Official Michigan Girls High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 2, 2026
The latest MHSAA official girls' basketball rankings have been unveiled for this week. There has been some movement in Division 1 and Division 2, but Rockford and Grand Rapids Covenant Christian still remain at No. 1. Blissfield has made a massive charge in Division 3, taking over the top spot in this week's rankings. Last week, they were ranked No. 7, and now they are the top squad in their respective division. We also have a new top team in Division 4, with Concord taking over at No. 1 ahead of Morenci, who dropped down to No. 2.
For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).
Here are the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings for the week of February 2, 2026.
Division 1 Rankings
1. Rockford
2. Detroit Renaissance
3. Wayne Memorial
4. Saginaw Heritage
5. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
6. Grand Haven
7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
8. South Lyon East
9. Sturgis
10. Muskegon
11. DeWitt
12. Utica Eisenhower
13. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
14. Howell
15. Belleville
16. Midland
17. Holt
18. Livonia Stevenson
19. Clarkston
20. Plymouth
Division 2 Rankings
1. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
2. Grand Rapids South Christian
3. Goodrich
4. Tecumseh
5. Flint Powers Catholic
6. Grand Rapids West Catholic
7. Otsego
8. Holland Christian
9. Yale
10. Detroit Edison
11. Big Rapids
12. Sault Ste. Marie
13. Wayland
14. Carleton Airport
15. Haslett
16. Kingsford
17. Petoskey
18. Negaunee
19. Frankenmuth
20. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Division 3 Rankings
1. Blissfield
2. Jackson Lumen Christi
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Niles Brandywine
5. Beaverton
6. McBain
7. Harbor Springs
8. Morley Stanwood
9. Roscommon
10. Saugatuck
11. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
12. Cass City
13. Grass Lake
14. Kent City
15. Hemlock
16. Sandusky
17. Kalamazoo Christian
18. Brooklyn Columbia Central
19. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
20. New Lothrop
Division 4 Rankings
1. Concord
2. Morenci
3. Kingston
4. Mio
5. Indian River Inland Lakes
6. Adrian Lenawee Christian
7. Mendon
8. Gaylord St. Mary
9. Baraga
10. Norway
11. Newberry
12. St. Ignace
13. Frankfort
14. Munising
15. L'Anse
16. Ishpeming
17. Au Gres-Sims
18. Ewen-Trout Creek
19. Portland St. Patrick
20. Onekama