Summit Academy's Desmond Murphy voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
After a week of fan voting, Summit Academy's Desmond Murphy is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week for the week of September 30 to October 6.
Full poll results and nominees
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Desmond Murphy, Summit Academy
Senior defensive back/wide receiver Desmond Murphy was effective on both sides of the ball in Summit Academy’s 48-18 win against University Prep. Murphy has three receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown while adding 58 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. On defense, Murphy caught two interceptions.
