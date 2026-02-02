High School

Official Michigan Girls High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 2, 2026

We have a couple of new No. 1 teams this week.

Wayne Memorial's Micah Darling drives to the hoop during a Kensington Lakes Activities Association-East girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
The latest MHSAA official girls' basketball rankings have been unveiled for this week. There has been some movement in Division 1 and Division 2, but Rockford and Grand Rapids Covenant Christian still remain at No. 1. Blissfield has made a massive charge in Division 3, taking over the top spot in this week's rankings. Last week, they were ranked No. 7, and now they are the top squad in their respective division. We also have a new top team in Division 4, with Concord taking over at No. 1 ahead of Morenci, who dropped down to No. 2.

For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).

Here are the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings for the week of February 2, 2026.

Division 1 Rankings

1. Rockford

2. Detroit Renaissance

3. Wayne Memorial

4. Saginaw Heritage

5. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

6. Grand Haven

7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

8. South Lyon East

9. Sturgis

10. Muskegon

11. DeWitt

12. Utica Eisenhower

13. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

14. Howell

15. Belleville

16. Midland

17. Holt

18. Livonia Stevenson

19. Clarkston

20. Plymouth

Division 2 Rankings

1. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

2. Grand Rapids South Christian

3. Goodrich

4. Tecumseh

5. Flint Powers Catholic

6. Grand Rapids West Catholic

7. Otsego

8. Holland Christian

9. Yale

10. Detroit Edison

11. Big Rapids

12. Sault Ste. Marie

13. Wayland

14. Carleton Airport

15. Haslett

16. Kingsford

17. Petoskey

18. Negaunee

19. Frankenmuth

20. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Division 3 Rankings

1. Blissfield

2. Jackson Lumen Christi

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Niles Brandywine

5. Beaverton

6. McBain

7. Harbor Springs

8. Morley Stanwood

9. Roscommon

10. Saugatuck

11. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

12. Cass City

13. Grass Lake

14. Kent City

15. Hemlock

16. Sandusky

17. Kalamazoo Christian

18. Brooklyn Columbia Central

19. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

20. New Lothrop

Division 4 Rankings

1. Concord

2. Morenci

3. Kingston

4. Mio

5. Indian River Inland Lakes

6. Adrian Lenawee Christian

7. Mendon

8. Gaylord St. Mary

9. Baraga

10. Norway

11. Newberry

12. St. Ignace

13. Frankfort

14. Munising

15. L'Anse

16. Ishpeming

17. Au Gres-Sims

18. Ewen-Trout Creek

19. Portland St. Patrick

20. Onekama

