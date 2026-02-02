Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 2, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Michigan High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Michigan boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MHSAA, MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and The D Zone 100.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
East Lansing, Rockford, and East Kentwood were the teams competing for the top spot this week, with Rockford ranked No. 1 by MHSAA and MaxPreps, and East Lansing ranked No. 1 by The D Zone and On3/Rivals.
Here is a look at the latest Michigan Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 2:
1. East Lansing – Average Rank: 2.0
East Lansing earns the top composite spot with three top-three finishes, including a No. 1 ranking from The D Zone and On3/Rivals.
2. Rockford – Average Rank: 2.25
Rockford appears in all four sources and holds multiple No. 1 rankings, giving it a clear second-place composite standing.
3. East Kentwood – Average Rank: 3.75
East Kentwood consistently ranks near the top across all sources, including No. 2 from The D Zone and MaxPreps.
4. Brother Rice – Average Rank: 5.5
Brother Rice stays in the top five for three of four sources, highlighted by a No. 4 ranking from The D Zone.
5. Summit Academy – Average Rank: 6.5
Summit Academy appears in all sources, including a No. 5 placement from The D Zone and On3/Rivals.
6. Avondale – Average Rank: 6.75
Avondale earned high marks from The D Zone and MHSAA, with consistent top-10 finishes across sources.
7. Grand Blanc – Average Rank: 7.5
Grand Blanc is ranked inside the top 10 in three sources, peaking at No. 6 in MHSAA.
8. Rochester – Average Rank: 8.5
Rochester is recognized in three sources, including a No. 7 from The D Zone, keeping it in the upper tier statewide.
9. Detroit Martin Luther King – Average Rank: 8.5
Detroit Martin Luther King ranks in three sources and reaches as high as No. 8 from The D Zone.
10. Kalamazoo Central – Average Rank: 10.0
Kalamazoo Central consistently lands inside the top 12 across all sources.
11. Muskegon – Average Rank: 10.75
Muskegon appears in all four sources and peaks at No. 3 on On3/Rivals.
12. Grand Rapids Northview – Average Rank: 11.25
Northview earns steady top-15 rankings, highlighted by No. 8 from On3/Rivals.
13. Wayne Memorial – Average Rank: 13.0
Wayne Memorial is ranked in two sources and benefits from a top-13 placement on The D Zone.
14. Hudsonville – Average Rank: 13.5
Hudsonville appears in three sources, including a No. 6 peak on On3/Rivals.
15. Detroit Catholic Central – Average Rank: 14.0
Detroit Catholic Central lands in three sources and peaks at No. 16 from The D Zone.
16. Lansing Waverly – Average Rank: 14.25
Waverly earns recognition in three sources, highlighted by a No. 14 from The D Zone.
17. Hudsonville Unity Christian – Average Rank: 15.0
Unity Christian appears in three sources, including a top-7 MHSAA ranking.
18. Lansing Sexton – Average Rank: 18.0
Sexton is ranked in three sources and stays inside the top 25 consistently.
19. Roseville – Average Rank: 20.0
Roseville appears in two sources and earns its highest placement from The D Zone.
20. Dakota – Average Rank: 21.5
Dakota is recognized in two sources, including a No. 21 from The D Zone.
21. Ypsilanti Lincoln – Average Rank: 21.5
Ypsilanti Lincoln appears in three sources, reaching as high as No. 8 in MHSAA.
22. Chandler Park Academy – Average Rank: 21.0
Chandler Park Academy appears in a single source and is noted for its ranking from The D Zone.
23. Grand Haven – Average Rank: 22.0
Grand Haven is recognized in three sources, peaking at No. 23 from MaxPreps.
24. Flushing – Average Rank: 25.0
Flushing appears in only one source, MHSAA, and is included with notation.
25. Clarkston – Average Rank: 25.0
Clarkston appears in two sources, including MaxPreps and On3/Rivals, and rounds out the top 25.