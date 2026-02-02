Official Michigan Boys High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 2, 2026
The official Michigan high school boys basketball rankings have been revealed for this week. Last week, East Lansing held the No. 1 spot in Division 1, but there’s a new team at the top this week—Rockford. Freeland and Beal City remain at the top of Division 2 and Division 3, but we have a new leader in Division 4. Fowler has surpassed Pickford at the top of Division 4, marking the third team to reach the top spot in Division 4 this season.
For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).
Here are the latest MHSAA basketball rankings.
Division 1 Rankings
1. Rockford
2. East Kentwood
3. East Lansing
4. Grand Blanc
5. Ypsilanti Lincoln
6. Detroit Martin Luther King
7. Kalamazoo Central
8. Auburn Hills Avondale
9. Hudsonville
10. Ann Arbor Huron
11. Grand Rapids Northview
12. Grandville
13. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
14. Grand Haven
15. Flushing
16. Detroit Catholic Central
17. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
18. Warren Fitzgerald
19. Wayne Memorial
20. Rochester
Division 2 Rankings
1. Freeland
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. South Haven
4. Romulus Summit Academy North
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Lansing Sexton
7. Frankenmuth
8. Ludington
9. Paw Paw
10. Benton Harbor
11. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
12. Gladwin
13. Dearborn Divine Child
14. Kingsford
15. Holland Christian
16. Michigan Center
17. Central Montcalm
18. Marshall
19. Yale
20. Detroit Denby
Division 3 Rankings
1. Beal City
2. Niles Brandywine
3. Menominee
4. Pewamo-Westphalia
5. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac
6. Harbor Beach
7. Onsted
8. Detroit Loyola
9. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
10. McBain
11. Ishpeming Westwood
12. North Muskegon
13. Elk Rapids
14. Jackson Lumen Christi
15. Cassopolis
16. New Haven
17. East Jordan
18. International Academy of Flint
19. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
20. Kalamazoo Christian
Division 4 Rankings
1. Fowler
2. Pickford
3. Felch North Dickinson
4. Crystal Falls Forest Park
5. Concord
6. Traverse City Christian
7. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Detroit Douglass
10. Dollar Bay
11. Hillsdale Academy
12. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
13. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian
14. Portland St. Patrick
15. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
16. Mendon
17. Colon
18. Burr Oak
19. Bear Lake
20. Genesee Christian