St. Mary’s Trey McKenney Hosts IMG’s Darius Acuff Jr.
Taking turns showing off their Division I skills, Orchard Lake (Michigan) St. Mary’s Trey McKenney and IMG Academy (Florida) Darius Acuff Jr., two boyhood friends, alternated highlights Thursday night.
The two five-star guards combined for 69 points as McKenney hosted Acuff in his return to Michigan. McKenney starred in the first half and Acuff in the second, leading IMG to a 67-62 victory before a sell-out crowd at Oakland University’s O'Rena in Rochester, Michigan.
Acuff connected on 11 of 19 field-goal attempts, finishing with 32 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. The Arkansas commit played competitively in the state for the first time Thursday since transferring to the Florida-based private school after leading Detroit Cass Tech to a state championship as a sophomore.
McKenney, who signed to play at Michigan next season, scored 37 points and enjoyed playing host,
"That's my guy, we are really close," McKenney told the Detroit Free Press. "He's a really good player. I am just happy to be able to play against him. And for Michigan — to put this type of platform on Michigan sports is really fun."
Trey McKenney Plays Big, Comes Up Short
McKenney may be childhood pals with Acuff, but with Michigan coach Dusty May and two assistants attending the game, along with Michigan early enrollee quarterback Bryce Underwood, the 2025 recruiting cycle’s No. 19-ranked player performed like he had something to prove.
"Of course," McKenney said. "I definitely feel like we could have won that game. We should have won that game. I feel like we are on the same level, just didn't hit shots in the second half. But, we'll bounce back."
McKenney scored the Eaglets’ opening 10 points, including a four-point play. He collected 18 first-quarter points and 26 by halftime. IMG’s adjusted second-half defense focused on double-teaming. Despite the move, McKenney connected on 12 of 17 shots, including eight 3-pointers.
McKenney committed to Michigan last November, becoming May’s first five-star recruit. McKenney, who led St. Mary’s to a 2024 state championship, selected the Wolverines over Oregon and Notre Dame, among others.
"It was a really tough decision," McKenney said. "But, Michigan just had everything to offer. Great people in the coaching staff, really good family. I was their No. 1 guy and just being able to stay home and compete at that type of level to try to bring Michigan back. It's going to be really exciting."
Acuff laughed when asked about his friend’s performance in the loss.
"He was frying, honestly," Acuff said. "He's my boy. He's a pro."
Darius Acuff Jr. Comes Home
McKenney and Acuff grew up playing on metro Detroit public courts and as teammates on elite teams like under-18 Team USA and The Family, a Nike EYBL squad.
"They are pretty good friends," St. Mary's coach Todd Covert said. “They are good, they respect each other, and I'll tell you what, there's no beef between them. Good friends, good competitors."
Acuff said he anticipated coming home for the highly anticipated showdown against McKenney.
"I've been waiting on this moment forever," Acuff said. "Just felt good to play in the city for the first time in two years. It felt like home for sure."
Named Mr. PSL after averaging 21 points per game as a sophomore, Acuff transferred to IMG in what he described as a "big step" to improving his overall game on a team that mostly competes against top-ranked programs. IMG improved to 12-2.
"It's more competition for real," Acuff said. "I feel like the toughness is the same. At Cass, we were tough and faced the pressure and everything. It's just better competition."