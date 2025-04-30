Top 25 Michigan high school baseball rankings (04/29/25)
The Michigan high school baseball season is underway, and High School on SI is ranking the top teams in the state throughout the spring and summer.
Here is a list of this week’s best teams in the Mitten.
1. Bay City Western (12-1)
Bay City Western took down Flint Powers Catholic 9-0 Thursday before falling 4-1 against Midland Monday. The Warriors are set to take on Lapeer next (May 1) followed by a matchup with Grand Blanc (May 5).
2. De La Salle (12-2)
The Pilots swept Auburn Hills Avondale on Saturday, winning both games by a score of 15-0. Game one was stopped after four innings, and game two lasted just three frames. De La Salle is set to play Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice next in a doubleheader on April 30.
3. Northville (14-1)
The Mustangs beat Hartland and Utica (twice) last week before taking down Howell Monday. Northville has a rematch against Howell set for April 30.
4. Dakota (11-4)
After falling to Rochester Adams 10-0 last weekend, the Cougars destroyed Sterling Heights Stevenson 10-0 Monday and 14-2 Tuesday. Dakota is set to take the diamond against Stevenson two more times over the next two days to complete their four-game series.
5. Birmingham Brother Rice (11-6)
The Warriors swept Detroit Edison last week (2-0) and beat Hartland 10-6 on Friday. Brother Rice will play rival De La Salle next for a doubleheader on April 30.
6. Grosse Pointe South (18-2)
By beating Detroit Edison Saturday, the Blue Devils broke a school record with their 15th straight win. Grosse Pointe South went on to lose its next game against Anchor Bat on Monday, but it has a chance to get revenge on April 30 and May 1.
7. Saline (15-1)
The Hornets beat Chelsea twice on Saturday and did the same to Ann Arbor Huron on Monday. Saline is now on a five-game winning streak and heads into the final contest of its three-game series with Ann Arbor Huron on April 30.
8. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (10-8)
OLSM took a trip to Ohio over spring break and played three games: an 8-7 loss to Anthony Wayne on Thursday, a 3-2 loss to Defiance Saturday and an 8-3 loss to Perrysburg later that day. The Eaglets are set to resume Catholic League competition on April 30 with a doubleheader against U of D Jesuit.
9. Romeo (16-2)
The Bulldogs are on a seven-game winning streak, most recently sweeping Stoney Creek Saturday. Romeo will look to stay on a roll as it visits Utica Ford next on May 1.
10. Sterling Heights Stevenson (12-2)
Stevenson is on a three-game winning streak after beating Anchor Bay twice on Saturday and mercying Dakota Monday. The Titans will play Dakota on April 30 and May 1 before a short break in between their next game on May 5 against Utica Ford.
11. Hudsonville (12-2)
The Eagles went 5-1 last week, including wins over Jenison and Rockford, respectively. Hudsonville will play Rockford again on May 1 before hosting a doubleheader against Maple Valley the following day.
12. Jenison (8-2)
The Wildcats dominated Muskegon 15-0 and lost to Hudsonville 9-8 last week. Jenison split a doubleheader against Caledonia Tuesday (W, 10-0, L, 3-2), and there will be a rubber match on May 1.
13. New Boston Huron (16-0)
The Chiefs remained undefeated last week with wins over Allen Park and Milan, respectively. New Boston Huron will play Flat Rock next on April 30 before a matchup with Dearborn Divine Child on May 2.
14. Detroit Catholic Central (10-6)
The Shamrocks are on a four-game winning streak, most recently sweeping Portage Central Tuesday. Detroit Catholic Central will next take the diamond against St. Francis de Sales in a doubleheader on April 30.
15. West Bloomfield (8-3)
The Lakers split a doubleheader with Rochester last week before beating Groves twice in two days, most recently 8-1 Tuesday. West Bloomfield will play Groves once more on May 1 before getting a crack at Stoney Creek on May 3.
16. Dexter (13-6)
The Dreadnaughts have lost four of their last six games after dropping the doubleheader against Ann Arbor Skyline Monday. Dexter has one more chance against Skyline on April 30 before heading to Adrian on May 3.
17. Woodhaven (15-5)
The Warriors have won back-to-back games after losing two straight, most recently beating Dearborn Edsel Ford 2-1 in nine innings Monday. Woodhaven is set to play Wyandotte next on April 30 before a matchup with Taylor on May 1.
18. Rochester Adams (15-4)
Rochester Adams is 2-2 in its last four games, most recently falling 1-0 to Stoney Creek Tuesday. The Highlanders have one more game against Stoney Creek May 2 before a doubleheader against Grosse Pointe North on May 3.
19. Trenton (13-3)
The Trojans went 2-1 in the 9th Bob Kreszyn Classic on Saturday, with wins over Wayland and Flint Powers Catholic. Their only loss came against Utica Ford. Trenton also beat Taylor on Monday. Its next game comes against Dearborn Edsel Ford on April 30.
20. Midland (6-2)
Midland took down the top team in the state Monday with a 4-1 win over Bay City Western. The Chemics have had several games canceled this season, but their schedule is about to turn busy beginning with a matchup against Davison on April 30.
21. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (9-5)
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep dropped a doubleheader against Flushing Saturday, but it got back in the win column Monday by beating U of D Jesuit 9-2.
22. Detroit Western (13-5)
The Cowboys beat Grosse Pointe North Saturday 12-7, but fell to Grosse Pointe South 8-3 later that day. Detroit Western got back in the win column with a 5-2 win over Cass Tech on Tuesday. The Cowboys are set to play Livonia Stevenson next on April 30.
23. Grand Ledge (13-5)
The Comets dropped a doubleheader against Okemos on Monday, but they were on a four-game winning streak prior. Grand Ledge will look to get back in form in a doubleheader with Lansing Everett on May 1.
24. Mattawan (8-2-3)
Mattawan has won four out of its last five games, but most recently lost to Grandville 4-3 on Saturday. The Wildcats will next take the field against Gull Lake for a doubleheader on April 30.
25. Allen Park (8-5)
The Jaguars avoided losing three straight games by beating Lincoln Park 15-0 Monday. Allen Park will hope to turn things around as it hosts Taylor next for a doubleheader on April 30.