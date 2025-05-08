High School

Saline high school 2025 football schedule

See who the Hornets play in the 2025 Michigan high school football season

Saline quarterback Tommy Carr looks to pass against Belleville during the first half of district final at Belleville High School in Belleville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Saline Hornets are hopeful to make a run in the playoffs in the 2025 Michigan high school football season. 

The Hornets have the top-end talent to do so. Senior tight end Lincoln Keyes is committed to Georgia, and quarterback Tommy Carr is committed to Miami (OH). Defensive lineman Isaiah Harris is also committed to Miami (OH). 

In 2024, the Hornets lost to Belleville for the third straight season in the district championships. 

Here is the full schedule. 

2025 Saline Hornets football schedule

August 27

At Rockford

September 4

Vs. Ann Arbor Skyline

September 11

At Ann Arbor Pioneer

September 18

Vs. Dexter

September 25

At Monroe

October 2 

At Ann Arbor Huron

October 9

Vs. Harper Woods

October 16

Vs. Temperance Bedford

October 23

Vs. Lake Orion

