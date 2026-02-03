Vote: Who is the Top Goalie so Far in the 2025-26 Michigan High School Boys Hockey Season?
The Michigan high school hockey season has been underway for a few months, and High School on SI would like to give fans the opportunity to vote for which goalie they think is having the best season so far. There are hundreds of outstanding players in Michigan High School hockey, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete. Check out our top forward poll here!
Voting ends Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT.
Sam Hoag (Caledonia Scots)
With a 1.90 goals-against average and a 94% save percentage, Sam Hoag has been a big part in leading the Caledonia Scots this season.
Ayden Karas (Grandville Bulldogs)
Karas has been a key factor for the top-10 ranked Grandville squad this year, posting a 2.25 goals-against average and a 90.3% save percentage.
Carter Nissen (Northville Mustangs)
Nissen has played in 11 games this year and allowed 1.98 goals a night, and stopping 89.1% of the shots he's seen this year for Northville.
Maxxon Sulla (Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks)
A major reason Detroit Catholic Central is so good is how hard it is to score on them. Sulla has a 0.67 goals-against average and a 94.2% save percentage in 10 games.
Andrea Castiglioni (Northville Mustangs)
Another Northville netminder, Andrea Castiglioni, has been great for the Mustangs this year. He has a 2.01 goals-against average and a 91.8% save percentage in 12 games.
Tyler Boynton-Fisher (Bay Reps)
Boynton-Fisher has cemented himself as one of the top goalies in the state with a 1.97 goals-against average and a 91.7% save percentage.
Nicholas Kogut (Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks)
Kogut is another Detroit Catholic Central goalie who has been amazing this season. He has a 1.39 goals-against average and a 93% save percentage in 14 games.
Cooper Flachs (Houghton Gremlins)
The top team in Division 3 is Houghton, and they couldn't do it without Cooper Flachs, as in 12 games he's posted a 1.98 goals-against average and a 89.3% save percentage.
Liam Villalobos (Plymouth Wildcats)
In 15 games, Villalobos has a fantastic 93.1% save percentage and a 2.27 goals-against average for Plymouth.
Ryan Winn (Marysville Vikings)
In eight games, Winn has been a brick wall for Marysville, with a 1.63 goals-against average and stopping 93.2% of shots taken.
Parker Schuldt (Alpena Wildcats)
Schuldt, in 23 games, has been lights out, allowing a 2.37 goals-against average and having a 89.3% save percentage.
Chase Rayburn (Howell Highlanders)
Rayburn is leading the No. 1 team in the state, regardless of division, with his amazing play between the posts. In 21 games, he's posted a 1.58 goals-against average, and he's saving 92.1% of shots faced.
Preston Turkstra (West Ottawa Panthers)
Turkstra has been a top goalie in Michigan with his 1.36 goals-against average and 92.3% save percentage this year.
Noah Dumas (Troy United)
In 21 games, Dumas has been a star with his 1.6 goals-against and his 92.7% save percentage, leading one of the top teams in Division 1.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.