford

15. Holland Christian

16. Michigan Center

17. Central Montcalm

18. Marshall

19. Yale

20. Detroit Denby

Division 3 Rankings

1. Beal City

2. Niles Brandywine

3. Menominee

4. Pewamo-Westphalia

5. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac

6. Harbor Beach

7. Onsted

8. Detroit Loyola

9. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

10. McBain

11. Ishpeming Westwood

12. North Muskegon

13. Elk Rapids

14. Jackson Lumen Christi

15. Cassopolis

16. New Haven

17. East Jordan

18. International Academy of Flint

19. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

20. Kalamazoo Christian

Division 4 Rankings

1. Fowler

2. Pickford

3. Felch North Dickinson

4. Crystal Falls Forest Park

5. Concord

6. Traverse City Christian

7. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian

9. Detroit Douglass

10. Dollar Bay

11. Hillsdale Academy

12. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

13. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian

14. Portland St. Patrick

15. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

16. Mendon

17. Colon

18. Burr Oak

19. Bear Lake

20. Genesee Christian

Published
