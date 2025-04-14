Top 25 Michigan high school baseball rankings (04/14/25)
The Michigan high school baseball season is underway, and High School on SI is ranking the top teams in the state throughout the spring and summer.
Here is a list of the best teams in the Mitten after the first official week of the season.
1. De La Salle (8-0)
The Pilots are off to a scorching start, most recently sweeping Toledo Catholic Central, including a no-hitter in game one from senior right-hander Mason Pilarski (Western Michigan commit). De La Salle will look to keep rolling against Grosse Pointe South on Thursday.
2. Bay City Western (4-0)
Bay City Western beat Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and Walled Lake Northern in dominating fashion over the weekend. The Warriors are preparing for a double-header against Davison Thursday.
3. Birmingham Brother Rice (5-2)
The Warriors split their series against Detroit Catholic Central before sweeping St. John’s Jesuit (Toledo), capping it off with a 12-2 win. Brother Rice will play Detroit Western Wednesday, Sterling Heights Stevenson Thursday and has a double-header against Rochester Adams on Friday.
4. Northville (4-0)
Northville was able to sweep Okemos before taking down Plymouth for the second time this season. The Mustangs are set to host Salem next on Wednesday for a double-header.
5. Dakota (3-0)
Dakota beat West Bloomfield, Grosse Pointe South and Troy last week, respectively. The Cougars were scheduled to play Brother Rice Monday, but the contest was postponed until May 2. Dakota will play Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett next on Thursday.
6. Novi (2-0)
Novi had a double-header scheduled with Hartland on Monday, but weather pushed it Tuesday and then to Wednesday. The Wildcats will also play Dakota twice on Thursday.
7. Sterling Heights Stevenson (2-0)
The Titans beat Fraser 11-0 Friday to remain undefeated. Stevenson is set for a showdown with Brother Rice next on April 10.
8. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (4-4)
OLSM got swept by De La Salle last week before taking both games against Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday. The Eaglets were set to play another double-header against De La Salle Wednesday, but it was rescheduled for April 14.
9. West Bloomfield (1-1)
The Lakers lost their first game of the season to Dakota last week by a score of 7-1. West Bloomfield has had three games canceled so far this season, but it’s set to play Troy next on Thursday.
10. Detroit Catholic Central (3-5)
Catholic Central split its series against Brother Rice and got swept by Orchard Lake St. Mary’s last weekend. The Shamrocks will look to get back on track in a double-header against De La Salle next on Saturday.
11. Jenison (2-1)
The Wildcats dropped their first game of the season at the hands of Holland West Ottawa last week. Game two of the series was canceled. Jenison is set to play next on April 19, but the opponent is to be determined.
12. Hudsonville (1-0)
The Eagles were able to beat Mona Shores last week by a score of 10-1. Hudsonville has some time off before it hits the diamond next against West Ottawa in a double-header on April 15.
13. Grand Blanc (0-0)
The Bobcats lost to Flushing in the Division 1 regional semifinals last season. Grand Blanc will open the 2025 season on April 9, against the same team that knocked it out of the playoffs a year ago.
14. Saline (2-0)
The Hornets took down Ida Friday and beat Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday. Saline is set to play Pioneer once again on Wednesday before taking on West Bloomfield Friday and South Lyon Saturday (DH).
15. Trenton (2-0)
The Trojans opened the season by sweeping Riverview last week. Trenton’s game against Edsel Ford on Monday was canceled, so it will next take the field against Lincoln Park on Wednesday.
16. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-2)
The Fighting Irish beat Dearborn Divine Child and St Clair last week, respectively. Notre Dame Prep was scheduled to play Utica Eisenhower Tuesday, but the game was canceled. The Fighting Irish are set to play Romeo next on Thursday.
17. Dexter (5-1)
Dexter played six games in four days, most recently sweeping Ann Arbor Huron on Monday. The Dreadnaughts will play the River Rats once more Wednesday before a double-header against Adrian Saturday.
18. Anchor Bay (0-2)
Anchor Bay dropped its second straight game to begin the season with a 7-2 loss to Utica Ford Friday. The Tars have a chance to get their season back on track as they prepare to face Chippewa Valley Wednesday.
19. South Lyon (1-2)
The Lions were swept by Dexter last week before notching their first win of the season against Ann Arbor Pioneer. Game two against Pioneer was canceled due to darkness. South Lyon can get to .500 against Waterford Kettering on Friday.
20. New Boston Huron (4-0)
The Chiefs were able to sweep Livonia Stevenson and take down Flat Rock last week, respectively. New Boston Huron is set to play Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central next on Thursday.
21. Mattawan (3-1)
The Wildcats took down Walled Lake Central last week before losing their first game of the season to Novi on Saturday. Mattawan can get back in the win column as it plays Berrien Springs next on Wednesday.
22. Flint Powers Catholic (1-1)
Powers won the Division 2 state final last season. The Chargers split a double-header with Yale on March 19 to open their title-defending season. Powers had a double-header against Lake Fenton Wednesday, but it has been canceled. They will next take the field against Midland Dow on Thursday.
23. Lake Orion (0-3)
Lake Orion has now lost to Rochester Adams four times in a row dating back to the 2024 Division 1 district playoffs. The Dragons are set to play Rochester next on Wednesday.
24. Portage Northern (0-0)
Portage Northern came up short in the Division 1 district finals last season against rival Portage Central. The Huskies have had four games canceled this season and are next scheduled to play Kalamazoo Central on Thursday.
25. Midland (0-0)
Midland lost to Bay City Western in the first round of the Division 1 district playoffs last season. The Chemics have had three games canceled so far this season, but they are set to take on Mount Pleasant on April14.
