Saline high school 2025 football schedule
See who the Hornets play in the 2025 Michigan high school football season
The Saline Hornets are hopeful to make a run in the playoffs in the 2025 Michigan high school football season.
The Hornets have the top-end talent to do so. Senior tight end Lincoln Keyes is committed to Georgia, and quarterback Tommy Carr is committed to Miami (OH). Defensive lineman Isaiah Harris is also committed to Miami (OH).
In 2024, the Hornets lost to Belleville for the third straight season in the district championships.
Here is the full schedule.
2025 Saline Hornets football schedule
August 27
At Rockford
September 4
Vs. Ann Arbor Skyline
September 11
At Ann Arbor Pioneer
September 18
Vs. Dexter
September 25
At Monroe
October 2
At Ann Arbor Huron
October 9
Vs. Harper Woods
October 16
Vs. Temperance Bedford
October 23
Vs. Lake Orion
Recommended Articles
Published