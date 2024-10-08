High School

Vote: Who is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (10/8/2024)

Read through the nominees and cast your vote for the week of September 30 - October 6

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports, Blake McQueary

Graham Junge, Flat Rock High School 

Senior quarterback Graham Junge had a good performance as he led Flat Rock to a dominating win over Milan 42-7. Junge completed 16 of his 20 for 287 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. 

Donovan Triplett, Walled Lake Western

Junior running back Donovan Triplett had a dominant performance as Walled Lake Western defeated South Lyon East, 56-21. Triplett finished with 361 rushing yards and six touchdowns. 

Marcello Vitti, Divine Child 

Junior running back and defensive back Marcello Vitti displayed his talents in Divine Child’s 33-17 win over U of D Jesuit. Vitti ran the ball for 114 yards and one touchdown while catching five receptions for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, Vitti compiled four tackles and one pass deflection. 

Montrell Parker, Hazel Park 

Senior running back Montrell Parker led Hazel Park with his performance as they knocked off Madison Heights, 47-34. Parker finished the game with 302 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. 

Rashad Waller, Loy Norrix

Waller had 257 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns in a win over Battle Creek Lakeview.

Jordan Medellin, Concord

Medellin was a top target for Concord in a win against Pittsford. He had 11 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Desmond Murphy, Summit Academy 

Senior defensive back/wide receiver Desmond Murphy was effective on both sides of the ball in Summit Academy’s 48-18 win against University Prep. Murphy has three receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown while adding 58 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. On defense, Murphy caught two interceptions. 

Max Macklem, Goodrich

Macklem had had an 81-yard touchdown interception return, and he had another interception later in the game. He also returned a touchdown for an 89-yard touchdown.

Zac Rogozinski, Stockbridge

Rogozinski threw for 131 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 104 yards and a touchdown in a win against Quincy.

Kory Amachree, Haslett

Junior running back Kory Amachree had a performance as Haslett defeated Williamston, 35-21. Amachree ran for 299 yards and five touchdowns. 

Donovan Rey, L'Anse Creuse

Rey ran for 291 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries in a win over St. Clair Shores Lakeview.

Jayden Colby, Leslie

Senior Jayden Colby did it all for Leslie as they defeated Napoleon, 36-28. Colby caught six receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns while also adding a rushing touchdown. On defense, Colby compiled nine total tackles. 

Traverse Moore, DeWitt

Junior Traverse Moore helped DeWitt secure a huge win against Holt as they won in a 64-0 shutout. Moore scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) with 98 all purpose yards. 

Brayden Lape, Grass Lake 

Senior quarterback Brayden Lape had a good performance despite a loss to Michigan Center, 33-28. Lape completed 23 of his 31 passes for 345 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. 

Wesley Gilmore, Warren Mott

Gilmore did it all for Warren Mott. He had an interception, a 62-yard receiving touchdown and a kick return for a touchdown.

Owen Pittenger, Livonia Franklin 

Senior running back and linebacker Owen Pittenger contributed to Livonia Franklin’s tight win over Livonia Stevenson, 28-27. Pittenger rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns while adding eight total tackles on defense. 

Calondrey Handy, Detroit Central

Handy did it all for Detroit Central. He had four interceptions, and he returned two of them for touchdowns. He also forced a fumble, and he had seven tackles and three sacks.

Asher Clark, John Glenn

Junior Asher Clark showed out all week for John Glenn in its wins against Swan Valley, Laker and North Branch. In a 4-0 win over Swan Valley, Clark finished with three goals and then finished with five goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Laker. Against North Branch, Clark would net six goals and earn one assist in a 8-0 shutout win. 

Mikey Krysiak, Mason

Junior goalie Mikey Krysiak led Mason to the CAAC Gold Cup title as Mason knocked off East Lansing and DeWitt. Krysiak had a shutout against DeWitt and then helped Mason win in penalty kicks against East Lansing. 

Sebastian Vrieze, Cadillac Heritage Christian

Senior Sebastian Vrieze finished with four goals for Cadillac Heritage Christian in a 4-4 draw against Traverse City HomeSchool. 

Navea Gauthier, Shelby

Senior Navea Gauthier had herself a performance for Shelby as they secured a 3-0 set win over Holton, 3-0. Gauthier finished the set with 21 kills, 28 assists, 10 digs, six aces, and one block. 

Iyla Weeks, Concord

Senior Iyla Weeks finished with 23 kills, seven digs, one ace, one block, and one assist as Concord fell to Hillsdale Academy, 2-1.

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
